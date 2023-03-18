EU's Kosovo-Serbia peace plan faces backlash in Belgrade
1 hour ago
Thousands of nationalists in Belgrade protested against a Western-backed deal for the normalization of ties between Serbia and Kosovo, which they see as recognition of Kosovo's sovereignty and therefore "unacceptable."
The protesters gathered to criticize Vucic's policy and urged him "to reject everything" in the upcoming meeting.
Banners reading "No to capitulation," and "Kosovo is not for sale" were also carried by the demonstrators.
"It [the deal] is definitely a recognition [of Kosovo], whether you say it explicitly or whether it is implied indirectly, it is still recognition and it is not acceptable," said Milos Jovanovic, one of the protest organizers and head of the Democratic Party of Serbia.