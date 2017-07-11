EU lays out 5-year-plan against human trafficking

The European Commission published its Strategy on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings on Wednesday, in which it laid out its plan to tackle human trafficking over the next five years.

The EU wishes to strengthen its response to the criminal industry that rakes in billions of euros each year through the exploitation of tens of thousands of victims, a statement by the Commission said.

"Trafficking in human beings is a crime that should have no place in our societies. Yet, criminals continue to traffic victims, mainly women and children, and mostly for sexual exploitation," Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Home Affairs said.

Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas explained that one of the plan's goals is to "empower victims of this abominable crime."

How will the EU combat human trafficking?

The Commission is taking a multi-pronged approach that would include changes in legislation, policy and operational support and funding.

The EU authorities aim to strengthening its rules against using services offered by trafficking in order to reduce demand.

They also hope to crack down on online platforms that offer services, as well as further training for law enforcement, to better break the business model behind trafficking.

A focus will be given to protecting victims, especially women and children, through support programs and training to help detect victims.

The EU will also advance international cooperation to combat the problem in the countries of origin — half of all victims found in the EU are non-EU citizens.

Women and girls are the main victims

The Commission also tweeted in support of the publication, saying that the Strategy was proposed to fight this "abominable crime."

An infographic shared by the Commission on Twitter added that women and girls made up 92% of the victims of sexual exploitation in the EU.

A second tweet pointed out that the number of convictions and prosecutions of traffickers in the EU remained low.

A separate fact sheet said that those who were trafficked for sexual exploitation made up 60% of the total, while another 15% were trafficked for labor. Some 23% of trafficking victims are men.

The statement connected the issue of trafficking with organized crime, adding that the EU also presented its Strategy to Tackle Organized Crime on Wednesday.

It also predicted that demand for exploitation would increase and that the pandemic has likely made conditions worse.