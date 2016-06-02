 Ethiopia: Tigray conflict and dam dispute dent Abiy′s image | Africa | DW | 09.07.2021

Africa

Ethiopia: Tigray conflict and dam dispute dent Abiy's image

With Ethiopia at the center of two conflicts, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has seen his international reputation tarnished.

People react as captive Ethiopian soldiers walk towards Mekele Rehabilitation Center

Captured Ethiopian soldiers file past residents in Mekele after government troops were driven out of Tigray

It was an unusually strongly worded press release from the US State Department informing the public about a call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Referring to the conflict between Abiy's federal government and Tigrayan forces in the country's northern Tigray region, Blinken "stressed the need" of an immediate and indefinite cease-fire on both sides.

He also "condemned the destruction of bridges" and the creation of obstacles to humanitarian workers, and "urged Prime Minister Abiy to commit" to a series of steps previously outlined by the UN Security Council.

The strong language in the statement, which was released on Tuesday, makes it clear just how big Ethiopia's problems currently are.

That Ethiopia is on the agenda of the UN Security Council is another sign of the trouble the country is in. Last week, the Security Council held its first public meeting on the Tigray conflict since fighting broke out last November.

Then on Thursday, Ethiopia was back on the Security Council agenda because of the dispute over its giant hydropower dam on the Nile, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Aerial photo of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam under construction

As Ethiopia's hydropower dam nears completion, tensions rise with Egypt and Sudan

Dam dispute overflows

Egypt and Sudan had both called on the Security Council to help resolve the dispute after Ethiopia began the second phase of filling the reservoir behind the dam earlier this week.

The two countries, which lie downstream on the Nile from Ethiopia, view the dam as a severe threat to their water supplies. They say the Nile is a lifeline that irrigates their fields.

Sudan's capital Khartoum marks the confluence of the Blue and White Nile rivers and Sudan's south eastern region is particularly dependent on water flowing from Ethiopia.

A bird flies over the confluence of the Blue Nile and White Nile with buildings of Khartoum in the background

The White Nile and the Blue Nile meet in Khartoum, Sudan's capital

At Thursday's meeting, Security Council members backed African Union mediation efforts between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, urging the parties to resume talks.

Ethiopia doesn't actually have a seat on the 15-member Security Council — Kenya, Niger and Tunisia currently represent the African group.

Tunisia has proposed a draft Security Council resolution that would call for a binding agreement between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the operation of the giant dam within six months. It was not clear if or when it could be put to a vote, according to the Reuters news agency.

Ethiopia is opposed to any Security Council involvement and according to Reuters, the Ethiopian UN delegation is trying hard to organize majorities in the Security Council to thwart Tunisia's proposal.

When will aid arrive in Tigray?

Sudan, which is undergoing political reconstruction since former leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted from power in 2019, is also directly affected by the Tigray conflict.

More than 46,000 refugees from Tigray have sought refuge in neighboring Sudan, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

Another 1.7 million have been displaced from their homes but remain inside the region.

The conflict, however, saw a turning point last week after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) drove the federal army out of large parts of Tigray, including the regional capital, Mekele.

Residents of Mekele cheer the arrival of Tigray Defence Forces driving a military truck

Residents of Mekele cheer the arrival of Tigray Defence Forces

Addis Ababa has now declared a unilateral cease-fire, which has been provisionally accepted by the TPLF.

They said that before the cease-fire could be formalized, however, Eritrean forces and militias from Ethiopia's neighboring Amhara province, both of which have supported Ethiopian forces in the conflict, needed to withdraw from Tigray.

"We will continue to fight until our preconditions are met," TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda told DW.

Ethiopia's ambassador to Germany, Mulu Solomon Bezuneh, said the cease-fire was made in goodwill.

"The government has left Tigray for the sake of peace. The ceasefire is for humanitarian aid to reach the Tigray region," he told DW.

On Monday, Ethiopia's government said it had agreed to allow aid flights to Tigray, where relief agencies are warning of a looming humanitarian catastrophe if more aid doesn't arrive soon to the stricken area.

But the director-general of the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority said that no such flights had taken off from Addis Ababa as of Wednesday this week.

The United Nations warned in early July that 400,000 people in Tigray were at risk of starvation.

Destroyed bridge on the Tekeze Fluss in Tigray

Ethiopian forces are accused of hindering aid deliveries by destroying bridges in Tigray

Ethiopia's government has been accused of blocking food aid into Tigray and its soldiers accused of stopping farmers from harvesting and ploughing.

Ambassador Bezuneh rejected this accusation: "It is completely untrue, because the government is trying to provide aid. It was TPLF who was even ambushing the humanitarian support, even trying to attack the convoy," he told DW.

New instability around Tigray?

It is hard to predict if the tenuous cease-fire in Tigray will hold.

"On the TPLF side, there is growing self-confidence because they have been able to reorganize from the ashes. And they have set strong preconditions for a ceasefire," independent analyst and DW columnist Befekadu Hailu said in a DW interview.

Until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018, Tigrayans were in power in Addis Ababa — and had made enemies in neighboring Eritrea to the north, and throughout Ethiopia itself.

They could now go on the offensive against these enemies, Befekadu Hailu believes.

"They are mobilizing troops to attack their neighbors, Amharic militias in the south and west, and Eritrean forces in the north," he said. "I think it is inevitable that we will see some military confrontations between Tigray forces and its neighbors."

Abiy's autocratic traits

When Abiy became prime minister, he was hailed as a peacemaker in the multi-ethnic state, winning the Nobel Peace prize in 2019.

Now, the Tigray conflict and the the GERD dam dispute have tarnished his reputation abroad.

As for his reputation at home, the initial optimism faded more quickly, says political analyst Befekadu Hailu.

