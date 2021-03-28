Visit the new DW website

Schengen area

The area comprises 26 European countries which abolished controls at internal borders implemented in 1995. It resembles a single state for international travel purposes with external border controls and common visas.

The Schengen Area currently covers an area mainly in Western and Southern Europe with a population of over 400 million people: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. The original Schengen Agreement was signed by Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the Schengen area.

EU sign, blue with yellow stars at the Border, Republic of Austria

EU threatens 'some' African states with Schengen visa restrictions 28.03.2021

EU officials accuse the governments of several countries of a lack of cooperation when it comes to readmitting citizens whose asylum applications have been rejected within the bloc, a German newspaper reports.
Die verschärften deutschen Einreiseregeln an den Grenzen zu Tschechien und zum österreichischen Bundesland Tirol zum Schutz vor gefährlichen Varianten des Coronavirus sind in der Nacht zu Sonntag in Kraft getreten

Opinion: Closing borders is no solution to pandemic 16.02.2021

The second wave of coronavirus infections is jeopardizing the open-borders policy of the Schengen area, which, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn writes, is one of the EU's greatest achievements.
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 31.12.2020

UK and France fear border chaos as Brexit kicks in - Pandemic made for volatile year on US stock markets - Virus mutes New Year's revelries in Germany
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 31.12.2020

Britain and Spain reach a deal over Gibraltar border - Burkina Faso tries its hand at textiles business - Pandemic made for a volatile year on US stock markets
Caption: The border between Spain and Gibraltar was closed from 1969 to 1985 Credit: Santiago Saez

Brexit: UK and Spain say Gibraltar to join Schengen in last-minute deal 31.12.2020

Gibraltar is set to become a part of the Schengen zone to ensure fluidity of movement at the border with Spain after the end of the post-Brexit transition phase.
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) speaks with a police technician using a drone during a visit on the strengthening of border controls at the crossing between Spain and France, at Le Perthus, France November 5, 2020. Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool via REUTERS

France's Macron wants 'real' police protecting EU borders 05.11.2020

In the wake of attacks in France and Austria, France's Macron said his country would be doubling its border guard and urged the EU to boost its own security. He warned people were using "migratory flows" for terror acts.
11.11.2015 ***** MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA. NOVEMBER 11, 2015. Long-distance truck drivers protest against the introduction of a kilometer charging system for the vehicles over 12 tonnes in the Domodedovo District, Moscow Region. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Copyright: Imago/Itar-Tass/S. Krasilnikov

Romanian truckers fear consequences of new EU labor law 26.08.2020

The EU wants to improve working conditions of millions of truck drivers moving freight across the bloc. The laws require them to return home every four weeks. But some truckers fear this will hurt their business.
Badegäste des Naturfreibades Xantener Südsee bevölkern am 20.07.2016 in Xanten (Nordrhein-Westfalen) das Wasser und den Strand. Bei Temperaturen von rund 35 Grad ist das Naturfreibad schon am Mittag voller Menschen. Foto: Roland Weihrauch/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

EU calls for reopening of borders from June 15 and gradually resume tourism 11.06.2020

The EU has urged all 27 member states to start lifting travel restrictions next Monday. The bloc hopes to resume travel without border checks by the end of June and to start easing tourism restrictions.

In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013 file photo an airplane of the airline 'Lufthansa' lifts off at the airport Tegel in Berlin, Germany. A plan to close Tegel, one of Berlin’s two airports, in mid-June has been dropped because passenger numbers are expected to rise as coronavirus restrictions ease. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file) |

Germany extends travel warnings for 160 countries 10.06.2020

Warnings urging against "non-essential travel" to dozens of non-EU countries have been extended until August 31. Within Europe, Germany will lift its border controls on June 15, allowing travelers once again to enter.

