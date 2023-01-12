  1. Skip to content
Torn hostage posters and Israel flags after a demonstration in Cape Town

South Africa's anti-Israel stance alarms country's Jews

The conflict in the Middle East has also left its mark in South Africa, home to Africa's largest Jewish community.
PoliticsDecember 1, 2023
An undated photograph handed out by French military shows Russian mercenaries, in northern Mali

Russia's Wagner Group in Africa: More than mercenaries

In Africa, Russia's private military contractor Wagner Group is engaged in far more than security, researchers warn.
CorruptionJune 24, 2023
A man sits on an electric motorcycle on a bridge in Kenya

Africa boosts homegrown e-mobility in bid to curb emissions

Motorcycles with swap batteries, buses with solar panels: African innovators are making the shift to electric vehicles.
Cars and TransportationJanuary 30, 2023
Workers are seen on the dock at the seaport of Berbera in Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia

Horn of Africa: A conflict evolving around Berbera Port

A recent port deal between Ethiopia and breakaway Somaliland holds potential for a huge upheaval at the Horn of Africa.
PoliticsJanuary 4, 2024
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban take part in the inauguration ceremony of Argentinian President Javier Milei

Ukraine braces for funding battle with Hungary and US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy faces threats to Ukraine's aid from both Hungary's Viktor Orban and the US.
ConflictsDecember 12, 2023
BG Staudämme und Folgen | Souapiti-Staudamm Guinea

Why hydropower is on the rise in Africa

Africa is in dire need of electricity, and hydropower is expected to play a crucial role in its delivery.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 21, 202301:22 min
Several men holding a Russian flag by its edges in the street

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

After several days of uncertainty, the leaders of the coup have chosen General Omar Tchiani to be Niger's new strongman.
ConflictsJuly 29, 2023
Supporters of the coup holding up a banner with a Russian flag in the background

Niger: The Sahel's last bastion of stability at risk

Niger had long been considered an anchor of stability in the region, an image the recent attempted coup could shatter.
ConflictsJuly 27, 2023
F16 fighter jets fly in formation behind Israeli flags

'Israel's army is politicized' after judiciary changes

Parts of Israel’s armed forces have turned against the right-wing government's judiciary changes.
PoliticsJuly 25, 2023
