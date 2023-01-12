You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Image: Privat
David Ehl
David_Ehl
Skip next section Featured stories by David Ehl
Featured stories by David Ehl
South Africa's anti-Israel stance alarms country's Jews
The conflict in the Middle East has also left its mark in South Africa, home to Africa's largest Jewish community.
Politics
12/01/2023
December 1, 2023
Russia's Wagner Group in Africa: More than mercenaries
In Africa, Russia's private military contractor Wagner Group is engaged in far more than security, researchers warn.
Corruption
06/24/2023
June 24, 2023
Africa boosts homegrown e-mobility in bid to curb emissions
Motorcycles with swap batteries, buses with solar panels: African innovators are making the shift to electric vehicles.
Cars and Transportation
01/30/2023
January 30, 2023
Skip next section Stories by David Ehl
Stories by David Ehl
Horn of Africa: A conflict evolving around Berbera Port
Horn of Africa: A conflict evolving around Berbera Port
A recent port deal between Ethiopia and breakaway Somaliland holds potential for a huge upheaval at the Horn of Africa.
Politics
01/04/2024
January 4, 2024
Ukraine braces for funding battle with Hungary and US
Ukraine braces for funding battle with Hungary and US
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy faces threats to Ukraine's aid from both Hungary's Viktor Orban and the US.
Conflicts
12/12/2023
December 12, 2023
Why hydropower is on the rise in Africa
Why hydropower is on the rise in Africa
Africa is in dire need of electricity, and hydropower is expected to play a crucial role in its delivery.
Nature and Environment
08/21/2023
August 21, 2023
01:22 min
What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?
What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?
After several days of uncertainty, the leaders of the coup have chosen General Omar Tchiani to be Niger's new strongman.
Conflicts
07/29/2023
July 29, 2023
Niger: The Sahel's last bastion of stability at risk
Niger: The Sahel's last bastion of stability at risk
Niger had long been considered an anchor of stability in the region, an image the recent attempted coup could shatter.
Conflicts
07/27/2023
July 27, 2023
'Israel's army is politicized' after judiciary changes
'Israel's army is politicized' after judiciary changes
Parts of Israel’s armed forces have turned against the right-wing government's judiciary changes.
Politics
07/25/2023
July 25, 2023
Show more stories
Go to homepage