 English words the Germans use wrongly: Part 2 | Meet the Germans | DW | 17.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Meet the Germans

English words the Germans use wrongly: Part 2

When is toast not really toast? Rachel Stewart is back with more English words that have been given a new meaning in Germany.

Watch video 02:09

Rachel is on a mission to investigate the idiosyncrasies of daily life in Germany. Every two weeks she explores a new topic — from beer to nudity to complicated grammar. This week, she's continuing the linguistic theme.

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube, on Instagram or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

More in the Media Center

Meet the Germans, Kultur Copyright: DW

Everything you need to know about the German beer culture 06.08.2021

Meet the Germans, Outtakes Copyright: DW

Meet the Germans: Bloopers! 02.06.2021

Tische und Stühle eines geschlossenen Biergartens im Herbstlaub, zweiter, harter Lockdown, Corona-Krise, Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Deutschland

Virus bomber and corona hair: The Germans' creative pandemic language 10.03.2021

Meet the Germans, Sprache via Rachel Stewart

German language: Top tips for German-learners 25.11.2020

More from Meet the Germans

Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Englisch, Sprache Copyright: DW

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

Meet the Germans, Musik Copyright: DW

German music: Do you know your 'Schlager' from your 'Deutschrap?' 14.10.2021

Schlagwörter: Meet the Germans, Wahl, elections Credit: DW Via rachel stewart

German politics: Elections & voting in Germany 26.09.2021

Meet the Germans, idioms Copyright: DW

German idioms you really shouldn't take literally 25.08.2021

Read also

***Bild des Tages mit Deutschlandbezug*** Sturm über Norddeutschland dpatopbilder Zwei Mädchen lassen am 09.01.2015 auf dem Schlossplatz in Oldenburg (Niedersachsen) ihre Haare im Sturm fliegen. Das erste der beiden Orkantiefs, die am Wochenende über Norddeutschland hinwegziehen, ist bereits eingetroffen. Foto: Ingo Wagner/dpa

Are you through the wind? German nature idioms 27.10.2021

The German language has many everyday idioms referring to nature and weather phenomena, from snow and rain to ice. Grease that lightning and beware the eaves in rain!

DW Destination Culture Key Visual englisch

Destination Culture presents outstanding cultural destinations across Germany 05.11.2021

A tour of the cultural treasures of Saxony will kick off DW's format Destination Culture / Ausfahrt Kultur, a new bilingual series airing November 6 on DW’s television and social media channels in English and German.

ARCHIV - Das Wort Sprache liegt aus einzelnen Buchstaben eines Familienspiels zusammengesetzt mit weiteren Buchstaben auf einem Tisch (Foto vom 15.07.2012). In Europa werden mehr als 200 Sprachen gesprochen. Zu den seit der letzten Erweiterung 23 Amtssprachen der Europäischen Union kommen noch rund 60 Minderheiten- und Regionalsprachen. Zum Europäischen Tag der Sprachen am 26. September machen Europarat und EU auf gefährdete Sprachen aufmerksam und setzen sich für Mehrsprachigkeit ein. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa (zu dpa-Infobox vom 25.09.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Mother tongue moments: How to combine German and English 01.09.2021

From "Handy" to "Oldtimer," the German language is riddled with Anglicisms that can be confusing, says DW's Louisa Schaefer, but that can be celebrated too.

Confused Man in Front of Math Formula Written on a Chalkboard | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

What Germans say when they don't get it 06.10.2021

Do you understand only train station? The German language has quirky idioms for drawing a mental blank, or when people are at a loss.