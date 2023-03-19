EU says Serbia, Kosovo stop short of deal to normalize ties
Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, said after marathon 12-hour talks an agreement had been reached. After decades of tensions, the deal, which leaders did not sign, is sure to come up again in future negotiations.
Serbian and Kosovar leaders have reached a framework agreement on how to implement an EU-brokered plan to normalize relations, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrrell announced Saturday following marathon talks lasting 12 hours in Ohrid, North Macedonia.
Still missing though was the implementation agreement, signatures of the two leaders and a significant breakthrough to ease decades of tension between Serbia and Kosovo.
At a news conference in Ohrid, Borrell said Serbian leader Alexander Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti "reached an agreement on how to do it."
"The parties were not able to find a mutually acceptable solution as ambitious as we were providing or proposing," Borrell said, adding, "It is about the stability, the security and the prosperity of the whole region."
Though neither side put pen to paper to sign it. Vucic and Kurti also continued to trade insults, blaming each other for the lack of progress.
Serbian nationalists consider Kosovo the birthplace of the nation and the country's Orthodox Christian church. Roughly 120,000 ethnic Serbs remain in Kosovo, most of whom continue to identify with Belgrade over Prishtina.
On Thursday, Vucic said he "won't sign anything" in Ohrid. Earlier, he vowed that he would never recognize Kosovo or allow it to have UN membership. He repeated Saturday that he had not signed the implementation document.