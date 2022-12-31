  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, speaks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a working session in Mariyinsky Palace, in Kyiv in June
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was one of several Western leaders to visit Kyiv following the launch of the Russian invasion in FebruaryImage: Ludovic Marin/Pool/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy thanks Germany for support

13 minutes ago

The Ukrainian president thanked Germany's Olaf Scholz for the weapons, aid and refugee protection given in 2022. He also vowed to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. Follow DW for the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lb2D

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for German support for Ukraine during 2022 in a message addressed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Twitter on Saturday.

"Weapon deliveries, protection for over one million Ukrainians, G7 presidency with a focus on Ukraine, financial and technical aid, EU candidate status," Zelenskyy's message said in German. "Thank you for the turning point, Mr Chancellor," he added, referring to the term "Zeitenwende" that was named German word of the year.

"Let us complete it in 2023 with our common victory."

Scholz previously pledged Germany will "continue to support Ukraine" in his New Year's Eve address.

"Many are worried about the war. We sympathize with the Ukrainian people who, even on days like today, have no peace from the Russian bombs and missiles," Scholz said.

He added that thanks to German support, Ukrainians have been able to defend their homeland.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Friday, December 31:

Zelenskyy plans to strengthen air defenses in 2023

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy discussed the role of the country's air defenses, days after Russia launched yet another wave of air strikes.

"This year, we not only maintained our air defenses, but we made them stronger than ever," Zelenskyy said. "But in the new year Ukrainian air defense will become even stronger, even more effective."

"Ukrainian air defense can become the most powerful in Europe, and this will be a guarantee of security not only for our country, but also for the entire continent," he added.

Military support sent by NATO members has helped bolster Ukraine's air defenses, allowing them to shoot down Russian missiles and drones. But many have still gotten through and devastated the country's civilian infrastructure — especially energy supplies.

Ukraine war — what to expect in 2023

Ukraine claims Russia planning further mobilization

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov released a video addressed to Russian citizens on Friday night in which he claimed that, in about one week, "the Russian authorities will close the borders for men, then declare martial law and begin another wave of mobilization."

He did not explain the source of the claim which could not be independently verified.

But his message called on Russians to ask themselves why they would risk being killed or seriously injured if they are sent to fight in Ukraine.

German schools call for more support after taking in some 200,000 Ukrainian children

Germany has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees, including around 200,000 school-age children, since the Russian invasion began.

These students have been taken in by German schools, many of which have also hired more staff to support their needs.

But representatives of German high schools have told the German Press Agency (DPA) that they are "at their limit" regarding the extra work and have called for more state support.

"We can't wait another year and a half until the number of new students shows up in official statistics so that we can hire more staff," the head of the Federal Conference of High School Principals, Arnd Niedermöller, told DPA.

Schools have been trying to bring in extra personnel to help with the increase in students, but over 60% of schools asked said that they cannot get hold of enough support staff. Almost 90% of schools surveyed said they had taken in at least one Ukrainian student.

"The supply of teaching staff remains lacking," Susanne Lin-Klitzing, head of the German Philologists' Association, told DPA. "What we urgently need for next year so that teaching staff can make it through, are better working conditions and less strain."

ab/dj (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pope Benedict XVI at his final general audience before retirement

Benedict XVI shocked the Catholic Church

Religion2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Christian man from the Primitive Church of the Lord, sings during a Sunday service in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Religion4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and European Council President Charles Michel attend the European Union EU and the Association of South-East Asian Nations ASEAN summit in Brussels

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

PoliticsDecember 30, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A person wearing glasses with the number 2023.

New Year's Eve customs in Germany

New Year's Eve customs in Germany

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Rastislav Kacer (left), foreign minister of Slovakia, and Jan Lipavsky (right), foreign minister of the Czech Republic, October 2022

Czech Republic, Slovakia: Still close after 30 years apart

Czech Republic, Slovakia: Still close after 30 years apart

Politics34 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The German team covered their mouths before a game in Qatar.

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fußballegende Pele (Brasilien)

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

SoccerDecember 30, 202203:52 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage