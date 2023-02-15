Serbian nationalists protest against Kosovo plan

Protesters blocked traffic as they gathered near the Serbian presidency in central Belgrade.
Serbia's N1 broadcaster reported that protesters pushed through a metal fence at the presidency building and began to walk towards the building yelling "where is Vucic?" and "treason, treason" and throwing eggs at it.
Protest slogans on banners and in chants included "treason" and "no surrender."
There was also a pro-Moscow sentiment evident, with one banner reading: "Betrayal of Kosovo is betrayal of Russia!''
"You (government) are fearing riots. I swear to you, we are ready for more than that," Damjan Knezevic of the ultranationalist People's Patrol said. Knezevic has admitted to having ties to Russia's Wagner mercenary group.
Protesters went on to gather outside of a Belgrade police station to demand the release of those who had allegedly been detained in the protests, according to N1.
Vucic accused protesters of receiving money and support from "a foreign country" in an interview for Serbia's Pink broadcaster.
"I don't know whether they're pro-Russian, but I know that they're anti-Serbian," Vucic said of the protesters.
"I don't need Wagner to tap me on the shoulder and tell me what I can and can't do," he said.