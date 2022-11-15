Egyptian-British activist ends hunger strike, family says

The sister of the Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says he has ended his hunger strike. The blogger had recently stopped drinking water prompting fears of his imminent death.

The sisters of imprisoned activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah on Tuesday both tweeted a picture of a letter saying their brother had ended his hunger strike.

El-Fattah who has been on hunger strike for more than 220 days, had escalated his protest by ceasing to drink water on November 6 — the opening day of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

What did the letter say?

The letter was posted by the activist's sisters, Mona and Sanaa, who confirmed it had come from him. It said he was looking forward to a family visit later this week.

"I want to celebrate my birthday with you on Thursday, I have't celebrated for a long time, and want to celebratewith my cellmates so bring a cake, normal provisions.

"I've broken my strike. I'll explain everything on Thursday," the letter dated on Monday said, according to the tweet.



On Monday, the family said it had received a letter from prison that served as "proof of life" from the hunger striker. They also said he had resumed drinking water at that point, and had asked them to bring vitamins.

El-Fattah rose to prominence in Egypt's 2011 uprising before being arrested and imprisoned for the first time in 2014 in a far-reaching crackdown on political dissent.

Edited by: Sean Sinico