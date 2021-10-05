Visit the new DW website

Blogger

A blogger is a person who keeps a Web log or 'blog' or publishes an online diary.

This personal chronological log of thoughts published on a Web page; also called Weblog has been growing in popularity since the end of the 1990s. Typically updated daily, blogs often reflect the personality of the author, but these platforms also encourage interaction and discussion with others. Bloggers cover most areas from fashion and beauty to politics. Since 2004 Deutsche Welle with its "BoB Award" has honored bloggers who creatively and courageously stand up for freedom of opinion and equality. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "blogger".

A tanker driver watches as fuel is pumped from his tanker into storage tanks at a BP petrol station in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire on September 25, 2021. - The UK government is poised to temporarily ease visa rules to attract more foreign lorry drivers, reports said Saturday, as it grapples with a growing shortage that has now hit fuel supplies. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

'Brexit made clear Eastern Europeans are not welcome in UK' 05.10.2021

Only 127 European drivers have responded to a UK visa offer for drivers aimed at easing Britain's driver shortage. Polish trucker and blogger Tomasz Orynski told DW low pay and bad treatment discourage more to come.
FILE PHOTO: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, Britain January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Ugandan blogger's 'life in peril' after arrest in Turkey 06.08.2021

Reports of the arrest of a Ugandan Blogger, Fred Lumbuye, in Turkey has set alarm bells ringing for freedom of expression in Africa, experts say. DW examines how Africa's media-censored future might look.

A demonstrator holds a sign in Spanish that says Liberty and Life as another demonstrator signs the letter L, for liberty, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, as people rally in support of anti-government demonstrations in Cuba. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Opinion: The Cuban authorities are afraid of us 24.07.2021

The real Cuba has moved even further away from the country propagated by the authorities and in the state-run media. The anger on the streets is growing, says Cuban blogger and government critic Yoani Sánchez.
ARCHIV 31/08/2020 *** Former chief editor of a Telegram channel Nexta Roman Protasevich was detained in Minsk onboard a Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital on 31 August 2020 File photo: Roman Protasevich former editor in chief of the Nexta (or Nehta) Telegram and youtube channel initiator covering the Belarusian protests, speaking during the rally are seen in Gdansk, Poland on 31 August 2020 Belarusians living in Gdansk and their Polish supporters attend Solidarity with Belarus rally in Gdansk, to support protesters in Belarus. (Photo by Michal Fludra/NurPhoto)

Parents of Belarus blogger Pratasevich beg Angela Merkel for help 12.06.2021

Prisoners in Belarus are exposed to "sadism on a daily basis" said the parents of Raman Pratasevich. The reporter was detained after his plane was forced to land in Minsk.
FILE - The Chinese national flag (C) is seen above the Great Hall of the People as a People's Liberation Army (PLA) guard is posted outside during the closing of the Third Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, 15 March 2015. The NPC has over 3,000 delegates and is the world's largest parliament or legislative assembly, running alongside the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) which closed on 13 March. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA (zu dpa China - neue Großmacht ohne Freunde? vom 01.12.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

China jails blogger for 'defaming' dead soldiers in India border clash 01.06.2021

Qiu Ziming was jailed for saying in a social media post that Chinese casualties in last year's border clash with India might be higher. His case highlights the sensitivity of the issue in China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pose for a photo standing on the boat during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, in Russia, Saturday, May 29, 2021.(Sergei Ilyin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin hosts Alexander Lukashenko amid wave of criticism from the West 29.05.2021

The two leaders, at odds with the West over recent political maneuvers, have enjoyed a boat trip near Sochi. Last week, a plane was forced to land in Minsk to arrest a blogger critical of the Lukashenko regime.
2021-05-29 13:14:11 AMSTERDAM - Demonstranten auf dem Dam-Platz während eines Protestes von Open Belarus. Die Aktivisten protestieren gegen die Politik von Präsident Aleksandr Lukaschenko aus Weißrussland. ANP OLAF KRAAK

Belarus: Opposition calls for a day of solidarity on anniversary of major arrest 29.05.2021

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's husband was arrested one year ago, now she has called for a global day of solidarity. She also highlighted the plight of detained blogger Raman Pratasevich.
A man looks at Telegram channel NEXTA Live on his smartphone in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Telegram messaging app has become an indispensable tool in coordinating the unprecedented mass protests that have rocked Belarus since Aug. 9, when election officials announced President Alexander Lukashenko had won a landslide victory to extend his 26-year rule in a vote widely seen as rigged. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Inside Nexta, the Telegram channel run by Raman Pratasevich 27.05.2021

Belarussian blogger Raman Pratesevich was editor-in-chief of the opposition Telegram channels where millions of users could share information, photos and videos about anti-government protests. Now he is in detention.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 27.05.2021 27.05.2021

A special focus on Belarus following the forced diversion of a commercial plane and the arrest of a dissident blogger - Turkey is gripped by a mobster’s allegations against the government - The pandemic leads to a surge in pet ownership. But is that really good news for our furry friends? Taking a ride on a new driverless bus in Paris - How the pandemic has impacted pilots and planes - and more

18.11.2010, China, Peking: --FILE--Chinese-Australian writer Yang Hengjun attends a lecture at Beijing Institute of Technology in Beijing, China, 18 November 2010. China has detained a Chinese-Australian writer who had flown in from New York last week, the Australian government said, adding it was trying to find out why he was being held. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said Chinese authorities on Wednesday had informed the Australian embassy in Beijing that they had detained Yang Hengjun. “The department is seeking to clarify the nature of this detention and to obtain consular access to him ... as a matter of priority,” the department said in a statement issued late on Wednesday. Foto: Zhan Min/Imaginechina/dpa |

Trial opens in China against Australian blogger Yang Hengjun 27.05.2021

Chinese-born Australian blogger Yang Hengjun faces 10 years or more in prison on unknown national security charges. The Australian Ambassador to China, Yang's wife and the media have all been denied access to the court.
31.08.2020 *** Former chief editor of a Telegram channel Nexta Roman Protasevich was detained in Minsk onboard a Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital on 31 August 2020 File photo: Roman Protasevich former editor in chief of the Nexta (or Nehta) Telegram and youtube channel initiator covering the Belarusian protests, speaking during the rally are seen in Gdansk, Poland on 31 August 2020 Belarusians living in Gdansk and their Polish supporters attend Solidarity with Belarus rally in Gdansk, to support protesters in Belarus. (Photo by Michal Fludra/NurPhoto)

Belarus: Who is Raman Pratasevich? 26.05.2021

The arrest of of Belarussian blogger Raman Pratasevich sparked a global outcry. How did a rebellious student turn into a public enemy that Belarus was so keen to get their hands on, they sent a fighter jet after him?
FILE PHOTO: Student Sofia Sapega poses for a picture in Gothenburg, Sweden, in this undated photo taken in 2019. She and Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich were arrested in Belarus on May 23, 2021 after a forced landing of Ryanair Flight 4978 flying from Athens to Vilnius. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo/File Photo

Who is Sofia Sapega, girlfriend of Belarusian blogger Raman Pratasevich? 26.05.2021

One of Sofia Sapega's biggest concerns might have been defending her thesis, then the flight she and her boyfriend, Raman Pratasevich, were on was forced to the ground in Belarus. Now she has many other worries.
26.05.2021 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during his meeting with parliamentarians, members of Constitutional Commission and representatives of public administration bodies in Minsk on May 26, 2021. - Alexander Lukashenko said on May 26 that attacks on the country have crossed red lines after the diversion of a Ryanair flight over Belarusian airspace sparked a global outcry. (Photo by Maxim GUCHEK / BELTA / AFP) (Photo by MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus: Lukashenko slams Western response to forced plane diversion 26.05.2021

The Belarusian leader said "ill-wishers" are "trying to strangle Belarus" in his first speech since a commercial flight was intercepted and a critical blogger arrested.

The Ryanair plane with registration number SP-RSM, carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Minsk after a bomb threat, lands at the International Airport outside Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021. The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the Ryanair plane carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich and traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania to the airport in the capital Minsk. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

What effect will the EU's sanctions have on Belarus? 25.05.2021

After Belarus diverted a Ryanair plane and arrested a dissident blogger, the EU was quick to impose new sanctions on Minsk. DW takes a look at the measures and what they entail.

Roman Protasevich addresses the crowd next to a famous Gdansk's Shipyard Gate number 2 on August 31, 2020 during 'Free Poland To Free Belarus' support rally to express the solidarity with Belarusians people (FILE PICTURE). Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk. Oppositionist Roman Protasewicz, who was arrested, was on board. On Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto)

Belarusian blogger Raman Pratasevich appears in 'confessional' video 24.05.2021

In the video, Raman Pratasevich, who was detained when a plane he was on was forced to land in Belarus, admitted to charges of organizing protests and said he was cooperating with the officials.
Eine Sicherheitskraft Spürhund inspiziert mit einem Spürhund das Gepäck eines Ryanair-Flugzeuges. Belarussische Behörden hatten das Flugzeug auf dem Weg von Athen nach Vilnius zur Landung gebracht. An Bord der Maschine war nach Angaben des Menschenrechtszentrums Wesna auch der vom belarussischen Machthaber Lukaschenko international gesuchte Blogger Protassewitsch, der demnach in Minsk festgenommen wurde. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Lukashenko diverted a plane to catch Belarusian blogger 24.05.2021

The forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk has resulted in the imprisonment of a dissident journalist. The president has raised the stakes on reporting in Belarus, a colleague of the arrested journalist writes.
