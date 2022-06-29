East Germany, the Berlin Wall and German reunification

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Why was Germany once divided into East and West? And how united is the country today? For October 3, German Unity Day, we share a Meet the Germans video with Rachel Stewart from the 30th anniversary of German reunification in 2020.
Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye on German clichés, and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks, she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from saunas to asparagus or the ins and outs of German small talk.
Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.
Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans.
The geographical division through the middle of Germany may have vanished from maps — but not so much from minds, as DW's Dana Regev has learned.