"Many political interest groups figured out the Abiy Ahmed they were expecting was different from the real Abiy Ahmed. He was involved in the previous government and had his own ambitions. He has a kind of strongman mentality, if not an authoritarian personality," Hailu said.

"So when these groups realized that he wouldn't really represent them, they started to publicly criticize him and confront him."

Ethiopian voters look at elections results

Here in Bahirdar, local results are available but national results haven't been released

With Tigray and the hydropower dam grabbing media headlines, the fact that last month, Ethiopia elected a new parliament, whose results still haven't been made public, is almost a footnote.

A landslide victory is expected for Abiy's Prosperity Party.

"The recapture of Mekele by the TPLF stole the election's thunder," Befekadu Hailu said.

"Those who were very excited about the election are now very afraid of the return of the TPLF."

This article was adapted from Germany by Cai Nebe. Dawit Endeshaw and Uta Steinwehr contributed to the article.

  • A woman lies on a hospital bed.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Hundreds of patients with little medication

    The war in Ethiopia's Tigray region has been going on since November 2020. This referral hospital in Tigray’s capital Mekele has received hundreds of patients with bullet or blast injuries. Doctors are working tirelessly but with limited means. There are frequent power cuts, and many hospitals lack medication and other supplies.

  • A man with bandaged legs lays on a hospital bed as a woman sits by.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Left to die

    Thousands of civilians have been wounded and killed. This man was attacked by Eritrean soldiers on his way back from church on St Micheal’s day. He said 30 priests were massacred at once. He survived after being left for dead in front of his house.

  • A young child with an amputated arm sits on a chair.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Tigray's children not spared the suffering

    Dozens of children have also been brought here as a result of the conflict. Many have missing limbs, and some are orphaned.

  • A van drives at a roundabout in Mekele

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Life back to normal?

    On the streets of Mekele, life is almost back to normal from an outsider’s perspective. But every individual has a story to tell. The interim administration, presided over by Dr. Mulu Nega, has been put in place, but most residents don’t feel represented by this new regional government.

  • Cars drive by a crater in the middle of a street.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Spared from destruction and violence

    Tigray's capital Mekele was largely spared the violence compared to other places. However, some areas were also hit, such as this road. The central government cut off telephone and internet connections for weeks. Some journalists were allowed into the region, but it remains difficult to get news from the ground, as many areas remain inaccessible because of insecurity.

  • Ethiopian IDPs outside a shelter.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Thousands of families displaced

    Tens of thousands of people came to Mekele after fleeing insecurity throughout the region. They are being sheltered in schools or live in the community. But the real number in Tigray is much higher — over half a million people were forced to flee their homes.

  • Young Tigrayans outside a shelter.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    No food, no medication, no bed to sleep

    Conditions in the camps are challenging. There is a shortage of food, medication, mattresses, and other supplies. Sometimes, three to four people share one mattress. There is no proper garbage disposal, and illnesses are frequent.

  • An Orthodox priest shows off his cross.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Churches targeted by Eritrean forces

    This priest said he walked for one month with his children to reach Mekele after Eritrean soldiers attacked his town. His niece was killed on the street, and a church was damaged. "Eritrean soldiers are against religious belief. They consciously target churches", he said.

  • A woman looks at a notebook and pen as a crowd gathers around.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Little help from Ethiopia's government

    Some residents of Mekele are working tirelessly to distribute food and other items. Mahlet has been supporting displaced communities since the beginning when NGOs were not allowed into Tigray. The government is not doing enough, Mahlet says. "It’s not my job. I am just helping my people. This is the government’s job", she said. "I am mortified by what is going on in my country."

  • Tigrayan children line up for food.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    The risk of child malnourishment

    Mahlet identified children in need and is trying to do her part to prevent looming malnutrition. These displaced children are waiting in line with their parents for macaroni distribution. Thousand of families have been displaced since the war started in November. According to the UN Children’s agency, UNICEF, 70,000 children in Tigray are at risk of severe malnutrition.

  • Shoes lined up on top of rocks.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Several massacres reported

    Several massacres have already been reported throughout Tigray. In the village of Dengolat, more than 150 people were murdered by Eritrean soldiers following the St. Mary celebrations at the end of November. Some of the survivors were hiding in the Mariam Dengolat Church, where hundreds of people had gathered for the yearly celebration.

  • St.Mary's church in Tigray.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Tigray's mass graves

    The Mariam Denglat Church, where the St Mary’s celebrations were held before the massacre. Victims were buried in several mass graves after being left outside for more than a day. In other parts of Tigray, relatives who wanted to bury their relatives were reportedly shot while collecting the bodies.

  • Ethiopia's Al-Nejashi mosque damaged roof.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Ethiopia's oldest mosque damaged

    The Al-Nejashi mosque is the oldest in Ethiopia. Some locals assure it is the oldest mosque in Africa. It was hit during heavy fighting between the TPLF and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces. According to witnesses, the kitchen and other facilities of the mosque were also looted. The government has promised to repair the mosque.

  • A young lady washes and hangs clothes outside.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Safe house for women

    Hundreds of women have been raped by soldiers since the beginning of the conflict. Mekele’s referral hospital admitted 120 women with rape injuries or for pregnancy termination. More than 25 rape survivors from the war are sheltered in this safe house and receive psychological support.

  • A woman reads a book while seated.

    Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis

    Raped by Eritrean soldiers

    Many women were gang-raped or assaulted with extreme violence. Such cases are common all over the Tigray region. In Adigrat, a doctor said one woman had to undergo surgery after being raped by 23 Eritrean soldiers. The UN has received reports of people being forced by military officers to abuse their own relatives sexually.

    Author: Maria Gerth


