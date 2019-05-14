Earthquake terrifies residents in southern Philippines

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao in the south of the Philippines early on Saturday, Philippine authorities said.

Over 50 people were reportedly injured and a number of buildings damaged by the quake.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which was initially reported as being of 5.8 magnitude by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), occurred at 4:42 a.m. local time and that its epicenter was situated in Carrascal, in the Surigao Del Sur area.

The Philippine seismology office also detected less intense aftershocks.

No tsunami warning

The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of 11.8 kilometers (7.3 miles). There was no tsunami warning from the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center immediately after the quake.

"We saw people running out of their homes. A number of residences sustained minor damage like cracked walls," Madrid town's police chief, Lieutenant Wilson Uanite, told the news agency Agence France-Presse. The town is located near the epicenter of the quake.

The impact was also felt in four neighboring towns, damaging homes, two Catholic churches, a hotel, a gym, a bridge and a public market, while toppled power pylons blocked a key road, the civil defense office in the region said. Authorities say disaster-response teams have been deployed to help affected residents and assess possible damage in interior towns.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions Where the earth shakes Seven tectonic plates make up our earth's surface. Where they meet, chances for an earthquake are the highest. In Nepal, the tectonic collision of the Indian plate with the Eurasian plate caused a dramatic quake on April 25, 2015. It's one of the seven places on earth most prone to earthquakes.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions Bhaktapur, Nepal (before) In the valley of Kathmandu, seven cultural World Heritage sites draw Nepalese and international visitors alike. Here, people are celebrating the Gaijatra Festival at the historic square in Bhaktapur in August 2014.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions Bhaktapur, Nepal (after) Volunteer workers try to rescue people from beneath the ruins of collapsed temples - they have nothing but their bare hands to dig with. The 2015 Nepalese earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions Japanese coast (now) Japan is known as an earthquake specialist, building its skyscrapers on moving foundations that can absorb the earth's shocks during a quake. It's also known for its nuclear power plants. In 2010, the Takahama power plant (pictured above, on the other side of the island from Fukushima) was one of 55, producing a third of the country's energy needs.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions Japanese coast (then) Japan is more than 5,000 kilometers (3,107 miles) from Nepal. But in March 2011, it suffered a similarly disastrous earthquake, causing one of the worst tsunamis Japan has ever seen. More than 18,000 people were declared dead, and meltdowns of nuclear reactors in Fukushima leaked radioactive material into the surrounding area - more than was released in the Chernobyl catastrophe.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions Andaman Sea, Indian Ocean (now) The Andaman Islands, which are part of India, are close to the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian continental plates. Due to the high tectonic tensions, earthquakes are common here.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions Andaman Sea, Indian Ocean (then) The worst of these earthquakes in recent history hit on December 26, 2004. It was the third-strongest quake ever measured. Tsunamis following the quake killed 230,000 people along the coast.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions Yunnan, China (before) The Chinese province of Yunnan is known for its breathtaking landscape, its rice terraces - and its earthquake risk. As Yunnan is located on the border between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, tectonic plate tensions can cause severe earthquakes.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions Yunnan, China (after) In August 2014, more than 400 people were killed and about 100,000 left homeless by a 6.5-magnitude quake. Strong earthquakes are common in China. In 2008, 70,000 people died after a quake hit in the province of Sichuan.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions L'Aquila, Italy (before) Although Europe is not really known for earthquakes, they are more common than one might think. In Italy, the African plate comes up against the European continent, and the whole country is situated up against the plate boundary.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions L'Aquila, Italy (after) In 2009, a quake killed 300 people and left more than 10,000 homeless in the Italian town of L'Aquila. When seven scientists were convicted of manslaughter for failing to advise of earthquake threats, this raised international critique: Despite the most modern scientific methods, earthquakes cannot be predicted.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions San Francisco, United States (now) The Golden Gate Bridge is San Francisco's most prominent landmark. But it is under threat: Scientists say that soon, the worst earthquake in more than 100 years could hit the city, threatening its inhabitants. Culprit here is the San Andreas fault, where the North American plate meets the Pacific plate, just off the Californian coast.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions San Francisco, United States (then) In 1906, San Francisco was destroyed by an earthquake and resulting urban fires. To date, the San Francisco quake is said to be one of the deadliest natural disasters in US history - 3,000 to 6,000 people were killed.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions Valdivia, Chile (now) Today, nothing in idyllic south-Chilean Valdivia reminds visitors of the earthquake danger. That doesn't make it less real: Just off the Chilean coast, the South American plate hits the Nazca plate. When tensions rise, the earth shakes. As a consequence, tsunamis form.

Earthquakes: The most endangered regions Valdivia, Chile (then) At a magnitude of 9.5, it was the strongest earthquake ever measured: In 1960, the quake destroyed large parts of southern Chile's infrastructure. At least 1,700 people died, while millions were made homeless. The next "big bang" is likely to take place in Chile's northern region. The earth there, scientists say, has been suspiciously quiet for years. Author: Lisa Duhm



Highly vulnerable

The Philippines is prone to natural disasters due to its location on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines that circles the edges of the Pacific Ocean. The seismically active region stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The Philippines' most recent deadly quake occurred in April when at least 11 people were killed and a supermarket collapsed in a 6.3-magnitude tremor that hit a region north of the capital, Manila.

The Southeast Asian nation is also hit by an average of 20 typhoons a year, bringing heavy rains that trigger deadly landslides.

