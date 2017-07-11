Ethiopia denies blocking aid to Tigray

The Ethiopian government on Friday denied hindering humanitarian aid aimed at helping people affected by conflict and famine in the northern Tigray region.

The UN has warned that "the blackout of electricity, telecommunications, and internet throughout Tigray region will only exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation." Transport and communications links remained severed.

However, Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen has refuted suggestions that the central government was to blame.

He told diplomats in Addis Ababa: "The allegation that we are trying to suffocate the Tigrayan people by denying humanitarian access and using hunger as weapon of war is beyond the pale."

"We have been exerting every possible effort to rebuild damaged infrastructure and restore electricity, telecoms, internet and banking services."

Up to 1 million face famine

The United Nations said in early June at least 350,000 people in Tigray were in danger of famine but the US Agency for International Development last week estimated the true figure to be almost triple that.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Saved from the sea This baby was just a couple of months old when a Spanish police diver saved it from drowning. In May 2021, Morocco temporarily relaxed its control of the border with Ceuta. Thousands of people tried to enter the Spanish enclave by swimming along the North African coast. This photograph is seen as an iconic representation of the migration crisis in Ceuta.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide No prospects The Mediterranean Sea is one of the world's most dangerous migration routes. Many African refugees who try and fail to cross the water to Europe get stuck in Libya. They are constantly fighting to survive, and often have to work in miserable conditions. These young men in Tripoli, many of them still minors, are waiting in the hope of picking up casual work.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Life in a suitcase Some 40% of refugees are children. In recent years, 1.1 million people from the Rohingya Muslim minority have fled violence by the Myanmar military and crossed into Bangladesh. The Cox's Bazar refugee camp is one of the largest in the world. SOS Children's Villages, an NGO, has warned that violence, drugs and human trafficking are a growing problem there, as are child labor and child marriage.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Latest crisis Recently, the civil war in the Ethiopian region of Tigray has triggered another major refugee movement. More than 90% of the Tigray population is currently dependent on humanitarian aid. Around 1.6 million people have fled to Sudan — 720,000 of whom are children. They are stuck in transit camps, facing an uncertain future.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Where should refugees go? The Greek islands are refugee hot spots, with people from Syria and Afghanistan regularly attempting to reach them from Turkey. Many refugees were housed in the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos — until it burned down last September. After that, this family came to Athens. But what happens next? The EU has been trying for years to agree on a communal strategy and refugee policy, without success.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide A harsh existence There's no school for these Afghan children, who live in a refugee camp in Pakistan. The camp has existed ever since the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan in 1979. Living conditions there are bad: The camp lacks both drinking water and proper accommodation.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Vital support from aid organizations Many Venezuelan families, seeing no future for themselves in their home country, have crossed into neighboring Colombia. There, they receive support from the Red Cross. The NGO provides medical and humanitarian aid, and has set up a transit camp in a school in the border town of Arauquita.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Learning to integrate Many refugees hope for better future for their children in Germany. At the Lernfreunde Haus in Karlsruhe, refugee children are prepared for entry into the German school system. However, during the COVID pandemic they have missed out on this key element to help them integrate into the new society. Author: Sabine Faber



The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) has resumed deliveries in Tigray, but faces ongoing access issues and is "way behind" in bringing life-saving supplies to people facing starvation, WFP emergency coordinator, Tommy Thompson, said on Friday.

Speaking by satellite phone from the Tigrayan capital of Mekelle, he saidthat fighting continued in some "hot zones" causing 35 of the agency's employees to become "trapped."

"WFP suspended its operations for only about 48 hours and we began operating in the northwest fairly quickly thereafter, managing to reach probably by the end of this weekend probably about 40,000 people," he told a news conference in Geneva.

Watch video 03:46 Ethiopian government declares Tigray cease-fire

"We hope to start dispatching in central zones that were extremely hard hit ... later today," he added.

Thompson also said he was "cautiously optimistic" an air bridge could be set up in the coming days.

"The fact is that people have died, people are dying and more people will die if we are not allowed the ability to prevent it from happening and provide assistance," he said.



jsi/dj (Reuters, AP)