EU court dismisses Russian oligarch's sanctions appeal

A complaint by a Russian oligarch about sanctions imposed on him and his wife by the European Union has been dismissed. Around 60 further Russian lawsuits against EU sanctions are still pending.

A European Union court has upheld sanctions imposed on a Russian oligarch and his wife, dismissing claims that the measures were "arbitrary" and "disproportionate."

The General Court in Luxembourg found that, while Dmitry Alexandrovich Pumpyanskiy is not directly involved in Russia's war against Ukraine, he could nevertheless be considered "influential in the oil and gas industry" — a key source of revenue for the Russian government.

Pumpyanskiy, who previously owned a company that manufactured steel pipes for the oil and gas industry and has an estimated net worth of $2 billion dollars, was awarded a fourth-degree "Order for Merit to the Fatherland" by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014.

He was hit with an EU travel ban and had his EU assets frozen in March 2022, shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As the chairwoman of a foundation linked to his business, Pumpyanskiy's wife, Galina Evgenyevna Pumpyanskaya, was also sanctioned.

In addition to far-reaching economic sanctions against the Russian state itself, the EU's 27 member states have imposed punitive measures against around 1,800 individuals considered to have ties to the Kremlin, including high-ranking politicians, military figures and businesspeople.

According to the European court, around 60 further lawsuits have been brought against the EU and are currently pending.

Most notably in March, the mother of the since deceased head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had sanctions against her annulled by the same court.

Wednesday's ruling against Pumpyanskiy, however, means that other sanctions will remain in place for now, but experts say that some other plaintiffs may have better chances of winning, with EU justifications for sanctions sometimes appearing to be flawed.

