  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
Serbian nationalists behind banner with a Serbian flag superimposed over Kosovo and inside a loveheart symbol
Hundreds of Serbian nationalists protested outside of the presidency in Belgrade on WednesdayImage: Darko Vojinovic/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsSerbia

Serbian nationalists protest against Kosovo plan

21 minutes ago

Protesters have demanded that President Aleksandar Vucic pull out of negotiations with Kosovo. Vucic called the protesters "anti-Serbian" and said they were funded by a foreign country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NXiu

Hundreds of Serbian nationalists on Wednesday demonstrated against a Western plan to normalize ties with breakaway Kosovo.

Protesters demanded that President Aleksandar Vucic pull out of negotiations with Kosovo.

Woman holding poster showing Serbian flag superimposed over Kosovo and slogan
Slogans included "treason" and "no surrender"Image: Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

What happened during the protest?

Protesters blocked traffic as they gathered near the Serbian presidency in central Belgrade.

Serbia's N1 broadcaster reported that protesters pushed through a metal fence at the presidency building and began to walk towards the building yelling "where is Vucic?" and "treason, treason" and throwing eggs at it.

Protest slogans on banners and in chants included "treason" and "no surrender."

There was also a pro-Moscow sentiment evident, with one banner reading: "Betrayal of Kosovo is betrayal of Russia!''

"You (government) are fearing riots. I swear to you, we are ready for more than that," Damjan Knezevic of the ultranationalist People's Patrol said. Knezevic has admitted to having ties to Russia's Wagner mercenary group.

Albin Kurti: 'Serbia is not a normal democratic country'

Protesters went on to gather outside of a Belgrade police station to demand the release of those who had allegedly been detained in the protests, according to N1.

Vucic accused protesters of receiving money and support from "a foreign country" in an interview for Serbia's Pink broadcaster.

"I don't know whether they're pro-Russian, but I know that they're anti-Serbian," Vucic said of the protesters.

"I don't need Wagner to tap me on the shoulder and tell me what I can and can't do," he said.

Serbia has not heeded Western calls to formally impose sanctions on Moscow, but has condemned the invasion of Ukraine in multiple UN votes. On Friday, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that Belgrade's alignment with the European Union's foreign and defense policies is a "condition above all conditions" for joining the bloc.

What is the Western plan for Kosovo?

The demonstrations come amid Western efforts to resolve the status of Kosovo, which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. Belgrade considers Kosovo to be part of its own territory.

Vucic has said he was ready to consider the Western plan, which reportedly stipulates that Serbia would not object to Kosovo's membership in international institutions.

Nationalist groups in Serbia demand the government end negotiations over Kosovo and publish the plan. Vucic has argued this would spell the end of Serbia's integration into the European Union.

sdi/rt (AP, Reuters)

'Serbia will never accept the independence of Kosovo'

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Destroyed apartments in Dnipro after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine: Life after the tragedy of Dnipro

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An oil refinery in Nigeria.

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Business2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A group of young people holds up a sign which reads: Fridays for Future, Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan: Climate activists pay a high price

Pakistan: Climate activists pay a high price

Climate10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Almuth Schult in action for Germany

Almuth Schult: Putting motherhood above the World Cup

Almuth Schult: Putting motherhood above the World Cup

Soccer12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian soldiers outdoors, military vehicle

Is Ukraine running out of ammunition?

Is Ukraine running out of ammunition?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

PoliticsFebruary 13, 202302:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Goods on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Business14 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage