  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
Vehicle with 'KFOR' printed on the side
The KFOR mission has been in Kosovo since 1999Image: Vjosa Cerkini/DW
PoliticsKosovo

Kosovo's Kurti wants more NATO troops amid Serbia tensions

38 minutes ago

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti says a greater NATO presence in his country would increase security in the region. Only 70 of the 400 German soldiers mandated by parliament are currently in the peacekeeping force.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LcKJ

The NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo should be enlarged to boost regional security, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said in remarks published in a German newspaper on Sunday.

"A significant reinforcement of NATO soldiers and military equipment in our country would be a boost to security and peace in Kosovo and the entire West Balkan region," Kurti told Die Welt.

His remarks come amid growing tensions between the former Serbian province and Belgrade, which rejects Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.

How dangerous is the situation in Kosovo?

What else did Kurti say?

Kurti also alleged that men wearing insignia from the Russian mercenary group Wagner and the nationalist Russian motorbike club Night Wolves were involved in building barricades recently set up in protest on the Serbian side of the border.

That made "the necessity of additional NATO troops just as clear as does the accumulation of Serb troops and artillery along the Kosovo border," he said.

"An increase in the number of soldiers in the NATO-run peacekeeping force KFOR would support our efforts in the realm of defense," Kurti said.

Russia, a close ally of Serbia, has recently denied any involvement in fomenting tensions in the region, while underlining its support for Belgrade.

What is the KFOR mission?

KFOR, short for Kosovo Force, is a NATO-led international peacekeeping mission that has been in Kosovo since mid-1999. It was deployed there originally with the UN-mandated task of guaranteeing security amid conflict caused by Belgrade's crackdown on Kosovo's once wide-ranging autonomy.

Currently, some 3,800 soldiers from around 30 countries, including around 70 German troops, are taking part in the mission.

The German parliament, or Bundestag, has said that up to 400 German soldiers can be deployed to the country.

What is happening between Serbia and Kosovo?

Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent weeks, with militants from the Serb-majority north of Kosovo erecting roadblocks that interfered with cross-border traffic through two crossings with Serbia.

The action was taken in protest at the arrest of a Serb ex-policeman for allegedly assaulting Kosovar police officers.

The policeman had stepped down from his position in the Kosovar police force over Pristina's plans to ban Serbian-issued license plates, another issue that has recently complicated relations between the two countries.

On Wednesday, the man's custody was downgraded to house arrest by a Pristina court. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hailed  this as a victory and that the barricades would be taken down.

tj/dj (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and fireworks

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Politics6 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Christian man from the Primitive Church of the Lord, sings during a Sunday service in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

ReligionDecember 31, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A US Marine CH53 helicopter takes off as US and Philippine marines take part in a joint amphibious assault exercise as part of the annual 'Balikatan' (shoulder-to-shoulder) US-Philippines war exercises

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

PoliticsDecember 31, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

Germany's Scholz urges unity in New Year's Eve address

PoliticsDecember 31, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Shiny new euros and cents on a table

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Exiled Iranians Mohadeseh Peyvandi under marking in support of Iranian people

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

SocietyDecember 31, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Ignacio Lula da Silva

Brazil: The challenges president-elect Lula da Silva faces

Brazil: The challenges president-elect Lula da Silva faces

Politics12 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage