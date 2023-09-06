  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Climate change
Beethovenfest
PoliticsRussian Federation

EU court dismisses Russian oligarch's sanctions appeal

September 6, 2023

A complaint by a Russian oligarch about sanctions imposed on him and his wife by the European Union has been dismissed. Around 60 further Russian lawsuits against EU sanctions are still pending.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W0SK
Dmitry Alexandrovich Pumpyanskiy
Sanctions on Dmitry Alexandrovich Pumpyanskiy and his wife are set to remainImage: Sefa Karacan/AA/picture alliance

A European Union court has upheld sanctions imposed on a Russian oligarch and his wife, dismissing claims that the measures were "arbitrary" and "disproportionate."

The General Court in Luxembourg found that, while Dmitry Alexandrovich Pumpyanskiy is not directly involved in Russia's war against Ukraine, he could nevertheless be considered "influential in the oil and gas industry" — a key source of revenue for the Russian government.

Pumpyanskiy, who previously owned a company that manufactured steel pipes for the oil and gas industry and has an estimated net worth of $2 billion dollars, was awarded a fourth-degree "Order for Merit to the Fatherland" by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014.

He was hit with an EU travel ban and had his EU assets frozen in March 2022, shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As the chairwoman of a foundation linked to his business, Pumpyanskiy's wife, Galina Evgenyevna Pumpyanskaya, was also sanctioned.

In addition to far-reaching economic sanctions against the Russian state itself, the EU's 27 member states have imposed punitive measures against around 1,800 individuals considered to have ties to the Kremlin, including high-ranking politicians, military figures and businesspeople.

According to the European court, around 60 further lawsuits have been brought against the EU and are currently pending.

Most notably in March, the mother of the since deceased head of the  Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had sanctions against her annulled by the same court.

Wednesday's ruling against Pumpyanskiy, however, means that other sanctions will remain in place for now, but experts say that some other plaintiffs may have better chances of winning, with EU justifications for sanctions sometimes appearing to be flawed.

mf/sms (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his speech to lawmakers

Scholz criticizes German bureaucracy, risk aversion

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Frankreich Gabun Fahne Flagge

Economic ties between Gabon and France

Economic ties between Gabon and France

BusinessSeptember 5, 202301:37 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indian opposition leaders arrive at airport ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Mumbai.

India's opposition alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' challenges Modi

India's opposition alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' challenges Modi

PoliticsSeptember 5, 202303:33 min
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of the entrance to the main exhibition hall of the iAA auto show 2023 in Munich

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Election posters for the OLANO and Smer-SD parties in Slovakia, August 2023

Slovakia: Scandal overshadows pivotal election

Slovakia: Scandal overshadows pivotal election

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Vehicles are seen departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada.

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

OffbeatSeptember 5, 202302:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

People stand on a hilltop overlooking Lima, setting up large green nets to catch fog

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

ClimateSeptember 4, 202306:25 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage