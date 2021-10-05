Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A blogger is a person who keeps a Web log or 'blog' or publishes an online diary.
This personal chronological log of thoughts published on a Web page; also called Weblog has been growing in popularity since the end of the 1990s. Typically updated daily, blogs often reflect the personality of the author, but these platforms also encourage interaction and discussion with others. Bloggers cover most areas from fashion and beauty to politics. Since 2004 Deutsche Welle with its "BoB Award" has honored bloggers who creatively and courageously stand up for freedom of opinion and equality. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "blogger".
The two leaders, at odds with the West over recent political maneuvers, have enjoyed a boat trip near Sochi. Last week, a plane was forced to land in Minsk to arrest a blogger critical of the Lukashenko regime.
A special focus on Belarus following the forced diversion of a commercial plane and the arrest of a dissident blogger - Turkey is gripped by a mobster’s allegations against the government - The pandemic leads to a surge in pet ownership. But is that really good news for our furry friends? Taking a ride on a new driverless bus in Paris - How the pandemic has impacted pilots and planes - and more