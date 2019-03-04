 EU conservative bloc poses ultimatum for Hungary′s Viktor Orban | News | DW | 06.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU conservative bloc poses ultimatum for Hungary's Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban's Fidesz party faces suspension or expulsion from the European People's Party, the largest political bloc in the EU Parliament. EPP chief Manfred Weber says that could be avoided if Orban does three things.

Viktor Orban (Getty Images/AFP/C. Stache)

EU lawmaker Manfred Weber pledged to "try one last time" to keep Hungary's Fidesz party in the European People's Party (EPP), the association of center-right parties in the European Parliament, as it prepares to debate Fidesz's exclusion.

The EPP, which also includes Germany's Christian Democrats and Christian Social Union, has more lawmakers than any other group in the Brussels assembly. German-born Weber leads the conservative faction.

Manfred Weber und Viktor Orban (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Koszticsak)

Manfred Weber and Viktor Orban were on friendlier terms in 2015

Speaking to Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper, Manfred listed three specific conditions for the populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to avoid sanctions for his party.

Weber's ultimatum

"Viktor Orban must immediately and permanently end his government's campaign against Brussels," Weber said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Secondly, the Hungarian prime minister should apologize to EPP's member parties, which number around 50 mostly Christian-Democratic political groups. Lastly, Orban should allow the George Soros-backed Central European University (CEU) to keep its headquarters in Budapest and be once again allowed to give out US diplomas.

Watch video 04:44

Cracking down on dissent in Hungary

Juncker targeted by Orban's government

Orban has long irritated Brussels officials with his moves against an independent judiciary and media, his rejection of migrants, as well as campaigns targeting the Hungarian-born billionaire Soros. In recent weeks, however, tensions were once again inflamed by an Orban-backed campaign against Soros and EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker. Last month, Orban's government started posting tax-funded billboards of a grinning Soros and Juncker, saying they were planning migration incentives which "threaten Hungary's security."

In response, the EU Commission slammed the claims as "at worst downright factually incorrect or at best highly misleading."

Watch video 03:03

'Not only shadow, but also a lot of light' - Jean-Claude Juncker speaks to DW

Orban and 'useful idiots'

The latest row also made waves in the EPP, which in 2014 ran Juncker as their top candidate for the EU Commission president. Manfred Weber aims to replace Juncker following the EU election in May.

On Monday, the EPP said it received motions from 12 of its member parties to vote on booting Orban's Fidesz. Juncker also told Germany's ZDF broadcaster he would support the exclusion of the Hungarian party.

Meanwhile, Fidesz said the campaign against Juncker and Soros would end by mid-March. The Hungarian party also said it does not want to leave the EPP and its goal is to strengthen "anti-immigration forces" within the association. Still, Orban branded the conservatives calling for his party to be excluded from the EPP "useful idiots" of the left on Monday.

Speaking to Bild, EPP leader Manfred Weber said he wanted to achieve "clarity."

"The decision now needs to be made in Budapest," he said, describing the values of his Christian-Democratic bloc as "non-negotiable."

The EPP is set to vote on Fidesz's future on March 20.

dj/se (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Hungary's Viktor Orban calls his EU party critics 'useful idiots'

Hungary's right-wing leader has lashed out at critics within his own conservative European parliamentary bloc, accusing them of playing into the hands of left-wing opponents. Some members want him booted from the party. (04.03.2019)  

EU's Jean-Claude Juncker slams Viktor Orban over Soros migrant poster

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said Viktor Orban's political party does not belong in his center-right EPP group. Orban's party has accused Juncker and the EU of purposely weakening Hungary's borders. (19.02.2019)  

Hungary: Thousands rally for George Soros-founded Central European University

Students have marched in support of a university founded by US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros in Budapest. Central European University has said it will move abroad unless a government legal dispute is resolved. (24.11.2018)  

CSU's Manfred Weber sets his sights on EU's highest office

A little-known Bavarian is seeking the European Commission's top office. Who is Manfred Weber? And does the little-known member of the Christian Social Union, Angela Merkel's CDU sister party, stand a chance? (08.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Not only shadow, but also a lot of light' - Jean-Claude Juncker speaks to DW  

Cracking down on dissent in Hungary  

Related content

Ungarn, Budapest: Viktor Orban

Hungary's Viktor Orban calls his EU party critics 'useful idiots' 04.03.2019

Hungary's right-wing leader has lashed out at critics within his own conservative European parliamentary bloc, accusing them of playing into the hands of left-wing opponents. Some members want him booted from the party.

Der ungarisch-amerikanische Finanzier George Soros und der Präsident der EU-Kommission Jean-Claude Juncker

EU's Jean-Claude Juncker slams Viktor Orban over Soros migrant poster 19.02.2019

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said Viktor Orban's political party does not belong in his center-right EPP group. Orban's party has accused Juncker and the EU of purposely weakening Hungary's borders.

Belgien Brüssel - Angela Merkel und Viktor Orban

Merkel voices solidarity with Juncker, stops short of calling for Orban's Fidesz to be thrown out of EPP 21.02.2019

The chancellor has backed the European Commission president in the face of aggressive attacks from Hungary. Still, she declined to call for removing Orban's party from the conservative bloc in the European Parliament.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 