A blogger is a person who keeps a Web log or 'blog' or publishes an online diary.

This personal chronological log of thoughts published on a Web page; also called Weblog has been growing in popularity since the end of the 1990s. Typically updated daily, blogs often reflect the personality of the author, but these platforms also encourage interaction and discussion with others. Bloggers cover most areas from fashion and beauty to politics. Since 2004 Deutsche Welle with its "BoB Award" has honored bloggers who creatively and courageously stand up for freedom of opinion and equality.