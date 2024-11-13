Elon Musk's AI factory causes controversy

BusinessUnited States of AmericaElon Musk's AI factory causes controversyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessUnited States of AmericaStefan Simons11/13/2024November 13, 2024Elon Musk wants to launch the most powerful AI on the market by December 2024. The xAI project has been criticized for contributing to environmental pollution in Memphis due to unapproved gas turbines and excessive water usage.https://p.dw.com/p/4mreLAdvertisement