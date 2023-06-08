  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
MigrationGermany

EU countries agree on plan for stricter asylum reforms

Published 4 hours agolast updated 1 hour ago

Sweden, which holds the rotating EU presidency, said the deal is a "good balance" of responsibility toward those seeking asylum and solidarity in the EU. Earlier, Germany voiced concerns about protections for children.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SLi3
A migrant rescued by a merchant vessel is helped to disembark from a Malta Armed Forces patrol boat
Germany is pushing for exemptions in the reforms for families with children as well as unaccompanied minorsImage: Darrin Zammit Lupi/REUTERS

The European Union's 27 member states have agreed on an initial plan to enact tougher asylum and migration policies across the bloc, officials announced on Thursday.

Sweden, which holds the rotating EU presidency, said the deal is a "good balance" of responsibility towards those seeking asylum and solidarity in the EU.

The agreement was reached hours after tense negotiations, as some EU members like Italy, Austria and the Netherlands said the compromise proposal was not good enough for them.

The EU needed a majority support to push through the package, but details of it are not fully clear yet.

What we know about the package so far

EU countries are tackling how asylum seekers are processed at the border and relocated across Europe.

During the negotiations, Germany strongly adocated that families with children and unacompanied minors would be exempted from new, tougher border procedures.

However, in the end, Berlin ultimately had to accept that families with children would likely be included in the new border policies, news agency DPA reported. 

Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, said in a press conference that the issue of where rejected asylum seekers — which was a major sticking point of the talks — would return would be up to the member state to decide.

The issue of expanding "safe" countries has been at the heart of the debate of the reforms proposal package, and Johansson said there was no concrete decision yet and the issue would be subject to revision again.

Proposal was 'difficult' for Germany

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had said on Thursday that a new reform proposal on EU migration policy was "very difficult for us in Germany" to accept, as it did not include exceptions for families with children.

She made the comments as EU interior ministers gathered in Luxembourg in a bid to reach a deal on joint migration and asylum policy.

One of the contested reforms was the introduction of preliminary checks on asylum seekers, who would then be sent back immediately if deemed that they did not have a chance to be granted asylum.

Berlin wants to secure exemptions for minors and families with children.

"It is important that we come to an agreement," Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said after she arrived to the talks. "We can only handle migration together as the whole EU."

"I feel there is a common understanding which could lead to an agreement, but not at any price," she said.

Faeser said that Germany wanted to include enhanced rights for children in an EU migration deal.

Italy plan to limit migrant rights under fire

"On one point we still have a real problem from the German point of view, because we want the protection of children and families with children in border procedures," she said, adding that such protections would be in line with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Faeser insisted that "human rights standards" were a top priority for Berlin in elaborating migration policy. She said that there was a chance EU member states could reach an agreement, but that this could not be done "at any price."

She said that the current reform compromise is "very difficult for us in Germany," but did not clarify whether Berlin would support the proposal.

Migration reforms must be solved 'together'

While the EU interior ministers meeting got underway in Luxembourg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also held talks on migration reforms in Rome with Italy's Meloni.

"Those who want to overcome the challenges associated with refugee migration can only do so together in the European Union," Scholz said. 

"All attempts to either leave the problems with someone else or to point the finger at others will fail," he added.

Italy's prime minister said that she was "convinced" that the bloc would seen reach an agreement on migration policy.

She said that the situation becomes "difficult" when the responsibility for dealing with is shifted onto other partners.

Meloni said that she would travel to Tunisia long with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Many migrant boats that attempt to traverse the Mediterranean in order to reach EU soil embark from the North African country.

Scholz reiterated Berlin's offer to take in migrants that had entered other countries on the EU's border.

rm, sdi/rs (dpa, AFP, epd)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, address the media during a joint press conference after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin

Scholz tells Italy's Meloni migration a common challenge

Scholz tells Italy's Meloni migration a common challenge

Differences between German and Italy over issues including migration and subsidies came up when the countries' leaders met.
PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A display board that says 'Air Quality Alert Day' seen at the entrance of a highway, amidst an orange hue

Europe joins fight against Canada wildfire smoke

Catastrophe52 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Lagos car drivers are waiting at the filling station; a banner is displayed to advertise diesel available

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

BusinessJune 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

UN special envoy Noeleen Heyzer meeting Myanmar military general Min Aung Hlaing

UN Myanmar special envoy set to depart — What now?

UN Myanmar special envoy set to depart — What now?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Pilots in a Chinese fighter jet

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Politics15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A person wearing a mask waves a pink flag with a black lightning bolt. Other protesters stand in the background.

Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

PoliticsJune 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis speaking at Liberty University

Ron DeSantis' controversial policies

Ron DeSantis' controversial policies

Politics33 minutes ago05:10 min
More from North America

Latin America

external

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

Nature and Environment12 hours ago03:26 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage