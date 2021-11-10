DW Business – Europe

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
World leaders meet in Glasgow to talk climate - Pushback over UK oil and gas plans - California endures historic drought
There are clear pathways for world leaders to honor their pledges to stop global heating at the UN climate summit this week.
More than 120 world leaders are outlining their countries' plans to tackle climate change at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Follow the day's developments as they happened
World leaders are gathering in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic. Thousands of protesters marched to demand climate action.
Lobbyists are pushing the climate to dangerous extremes by blocking or diluting policies that would reduce the burning of fossil fuels.
