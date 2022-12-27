  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather events
Serbia's Defense Minister Milos Vucevic speaks with Serbian army chief of staff Milan Mojsilovic
Serbia is boosting its number of special armed forces personnel as regional tensions escalateImage: Serbian Presidential Press /AP/picture alliance
ConflictsSerbia

Serbia places troops on 'highest' alert amid Kosovo tensions

23 minutes ago

Defense officials in Serbia have ordered "full combat readiness." Tensions have been escalating with Kosovo after Pristina moved to ban Serbian license plates in November.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LRUm

Serbia placed its armed forces on "the highest level" of alert, Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said late Monday, after a shooting incident in northern Kosovo.

Serbia and Kosovo have been at loggerheads once again after Kosovo moved to ban Serbian license plates last month. Pristina ultimately backed down, but the decision led to protests in the north of Kosovo, which has an ethnic Serb majority.

The defense minister said that President Aleksandar Vucic "ordered the Serbian army to be on the highest level of combat readiness, that is to the level of the use of armed force."

Serbian army self-propelled 155 mm gun-howitzers are seen on position near administrative line with Kosovo
Serbia has mobilized troops at its southern border with KosovoImage: Serbian Defense Ministry Press /AP/picture alliance

This included boosting the number of special armed forces personnel from 1,500 to 5,000.

The Serbian army has been put on heightened alert multiple times in recent years, including in November when drones allegedly entered Serbian airspace from Kosovo.

Police under military command

Also on Friday, Serbia's Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said he "ordered the full combat readiness" of police and other security units and that they be placed under the command of the army chief of staff.

He said he acted on the president's order that "all measures be taken to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo."

Serbs account for around 120,000 people in Kosovo, which has a total population of 1.8 million people.

A map showing the ethnic Serb population in Kosovo

Predominately-Albanian Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognize this.

Kosovo's security council met on Monday and blamed Serbia for the latest breakdown in relations.

It accused Belgrade of "acting with all available means against the constitutional order of the Republic of Kosovo."

zc/wd (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Kosovo parliament speaker Glauk Konjufca (left), President Vjosa Osmani (center) and Prime Minister Albin Kurti

Kosovo formally applies for EU membership

Kosovo formally applies for EU membership

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti submitted his country's application for European Union membership. However, normalizing relations with Belgrade will be imperative for Kosovo's bid.
PoliticsDecember 15, 2022
The 'Z' symbol scrawled on on a wall in Kosovo

Kosovo: Russia's war in Ukraine has a ripple effect

Kosovo: Russia's war in Ukraine has a ripple effect

Russia and Serbia share close ties, mutual antipathy toward NATO and strong nationalism. Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, DW looks at how Kosovars worry the war could embolden Serbia.
ConflictsNovember 29, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Destroyed theater in Mariupol

Ukraine updates: Kyiv aims for February peace summit

Conflicts18 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view over Berbera Port from the distance with gantry cranes

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

Business17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Filipino seafarers (right) applying for jobs at the maritime agency in Manila, Philippines

Philippines: 400,000 seafarers at risk of sailing ban

Philippines: 400,000 seafarers at risk of sailing ban

Politics14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

ACHTUNG Sperrfrist 24.12.2022 00 Uhr / Steinmeier Weihnachtsansprache 2022

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

PoliticsDecember 25, 202202:04 min
More from Germany

Europe

Trains at Frankfurt Main Station in the morning

Business headlines that shaped 2022

Business headlines that shaped 2022

Business16 hours ago10 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women soccer fans at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man skis following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region

Americans, Canadians face extreme winter weather

Americans, Canadians face extreme winter weather

ClimateDecember 26, 202201:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage