EU sets up fleet to combat forest fires

Seven fire-fighting planes and six helicopters – they are the first aircraft in the new "rescEU" fleet — allocated by the five EU member states Spain, Italy, France, Sweden, Croatia. They are also available to other European countries and adjoining states, which can request to use the planes in an emergency to fight forest fires. Spain has assigned two Canadairs, some of the biggest and most effective fire-fighting aircraft. They have a capacity of more than 6,000 liters, and can refill their tanks in just 10 seconds.

The Canadairs are stationed at the military airbase of Torrejon near Madrid, awaiting their next deployment. On either side of the runway the grass is scorched and yellow. The weather forecast is for temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius in the shade – ideal conditions for forest fires.

The Spanish air force has had a lot of experience dealing with them. Last year, its pilots flew more than 200 missions with the Canadairs. Spain has a total of 260 fire-fighting aircraft, both large and small. Now, other, less well-equipped countries will be able to benefit from this expertise more quickly and efficiently.

Climate change fueling forest fires

"In recent times we've seen how wildfires have been spreading all over Europe, from north to south, from east to west. Fires don't respect borders," EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, said at the official launch of "rescEU" at the Torrejon air force base. Climate change, he said, means forest fires are destroying more land, and the wildfire season now lasts longer than before. It used to be from June to September; now, May and October are also considered high-risk months – especially since October 2017.

A Canadair drops water on a wildfire near Nice, France

Sixty-six people had already died in forest fires in central Portugal in June 2017 when extensive fires broke out again in the north of the country that October. The Portuguese government asked other EU member states for help – but it was unusually hot for the time of year in neighboring countries, too. The risk of wildfires was so high that no countries were prepared to risk lending out their fire-fighting planes. Consequently, over the next few days, 45 more people died in the flames in Portugal.

Read more: Germany's forests on the verge of collapse, experts report

The aim of rescEU is to prevent that happening again, said Stylianides. Over the coming years the fleet will be extended and the equipment distributed across Europe in the most effective possible way. "We are fulfilling our responsibility to be better equipped and prepared to tackle the intensity and complexity of the natural disasters resulting today from climate change," he said.

RescEU: Obligatory, not voluntary

Since 2001, the EU has had the Community Civil Protection Mechanism, through which any country in the world is able to request assistance from European countries in tackling natural disasters. Until now, member states could voluntarily respond to such a request for help and provide technology and personnel. This meant that some requests went unanswered. In 2017 there were 17 urgent appeals, six of which received no response.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire World Heritage sites at risk Devastating fires raging through the World Heritage-listed Mount Kenya National Park this month have destroyed more than 80,000 hectares — almost half of the site. Fires here aren't uncommon, but this year alone more than 100 have been reported, with many of them severe. The second tallest mountain in Africa is home to lakes, dense forest, glaciers and rare animals, all of which are at risk.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Buried underneath a blackened surface As Greece gradually comes to terms with the wildfires that left 80 people dead last summer, researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) have found that forests themselves need a long time to recover from such a devastating blaze. Scientists are only just beginning to understand how and to what extent fires affect life below the forest floor.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Soil takes decades, even centuries to recover In a recent study, Australian scientists found that it takes as long as 80 years after a wildfire and 30 years after logging for forest soils to fully recover. Working in more than 80 locations in southeast Australia, researchers tested over 700 soil samples that had suffered nine different types of damage – including wildfires, clearcutting and post-fire salvage logging.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Six months on Six months after a forest fire struck an area southwest of Berlin in summer 2018, large sections of the affected land have been cleared away. Many of the remaining trees are blackened. Scientists believe that besides the wildfires themselves, post-fire clearing can cause the loss of key soil nutrients and have long-lasting impacts on forest soils.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Human intervention disrupts natural cycles In many places, wildfires are an important part of a natural cycle. Some trees, like the eucalyptus, even need fire to release their seeds. Post-fire ash can actually inject large amounts of nutrients into the soil immediately after a fire, scientists say. But there can be too much of a good thing, and extended droughts, logging and fire suppression can all disrupt natural cycles.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Ancient ecosystems razed to the ground Portugal's 700 year-old Pinhal de Leiria forest was destroyed during the wildfires that swept across Europe in summer 2018. A staggering 80 percent of the forest – home to all manner of bugs, birds and mammals – was destroyed. Despite help from local volunteers, it could take as long as half a century for the soil to regenerate.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Loss of vital nutrients During a fire, soil temperatures can reach 500 degrees Celsius (932 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to a loss of growth-promoting nutrients, such as phosphorus, organic carbon and nitrate. When fires occur repeatedly in the same place, it's even harder for the forest floor to recover. Without these nutrients, soils are unable to support plant growth or store carbon.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire No soil, no life Soils are a vital part of forest ecology. They are the basis of almost all terrestrial life, scientists point out – influencing plant growth and survival, nurturing communities of beneficial fungi and bacteria, and cycles of key nutrients. They also store enormous amounts of carbon.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Not just fire It's not just excessive fires that disrupt soil composition. Clearing forests with machinery and burning the remaining debris also has an impact. Logging can expose the forest floor, compact the soil and deplete its nutrients, as well as release a lot of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire More hot years to come Germany's Treuenbrietzen forest is a shadow of its former glory. Most of the remaining trees are ashen skeletons, and the forest floor is blackened. It faces an enormous struggle to regenerate. And given the predicted increase in the number, frequency and intensity of wildfires prompted by drought, it could be another lifetime before the seeds of restoration emerge. Author: Charli Shield



Under rescEU, the revised emergency mechanism, EU countries and other states in need will have access to planes, helicopters and other equipment that have been permanently allocated for this purpose. It should prevent another disaster like the one in Portugal.

To ensure that countries participating in rescEU don't suffer shortages as a result, the EU Commission is financing additional equipment. It will contribute up to 90% of the acquisition and maintenance costs for new helicopters and planes. The EU will also cover 75% of transport and deployment costs.

In the coming year, the Commission wants member states to present detailed purchase plans. The funds will come out of the EU budget; 136 million euros per year have been allocated for this until 2020. After that, the EU Commission wants the sum to be increased, to 200 million per year. One Canadair plane costs between 30 and 40 million euros.

Read more: German forest fires leap from 400 to 1,700 in a year

All equipment part-financed by the EU Commission becomes part of the rescEU fleet and must be made available to other countries in the event of an emergency. The fleet should be complete by 2025. As well as fire-fighting planes, it will also include equipment for medical emergencies and chemical or nuclear disasters.

Europe melts under heat wave New record in France A pharmacy sign in Carpentras, a village in southeastern France, which shortly held the country's all-time heat record of 44.3 degrees on Friday. The record was topped again later in the afternoon in the southern village of Villevieille, 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the east, which measured a thermometer-busting 45.1 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit).

Europe melts under heat wave Scorched forests in Catalonia, Spain Local authorities said that improperly stored chicken dung at a farm in rural northeastern Spain spontaneously combusted in the extreme heat on Wednesday, unleashing a wildfire that continued to burn on into Friday. Temperatures in the area around the fire reached 41 Celsius on Friday (106 Fahrenheit), as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze.

Europe melts under heat wave Hot in the city of love Denizens of Paris cool down in the Trocadero esplanade. Pavement absorbs heat and takes longer to cool off, which makes cities feel even hotter during a heat wave. Air conditioning is also uncommon in many cities in northern Europe, which can make being indoors unbearable, as buildings trap the heat. A 2003 heatwave in France killed 15,000 people.

Europe melts under heat wave Homeless at risk in Italy A volunteer hands water to a homeless man in Milan, Italy, where the mercury has topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in recent days. A heat wave alert was issued Friday in Milan, and an elderly homeless man reportedly died from heatstroke in a park near city's main train station. The extreme temperatures in Italy are expected to ease over the weekend.

Europe melts under heat wave River bathing in Munich Bathers lounge on the rocky banks of the Isar river in Munich on Thursday. Last weekend, dozens of women who were bathing topless on the Isar were ordered by police to cover up, sparking a debate on public nudity. Nude beaches are common throughout Germany. The banks of the Isar should be full this weekend, with temperatures in Munich expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

Europe melts under heat wave Sorbet for polar bears A polar bear cools off at the Hanover Zoo in Germany with a frozen sorbet. Zookeepers across Europe have been helping animals beat the heat with mixtures of fruit frozen in ice. Polar bears are also given frozen fish. On Thursday, France banned the transportation of live animals due to the extreme temperatures.

Europe melts under heat wave Sahara heat in Europe A weather pattern that has stuck over Europe for almost a week is channeling extremely hot air from the Sahara desert northward. The World Meteorological Association said 2019 is on track to be one of the hottest years on record, and that heatwaves like the one currently scorching Europe are projected to happen more frequently.



The EU Commission is relying on the goodwill of member states to develop rescEU. It isn't able to acquire its own equipment, as civil protection is the responsibility of national governments. The Commission's offer to fund the project is therefore intended as an incentive.

Joint firefighting is solidarity in action

"I'm absolutely convinced that, with rescEU, we can extend Europe's capacities so that we have a truly efficient, effective, and joint response to natural disasters, especially forest fires," said EU Commissioner Stylianides. In future there may be three or four operations centers in different parts of the continent.

And the Commissioner doesn't think the lack of solidarity often encountered in other areas will be a problem when it comes to setting up joint disaster prevention services. "The first time we tried to convince member states of the necessity of upgrading the old system, there was a certain reluctance," Stylianides said. "But the forest fires in Sweden last August were a turning point. Wildfires aren't just a problem in the southern countries anymore, but everywhere."

It remains to be seen whether rescEU really will be a success over the coming years. The member states and EU parliament must decide on the financing of the initiative beyond 2020, and top EU officials don't seem optimistic that the project really will receive the projected 200 million euros a year.