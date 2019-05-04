 EU leaders discuss future of Europe at Romania summit | News | DW | 09.05.2019

News

EU leaders discuss future of Europe at Romania summit

Leaders of 27 EU member states are to meet in the Romanian city of Sibiu to discuss the bloc's future course after Britain's departure. The summit comes some two weeks before important European elections.

EU flag waving in breeze (picture-alliance/dpa/K.J. Hildenbrand)

European leaders are set to stress the continued solidarity of the European Union at a summit in Romania as the bloc faces a range of challenges threatening to divide it.

The summit in Sibiu comes some two weeks before European parliamentary elections that have been overshadowed by concerns over Britain's fraught efforts to leave the bloc and the resurgence of nationalist forces across the continent.

Looking to the future

The agenda of the summit is likely to include

  • drawing up a "Sibiu Declaration" with 10 commitments to values such as democracy, rule of law and justice;
  • formulating a strategic agenda for the next five years that is to be ratified at a June summit;
  • discussion of a proposal from eight countries to make the EU net-greenhouse gas neutral by 2050;
  • debate on proposals from Austria to reduce the size of the European Commission;
  • discussion about who is to take top jobs in the EU for the next five years.
    • Manfred Weber

      European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

      Manfred Weber (EPP)

      The center-right European People's Party (EPP) — the largest faction in the European Parliament — has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Though considered the front-runner, Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

    • Frans Timmermans

      European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

      Frans Timmermans (S&D)

      Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

    • Jan Zahradil (imago/Belga)

      European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

      Jan Zahradil (ECR)

      The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. Zahradil, 65, is affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a session of the European Parliament and for once running 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) across the Czech Republic for charity.

    • Margrethe Vestager (Reuters/Y. Herman)

      European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

      Margrethe Vestager (ALDE)

      Margrethe Vestager, 51, is one of seven lead candidates for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats. As the current EU commissioner for competition, the Danish MEP has taken on corporations like Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet. It's also been said that she served as the inspiration for the main character in Borgen, a Danish series where a woman becomes Denmark's first female leader.

    • Dutch Green MEP Bas Eickhout (picture-alliance/dpa/W. von Dewitz)

      European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

      Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA)

      The Greens/EFA is the seventh largest group in European Parliament, so the Dutchman is a long shot to become European Commission president. The 42-year-old MEP, who along with Germany's Ska Keller is representing the group, said he joined the race to "make sure the Green vision is being heard." He has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

    • Violeta Tomic (picture-alliance/ANP/M. van Hoom)

      European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

      Violeta Tomic (GUE/NGL)

      The EU's left-wing groups will be headed by Belgian trade unionist Nico Cue and Violeta Tomic (at left). Tomic is a deputy in Slovenia's National Assembly, best known as a TV presenter and actress. She entered into politics in 2014 and has been an advocate for LGBT rights and stronger citizens' rights in Europe.

      Author: Keith Walker


Brexit-free summit

Ahead of the summit, Brussels officials said the discussions would not include the topic of Brexit, which has dogged EU meetings for several years.

"If they stay, they stay. If they go, they go," said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in reference to Britain's tortuous efforts to organize its departure.

British Prime Minister Teresa May is not scheduled to attend the summit.

Read more: EU youth want their say in European Parliament vote

tj/rt (AFP, dpa)

