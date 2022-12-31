Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy thanks Germany for support

The Ukrainian president thanked Germany's Olaf Scholz for the weapons, aid and refugee protection given in 2022. He also vowed to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. Follow DW for the latest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for German support for Ukraine during 2022 in a message addressed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Twitter on Saturday.

"Weapon deliveries, protection for over one million Ukrainians, G7 presidency with a focus on Ukraine, financial and technical aid, EU candidate status," Zelenskyy's message said in German. "Thank you for the turning point, Mr Chancellor," he added, referring to the term "Zeitenwende" that was named German word of the year.

"Let us complete it in 2023 with our common victory."

Scholz previously pledged Germany will "continue to support Ukraine" in his New Year's Eve address.

"Many are worried about the war. We sympathize with the Ukrainian people who, even on days like today, have no peace from the Russian bombs and missiles," Scholz said.

He added that thanks to German support, Ukrainians have been able to defend their homeland.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Friday, December 31:

Zelenskyy plans to strengthen air defenses in 2023

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy discussed the role of the country's air defenses, days after Russia launched yet another wave of air strikes.

"This year, we not only maintained our air defenses, but we made them stronger than ever," Zelenskyy said. "But in the new year Ukrainian air defense will become even stronger, even more effective."

"Ukrainian air defense can become the most powerful in Europe, and this will be a guarantee of security not only for our country, but also for the entire continent," he added.

Military support sent by NATO members has helped bolster Ukraine's air defenses, allowing them to shoot down Russian missiles and drones. But many have still gotten through and devastated the country's civilian infrastructure — especially energy supplies.

Ukraine war — what to expect in 2023 To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ukraine claims Russia planning further mobilization

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov released a video addressed to Russian citizens on Friday night in which he claimed that, in about one week, "the Russian authorities will close the borders for men, then declare martial law and begin another wave of mobilization."

He did not explain the source of the claim which could not be independently verified.

But his message called on Russians to ask themselves why they would risk being killed or seriously injured if they are sent to fight in Ukraine.

German schools call for more support after taking in some 200,000 Ukrainian children

Germany has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees, including around 200,000 school-age children, since the Russian invasion began.

These students have been taken in by German schools, many of which have also hired more staff to support their needs.

But representatives of German high schools have told the German Press Agency (DPA) that they are "at their limit" regarding the extra work and have called for more state support.

"We can't wait another year and a half until the number of new students shows up in official statistics so that we can hire more staff," the head of the Federal Conference of High School Principals, Arnd Niedermöller, told DPA.

Schools have been trying to bring in extra personnel to help with the increase in students, but over 60% of schools asked said that they cannot get hold of enough support staff. Almost 90% of schools surveyed said they had taken in at least one Ukrainian student.

"The supply of teaching staff remains lacking," Susanne Lin-Klitzing, head of the German Philologists' Association, told DPA. "What we urgently need for next year so that teaching staff can make it through, are better working conditions and less strain."

