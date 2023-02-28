Serbia and Kosovo accept EU proposal to normalize ties

The EU published its peace plan for Serbia and Kosovo on Monday after tense mediation talks in Brussels. "Progress was made today," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on Monday accepted a European Union proposal to normalize the long-strained ties between the Balkan neighbors, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said.

Borrell made the announcement after hosting meditation talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels.

"Progress was made today, and I commend the parties for their engagement," Borrell told the media.

"At the same time, more work is needed, to ensure that what was accepted today by the parties will be implemented. It is important to agree (but) it is still more important to implement what has been agreed."

Borrell said that a next meeting with Vucic and Kurti is slated to take place in March, with a focus on how to implement the plan.

The EU foreign policy chief also said that the two sides vowed not to take unilateral measures that could lead to tensions and put the agreement in jeopardy.

"This agreement is above all for the citizens of Kosovo and Serbia," he said.

Kosovo, which is predominantly Albanian, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after war brought an end to Serbian rule.

However, Belgrade does not recognize the move.

Flare ups between the former wartime foes have fanned fears of a return to conflict.

Tensions soar between Kosovo and Serbia To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Towards the end of 2022 tensions between ethnic Serbs and Albanians in northern Kosovo were high after the arrest of a former police officer of Serbian ethnicity over allegations of inciting attacks on officials of the electoral commission.

What's included in the deal?

On Monday night, Borrell's office published the previously secret European peace plan, which was drawn up in Germany and France, but is now, according to the EU's top diplomat, backed by all 27 EU members.

Under the new deal, Belgrade stops short of recognizing Kosovo as an independent nation but agrees to recognize official documentation like passports, diplomas and license plates.

The 11-point plan says, without prejudicing recognition of each other's status, that neither side will resort to violence to resolve a dispute, nor seek to prevent the other from joining the EU or other international bodies, a crucial demand from Kosovo.

"The parties shall develop normal, good-neighborly relations with each other on the basis of equal rights. Both parties shall mutually recognize their respective documents and national symbols, including passports, diplomas, license plates, and customs stamps," according to Article 1 of the document.

"Serbia will not object to Kosovo's membership in any international organization," Article 4 adds.

How dangerous is the situation in Kosovo? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Two leaders not aligned yet

Later on Monday, Kosovo's Kurti said that he had been ready to sign the deal at the meeting in Brussels.

"It is a pity that we did not sign the deal tonight despite the fact that we all agree," he told reporters.

Speaking to the Serbian media, Vucic said that more discussion was needed.

"It's good that we talked and I believe we will be able to overcome unilateral moves which would endanger the safety of the people on the ground," the Serbian President said.

However, he stressed: "We don't have a roadmap, people, we don't. We need to sit and work on the roadmap."

Vucic said he had insisted on the need for the association of Serb municipalities within Kosovo, and would not budge on recognizing Kosovo documents until this came about.

dvv/jsi (AFP, dpa, Reuters)