  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen point in the same direction during a walk in Zagreb
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkov and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen both described move as a historic momentImage: Denis Lovrovic/AFP
PoliticsCroatia

EU Commission head lauds Croatia on eurozone, Schengen entry

1 hour ago

After years of waiting, Croatia is adopting the euro and joining the Schengen Area. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen praised it as "a day for the history books" during the ceremony at the Croatian border.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LcQx

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met leaders of Croatia and Slovenia on Sunday at a border crossing between the two countries. With Croatia  joining both the eurozone and the Schengen areaon January 1, this border can now be traversed without passports.

Von der Leyen lauded Zagreb's "immense achievements" at the Bregana border crossing.

"There is no place in Europe where there it is more true today that it is the season of new beginnings and new chapters than here at the border between Croatia and Slovenia.''  

"Indeed, this is a day for history books,'' she added.

Croatia is the youngest EU member state, having joined the bloc in 2013. Slovenia, which has been in the EU since 2004, became part of the Schengen Area in 2007 and adopted the euro the same year.

Croatia, which has a population of 3.9 million, is now the 20th member of the zone that uses the euro currency and the 27th in the Schengen Area. This also means that the country is leaving behind its national currency, kuna.

Croatia: DW's Steven Beardsley in Zagreb

What did the leaders say?

Speaking at a ceremony at the border, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said, "If there are historical moments, special moments which should provide us with great honor and when we witness the achievement of strategic goals of a state — this is such a day."

He later treated von der Leyen to a coffee in the Zagreb's main square, paying for it in Croatia's new currency, the euro, as a symbolic gesture.

Andrej Plenkovic and Ursula von der Leyen looking at Croatian euro coins
Croatians have long used the euro unofficially, but the country is now officially in the eurozoneImage: Darko Bandic/AP/dpa/picture alliance

He later touched on Croatia's new responsibility, taken over from Slovenia, of safeguarding what is now the EU's longest external land border, at 1,350 kilometers (840 miles).

He said his country would never put up physical borders between it and its three non-EU neighbors, but rather help those three countries — Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro — to draw closer to the bloc.

All three nations are nominally striving to join the EU but have reached different stages on the path to membership. Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro, just like Croatia and Slovenia, were part of the Yugoslavian Federation until the 1990s.

Slovenian President Natasa Pirz Musar backed this project, saying she hope that her country and Croatia would both "assist the states in our neighborhood to join the EU." 

Since Russia began its attack on Ukraine last February, the EU is looking to engage more with Western Balkan nations with a view to maintaining Europe's security.

tj/dj (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech after being sworn in at the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil on January 1, 2023

Lula sworn in for third term as Brazil's president

Politics24 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Christian man from the Primitive Church of the Lord, sings during a Sunday service in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

ReligionDecember 31, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A US Marine CH53 helicopter takes off as US and Philippine marines take part in a joint amphibious assault exercise as part of the annual 'Balikatan' (shoulder-to-shoulder) US-Philippines war exercises

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

PoliticsDecember 31, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and fireworks

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Politics9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Shiny new euros and cents on a table

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Exiled Iranians Mohadeseh Peyvandi under marking in support of Iranian people

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

SocietyDecember 31, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Workers set up stage for festival to be held on the inauguration day of Brazil's president

Brazil to swear in Lula da Silva

Brazil to swear in Lula da Silva

PoliticsDecember 31, 202202:20 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage