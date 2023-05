Turkish elections could be quite close and Recep Tayyip Erdogan could lose power. Can Turkish democracy reboot itself? Our guests: Dilek Kurban (University of Copenhagen), Can Dündar (Journalist), Julia Hahn (DW)

Image: DW

Julia Hahn reports for DW from Turkey and has been covering the run up to the election.

Image: DW

Dilek Kurban works at the University of Copenhagen. She previously headed the democratization program at the Turkish Foundation for Economic and Social Studies and wrote for Turkish media.

Image: DW



Can Dündar is the former editor in chief of the Turkish daily Cumhurriyet, now living in exile here in Germany.