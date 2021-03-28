The area comprises 26 European countries which abolished controls at internal borders implemented in 1995. It resembles a single state for international travel purposes with external border controls and common visas.

The Schengen Area currently covers an area mainly in Western and Southern Europe with a population of over 400 million people: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. The original Schengen Agreement was signed by Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg.