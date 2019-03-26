EU member states approve contentious copyright reform

EU member state have given final approval for copyright reforms ensuring artists and news publishers get their due in the internet era. The proposed reforms have triggered Europe-wide protests over internet freedom.
A controversial reform of EU copyright law aimed at ensuring the rights of artists and news publishers in the digital age was approved at a final vote by the bloc's member states on Monday. At the vote, held on the sidelines of a meeting of agriculture ministers in Luxembourg, 19 members were in favor and six were against, with three abstentions
The package has faced bitter criticism from those who fear it could obstruct the free exchange of information and creativity on the internet. Supporters of the reforms say, however, that they will ensure fair remuneration for those producing content displayed online.
Read more: Opinion: EU online copyright reform won't break the internet
What is the reform?
The draft law will mean that:
Why the reform?
European copyright law dates back to 2001, and the European Court of Justice has long been calling for it to be modernized in line with the digital era. EU officials are aware of the fact that a lot of copyrighted material ends up online without the original owners being fairly remunerated.
Read more:German Wikipedia goes offline in protest over EU copyright law
Why is it controversial?
The reform has been subject to two years of bitter debate and has provoked major street protests across Europe. The package has been opposed largely by tech giants, which make huge profits from advertising on content they host, and by supporters of a free internet. Among other things, critics fear the installation of "upload filters" that could catch and delete legal content by error, thus hampering the free exchange of information. Publishers and artists have been in favor of the reforms, as they have often lost out on essential revenue when the content they produce has been made accessible free of charge on the internet.
Read more: New EU copyright law: Will upload filters destroy the internet as we know it?
What was Article 13?
One of the most hotly debated features of the reform has been Article 13, which would require social media platforms to make sure before they upload content that it does not violate copyright laws. This could lead to the use of the above-mentioned upload filters. In the finalized bill, Article 13 is now called Article 17.
Read more: Article 13: Will it hinder or promote artistic expression?
How did Germany vote?
The German government agreed at the last minute to approve the bill. However, in a statement to the minutes, it was to stress that the use of upload filters was not going to be made compulsory in Germany, according to government sources cited by the Reuters news agency.
What happens now?
The measures had already been approved by the European Parliament. Now final approval has been given by member states, their governments will have two years to implement the laws at a national level.
tj/rt (dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
After a sweeping new copyright law passed in the European Parliament on Tuesday, artists, musicians and creators are both cheering and crying foul. Will Article 13 lead to censorship or give artists more revenue? (27.03.2019)
Lawmakers have backed a preliminary deal on a controversial new EU copyright law, which will force the likes of Google and YouTube to pay publishers for using their work. Critics fear for the freedom of the internet. (26.03.2019)
German Wikipedia took to the "drastic measure" in the hopes that the EU will amend its reform of copyright law. The proposed law has sparked anger from activists who worry the changes will hamper free speech. (21.03.2019)
With new copyright filters in the EU, platforms like YouTube will have to filter uploads for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. (25.06.2018)
The EU's plan to overhaul its online copyright law aims to further restrict internet content. But claims of fraud and censorship are overblown, says Bernd Riegert. And we'll still be able to enjoy cat memes. (14.02.2019)
Critics of EU internet copyright reforms have rallied across Europe ahead of a crucial vote in the European Parliament. Critics say upload filters will lead to censorship. Advocates say creators must be fairly paid. (23.03.2019)