May 28, 2020, Antalya, Turkey: ANTALYA, TURKEY - MAY 28: A hat and a towel are placed near Konyaalti Coastline within the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic measures to stem the spread of the pandemic in Antalya, Turkey on May 28, 2020. (Credit Image: Â© PPI via ZUMA Wire |

Coronavirus: Germany to lift travel ban for 29 European countries on June 15 03.06.2020

The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has confirmed that Germany will remove a travel ban on EU member states and some other countries from June 15. However, he stressed that this was not "an invitation to travel."
ARCHIV - Beamte der Bundespolizei führen am 19.08.2010 auf dem Flughafen Frankfurt/Main bei Reisenden eine Dokumentensichtung durch. Am Frankfurter Flughafen ist das Vorgehen, dass US-Sicherheitsleute die Passkontrolle beobachten, offenbar gängige Praxis. Foto: Marius Becker dpa/lhe (zu dpa Einreise in die Staaten: US-Sicherheitsleute reden in Deutschland mit vom 18.11.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

What do the new EU-visa rules mean for Africans? 25.05.2020

The EU has changed the rules for short-term visas. After a decade, the European Commission says a change was long overdue. However, many African would-be travelers may now find it even more difficult to visit Europe.

Man Businessman in suit puts money in his pocket. A bribe in the form of dollar bills. The concept of corruption and bribery

Prepare for corruption spike over coronavirus aid: OSCE 17.05.2020

Emergency funding issued to help the economic fallout of the pandemic is likely to fuel corruption across Europe, warns the OSCE security bloc. It said criminals would find ways to fraudulently apply for aid.
ARCHIV 2018 *** EU citizen signs at the arrivals in Dusseldorf International Airport in Germany. There are special lanes to passport control, immigration for EU citizens - eu / ewr / ch. The signs are separating lines between All Passports, EU, Schengen passports or Other Nationalities. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany 'confident' at control of coronavirus outbreak as it relaxes borders 15.05.2020

Schengen and UK citizens will soon be free to enter Germany if the pandemic remains under control. In turn, German citizens will be able to visit neighboring countries more easily in the coming days and weeks.

Closed Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Medyka, south east Poland, 14 April 2020. Due to a coronavirus pandemic, traffic on it and other border crossing points stopped in mid-March this year. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Poland has increased by 117 since Monday afternoon and reached 7,049, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday morning. Another six persons have died bringing the death toll to 251. PAP/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT |

Coronavirus: EU urges closing external borders until mid-June 08.05.2020

The European Commission has called on EU member states to uphold travel bans on non-essential travel to the bloc. EU officials also said priority must be given to restoring frictionless travel within the bloc.
Steinach am Brenner 23.08.2017, Mautstelle, Schoenberg, AUT, Grenzkontrollen, Medientermin Schengen-Kontrollen der Polizei mit Unterstuetzung durch das Oesterreichische Bundesheer auf der A13, im Bild ein Polizeibeamter bei Passkontrolle // during border controls of the Austrian Federal Police and the Austrian Army on the highway at the in Steinach am Brenner, Austria on 2017/08/18. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUT EX_JAK Steinach at Burners 23 08 2017 Tollgate Schoenberg AUT Border controls Medientermin Schengen Controls the Police with Support through the Oesterreichische Federal army on the A13 in Picture a Police officials at Passport control during Border Controls of The Austrian Federal Police and The Austrian Army ON The Highway AT The in Steinach at Burners Austria ON 2017 08 18 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUT EX_JAK

Coronavirus: EU rules out Schengen border closures amid Italy outbreak 24.02.2020

With over 200 coronavirus cases and seven confirmed deaths, Italy is the worst-hit country outside Asia. But while towns and villages remain in lockdown, cross-border travel will continue.
Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama and North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev pose for a family photo during a regional meeting of Western Balkan countries, in Tirana, Albania, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga

'Little Schengen' — Western Balkan nations agree to boost ties for EU bid 21.12.2019

Leaders of six Western Balkan nations discussed measures to establish a free trade zone to bolster their chances to join the European Union. All these countries are at different stages in joining the bloc.
