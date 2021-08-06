English words the Germans use wrongly: Part 2

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
When is toast not really toast? Rachel Stewart is back with more English words that have been given a new meaning in Germany.
Rachel is on a mission to investigate the idiosyncrasies of daily life in Germany. Every two weeks she explores a new topic — from beer to nudity to complicated grammar. This week, she's continuing the linguistic theme.
Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life.
You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube, on Instagram or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.