Ethiopian rights body reports abuses 'by all parties' in Tigray

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Saturday said at least 184 civilians were killed in one month in the country's armed conflict.

Earlier this month, the EHRC and UN Human Rights Office found that there are reasonable grounds to believe all parties in the conflict, including government forces, have committed serious human rights violations, some which could "amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."

What did the report say?

The investigation by the government-affiliated body focused on parts of the Amhara region in northern Ethiopia during July and August. EHRC said the report was based on 128 interviews with survivors and victims, along with various other organizations.

It claimed that Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels "willfully killed scores of civilians in towns and rural areas they captured."

The TPLF is also accused of taking part in large scale looting and destruction of property.

The report also points out that deaths were caused by actions of the Ethiopian National Defense Force.

The EHRC chief commissioner Daniel Bekele said that "the findings of the investigation into violations and abuses committed by all parties in South Gondar and North Wollo Zones of the Amhara region underscores the need to put an urgent stop to the continued suffering caused to civilians.



All parties suspected of atrocities

On Wednesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the EHRC released a joint report into abuses committed in Tigray and found evidence that all parties have committed serious human rights violations, which in some instances could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Rights group Amnesty International released a report on Wednesday in which women accused TPLF fighters of gang rape in the Amhara region.

The TPLF said it would conduct its own investigation into the claims saying: "If our investigation discovers that Tigrayan fighters have in fact committed such crimes, the government of Tigray will bring the perpetrators to justice."

It also dismissed the joint report because of the EHRC's involvement, due to it being a government-affiliated organization.

