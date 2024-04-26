El Nino: climate pattern intensifies in Africa

El Nino's grip on East Africa has led to widespread flooding, submerging entire areas in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, and leaving behind a trail of destruction. Millions suffered displacement and are looking for answers.

Heavy rains and relentless flooding fueled by the erratic El Nino weather pattern, have plunged East Africa into a humanitarian crisis. From Uganda's Mpigi District to Kenya's capital Nairobi and further south to Tanzania, many communities are left to face the devastating impact of its widespread destruction.

In Tanzania alone, over 155 people have been killed, and at least 200,000 impacted by flood damage. Homes, infrastructure, and crops are all significantly affected.

In neighboring Kenya, flash floods in Nairobi have resulted in at least 13 deaths, as the search for missing people continues.

Uganda's submerged communities

In Uganda's Mpigi District, located near the capital, Kampala, a typically peaceful river has turned aggressive, causing a crucial bridge to be submerged, with the only road connecting the area to Kampala now impassable.

Trucks carrying vital supplies are stuck in a state of uncertainty, their progress halted by the relentless force of nature continuing to cause upheaval.

Local resident Frank Kagolo provided DW with a vivid description of the destruction in his area, highlighting that many people had to abandon their homes:

"They can't stay because of floods. They are now refugees," he told DW.

Kenya struggles against the torrent

Meanwhile, the situation is just as worrisome for many in Kenya. From the luxurious confines of gated communities in Nairobi to modest dwellings in rural villages, nearly every corner of the country appears to have been affected by the devastating deluge.

Entire communities are overwhelmed by the winds, floods and rains, leaving people stranded and isolated without any help.

Rhodes Aruba, a resident of Machakos County near Nairobi, shared his experiences with DW as follows:

"When I was at work, I received an urgent call from my wife. She informed me about the sudden rise in water levels, which was causing a fast and forceful flow into our compound," he explained.

The exact situation of his neighborhood is uncertain, as news from the area travels slowly, with key infrastructures affected by the destruction.

Tanzania battles the elements

The persistent rainfall has also caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure across Tanzania.

From Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, residents are compelled to evacuate their residences due to the increasing level of floodwaters now entering their homes and businesses.

Esther Sinzwe, a resident of Dar es Salaam, told DW that she has been left homeless:"My house is filled with water, and I have no place to live. I am currently staying with my neighbor for shelter. We are uncertain when the rains will stop. Our businesses have come to a standstill. We are genuinely afraid," she explained.

A landslide on a river shore caused by ongoing heavy rains on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Image: Emmanuel Herman/Xinhua/picture alliance

Fears of food insecurity

The impact of the flooding is now affecting neighboring countries as well, reaching from East Africa into most of Southern Africa, where rather than flooding the main issue is drought.

The broader implications of the El Nino weather pattern were also highlighted recently by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who stressed that the worst is far from over:

"Its full impact on food security — including flooding and poor rain in parts of East Africa and drought in Southern Africa, especially Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe — are like to manifest throughout the year," he said.

Several severe food crisis events in Africa have historically been linked to El Nino, such as the world food crisis of 1982 – 84, known as the most severe on record.

It resulted in famines that affected entire populations in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region. Hundreds of thousands of people are assumed to have died as a consequence.

Drought patterns in Southern Africa in 1992 - 93 have also been linked to the El Nino phenomenon, leaving a significant impact on the lives of nearly 100 million people.

From 2020 - 23, a triple dip La Nina event caused a devastating drought in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, with millions still grappling with the consequences.

When El Nino meets climate change

One of the key triggers of the El Nino phenomenon is the lack of sustainable responses to climate change.

Grace Ronoh, a climate activist from Kenya, explains that "developing countries are not able to prioritize a response to the climate crisis because in order for them to do this, they require financing."

"At this point in time, most of those countries are debt-laden, so they prioritize paying for debt," Ronoh told DW.

David Gikungu, Director of the Kenya Meteorological Department, however emphasizes the urgent need for solutions such as early warning systems and taking proactive measures to minimise future disasters.

"The notices that we issue that are received by journalists are the same notices that we send out to governments and everybody else, so there are expectations that ... and governments will advise their people," he told DW.

Those governments are beginning to listen: In Kenya, President William Ruto led a multi-agency meeting to coordinate interventions while in Tanzania, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa issued directives in parliament to address the crisis.

However, with meteorological agencies predicting more rainfall in the upcoming days, the situation for flood-stricken communities in East Africa remains uncertain.

Alex Gitta, Andrew Wasike and Thelma Mwadzaya contributed to this article

Edited by: Sertan Sanderson