EU imposes new sanctions on Iran over protest repression

Protests against the Iranian regime have spread not only in Iran, but also in major cities across the world, like this image taken at a demonstration in France Image: Remon Haazen/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance
"We are targeting those responsible for this continued repression against protesters," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
"Also there is the support of Tehran to Russia and responding to the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia."
The EU ministers said in a statement: "These weapons provided by Iran are being used indiscriminately by Russia against Ukrainian civilian population and infrastructure causing horrendous destruction and human suffering."
The EU measures hit top Iranian security officials and a hardline cleric. The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), its director and a news anchor were targeted by the new sanctions for airing forced confessions of detainees.
No deal on new Russia sanctions yet
The foreign ministers were also set to discuss the bloc's ninth package of sanctions against Moscow, which would place an additional 200 individuals and entities on the sanctions list.