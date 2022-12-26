North Kosovo: Shots fired near NATO patrol amid tensions

NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR, confirmed that shots were fired in the area of Zubin Potok, close to the border with Serbia.
KFOR said in a statement that the NATO patrol vehicle was undamaged and there were no injuries.
Further details on the shooting were unclear. NATO did not comment on where the shots came from. NATO has bolstered its presence in northern Kosovo to maintain the fragile peace, with over 3,700 troops in the country.
Earlier on Sunday, some Serbian media reported that "fighting" had broken out after Kosovar authorities attempted to dismantle a barricade erected by local Serbs.
Kosovo's police denied the account in a statement on their Facebook page, saying that their officers had not been involved in clashes.
As a result, Pristina called for local elections to take place on December 18 which the main Serb political party said it would boycott. Ethnic Serbs then began setting up roadblocks on the main border crossings with Serbia.