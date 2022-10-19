EU inflation rises to 10.9% in September

The latest data shows that inflation rose on average to 10.9% across the European Union. The figures come as inflation in the UK hit a 40-year high.

Eurostat, the EU's statistics office, said inflation hit an average of 10.9% across the 27-member bloc in September, according to the latest figures released on Wednesday.

In August, that figure stood at 10.1%.

The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was 9.9% in September, a jump from 9.1% in August.

Meanwhile in the United Kingdom, the latest figures show that inflation hit 10.1% in September. The figure matches a 40-year-high that was hit in July.

Rising costs in the UK put pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates further. New Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has said the government under Prime Minister Liz Truss "will prioritize help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability."

Russia's war on Ukraine has fueled high inflation and an energy crisis within the EU and the UK, wreaking havoc on national economies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

