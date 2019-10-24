ECB keeps key interest rate at historic low

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced Thursday it kept interest rates at record lows, leaving its monetary policy unchanged and ending Mario Draghi's eight-year leadership at the bank in the same place he started.

On Thursday, Draghi presided over his last policy meeting. The 72-year-old is expected to step-down at the end of the month, passing on the role of ECB president to Christine Lagarde, former chairman of the International Monetary Fund.

Draghi's departure comes amid growing concerns about the eurozone's economic vision and pressure on Lagarde to pull back on his new monetary policy.

Last month, Draghi had unveiled a contentious package of measures aimed at stimulating growth and inflation in the eurozone. The steps triggered rare public opposition from several members of the ECB's 25-member governing council.

The bank, headquartered in Frankfurt, said it would hold borrowing costs at their present levels on an open-ended basis amid weak inflation. The bank added it would do so "until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to" the ECB inflation target of just below 2 percent.

As of November 1, the ECB confirmed it would launch a 20 billion euros a month bond-buying scheme.The bank is expected to maintain its deposit rate at minus 0.5 percent and its marginal lending rate at plus 0.25 percent, in the hopes that a lower lower deposit rate will encourage banks to lend and consequently boost economic growth.

Seven years ago, Draghi had pledged the ECB would "do whatever it takes" to save the euro during the eurozone's debt crisis. His promise was seen as a turning point in the crisis.

In addition to cutting interest rates, Draghi had launched a 2.6 trillion euro bond-buying program that ended last December amid hopes the debt crisis was coming to an end and that inflation was back on track. During Draghi's tenure, 10 million jobs were generated across the bloc and the unemployment rate dropped.

mvb (AP, dpa, Reuters)

