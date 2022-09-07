EU recession fears spark concern in Southeast Asia

It's becoming increasingly obvious to most economists that Europe will face a brutal winter of discontent. Inflation is surging across much of the region. An energy crisis, accelerated by the Ukraine war, has already pushed household and business bills to the hilt, and things are expected to get much worse later in the year.

A cost of living crisis is likely to dent consumption. Most forecasters are expecting Europe's economy to contract this year.

JPMorgan Chase, a bank, expects the eurozone economy to contract 2% during the fourth quarter while the Economist magazine put it in an article last week: "A recession is coming."

Southeast Asian countries, most of whom count the EU as one of their four largest trading partners, are watching on with a mixture of trepidation and opportunity.

A European recession would mainly impact Southeast Asia's merchandise exports, tourism and investment, said Tamara Henderson, Bloomberg Economics' economist for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

"All of these are likely to be weaker for Southeast Asia in the second half of 2022," she noted.

Henderson said she expected to see slower year-on-year growth in these areas but not "outright contractions, in part because of the low base effect from the pandemic."

EU a major trade partner for ASEAN

ASEAN countries exported goods worth around €136 billion ($136.8 billion) to the EU in 2021, up from €120 billion a year earlier, according to EU data. The EU states accounted for around 15% of all inward investment in the region last year, according to ASEAN statistics.

European tourists accounted for just 5% of all visitors to the ASEAN bloc in 2019, before the COVID pandemic. But they tend to be bigger spenders than tourists from other Southeast Asian countries or from China, who make up the bulk of the tourist trade in the region, analysts say.

European Central Bank raises interest rate to fight inflation

More than ever, as the tourism-reliant countries in the region are trying to get this sector back up and running, European tourists this winter would be essential.

As early as March, Malaysia's Maybank warned in a report that a spillover of the Ukraine war leading to a Europe-wide recession would have "collateral damage on ASEAN."

The IMF has already cut its global 2022 GDP growth projections from 3.6% to 3.2%, and 2.9% for 2023. In July, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) revised its forecasts for developing Asia, which includes much of Southeast Asia, down from 5.2% to 4.6% for 2022, and from 5.3% to 5.2% for 2023.

James Villafuerte, a senior economist at the ADB, points out that the impact will vary significantly by country. The EU purchased a fifth of Cambodia's exports last year but only 9% of Indonesia's exports, according to EU data.

The EU accounted for around 11% of all Vietnam's exports and around a tenth of all of Malaysia's. Vietnamese exports to the EU surged by nearly 45% in the first half of this year, compared with the same period in 2021, according to Vietnamese government data.

'A negligible hit'

Analysts who spoke to DW say a European recession wouldn't leave Southeast Asian economies on the ropes but it would certainly dent key industries, especially as they are currently on an upwards curve of growth following the pandemic.

However, the situation would be much more dire if a European recession was coupled with a similar downturn in the United States later this year — which remains a possibility — and a continuing slump in China, especially if its "zero-COVID" policy isn't lifted after the upcoming quinquennial congress of the Chinese Communist Party in mid-October.

"A recession in the EU certainly would harm ASEAN exports to the bloc, but there's a good chance that this hit will be negligible in terms of overall export growth," said Miguel Chanco, chief Emerging Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, a UK-based consultancy.

Analysts point out that a European recession won't have too much of an impact on certain features of regional economics. Southeast Asian countries are not reliant on imports from the continent, which were worth just €80 billion for the entire ASEAN region last year, less than a fifth of its imports from China.

"The worst of China's slowdown is also behind it," says Chanco, adding that increased trade with the Asian giant could somewhat compensate for any downturn of trade with the EU.

An opportunity for Southeast Asia?

On top of that, Southeast Asia is experiencing a boom in domestic demand as their economies fully reopen from the pandemic, said Henderson. "That means growth in most of Southeast Asia should be stronger in 2022 compared to last year," she suggested.

How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices France: Fresh protests feared An eco tax on fuels led to violent protests in France back in 2018 and 2019. This is why Paris intends to allow for no more than a 4% increase in electricity costs this year. State-owned utility EDF has been forced to provide cheaper power to households, with the state paying €8 billion ($8.9 billion) in compensation.

How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices Italy: 'Whatever it takes 2.0?' Whether as former ECB chief or Italy's prime minister — Mario Draghi likes to pony up money to make it easier for citizens. As early as last September, Italy spent €3 billion on fighting poverty caused by soaring energy prices. The country paid the gas and electricity bills for millions of smaller firms and poorer households. Value-added tax (VAT) on gas was reduced to just 5%, from over 20%.

How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices Germany: One-time payments Germany hasn't been as generous as some of its neighbors. The federal government is handing out one-time payments to poorer households to cushion them from the impact of soaring energy prices. The initiative is expected to cost the government about €130 million.

How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices Spain: Protecting consumers Last summer, Madrid halved the value-added tax on electricity, now standing at 10%. In September, it was even reduced to the EU's minimum of 0.5%. The government wants to prevent poorer families from being cut off from electricity supply. Utilities profiting from the hike in gas prices have been called upon to give their extra earnings back to consumers.

How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices Greece: Subsidies despite empty coffers Gas prices have doubled in Greece within just one year, while electricity costs went up 35% and heating oil soared 35%. Despite Greece sitting on empty coffers as a result of its 2010 debt crisis, the country is using hefty subsidies to lessen the impact of the ongoing price spiral. In January alone, the government allocated €400 million to this end.

How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices Poland: Lower taxes Value-added tax on fuels has already been lowered in Poland, and VAT on food items will be suspended as of February 1.While a big proportion of petrol at the pumps in Poland comes from German refineries, Germans living near the border stand to profit even more from the difference in fuel prices. They can save at least 20% when filling up their cars.

How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices Czech Republic: New government, old plans It's still unclear to what extent the new prime minister, Petr Fiala, will implement the plans of his predecessor, populist billionaire Andrej Babis. Sales tax on electricity and gas is to be reduced in the first phase and completely done away with as of 2023. There's already a groundswell of opposition to the EU's Green Deal, which consumers say is partly to blame for the price hike. Author: Thomas Kohlmann



"Southeast Asian countries have worked — and are continuing to work — to develop a more diversified export base. The region has also been slowly, but steadily, implementing reforms to permit closer economic integration within ASEAN to help insulate against external shocks," Henderson added.

"As it stands, trade flows within SE Asia already rival those with China. In some cases, such as Indonesia and the Philippines, net exports are a relatively small share of the overall economy," she noted.

On the other hand, some Southeast Asian countries could even benefit from the EU's challenges, said Chanco. As the world's largest exporter of palm oil, Indonesia's energy exports will be in high demand this coming winter, assuming there remains no resolution to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

It is also a major exporter of coal, although for the second time this year Jakarta banned the export to protect domestic supplies. That could change later in the year, especially after the EU last month imposed an outright ban on Russian coal imports.

Filippo Bortoletti, country director for Vietnam at Dezan Shira & Associates, a business advisory firm, noted that a European recession might even see more European businesses looking to invest and relocate to Southeast Asia. "European brands could find new life and growth opportunities by investing in one of the fastest growing markets…in the world," he added.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru