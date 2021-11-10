 DW Business – Europe | Business News - The Latest financial, market & economic news | DW | 01.11.2021

Business

DW Business – Europe

World leaders meet in Glasgow to talk climate - Pushback over UK oil and gas plans - California endures historic drought

Watch video 13:06

DW Business – Europe & America 10.11.2021

HOLD FOR STORY JORDAN RESENTING REFUGEES BY KARIN LAUB - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 photo, Jordanian volunteer Dunya Shawaqfeh, 59, teaches sewing to a Jordanian woman at a charity in the town of Mafraq on the Syrian border. Shawaqfeh feels resentment toward the newcomers who she says have taken job and housing opportunities from her family, but also helps them at her charity because she feels empathy for the war victims who are essentially neighbors with the same culture and religion. (AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh) |

Refugee women face 'double disadvantage' in search for jobs 10.11.2021

SG 11.0-200 DD from the Oesterild Testcenter in Denmark. Copyright: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens strategy to 'decarbonize the world' is working 10.11.2021

Demonstrierende ziehen mit Flaggen und Schildern durch die Straßen von Glasgow. Zeitgleich ringen bei der UN-Klimakonferenz COP26 rund 200 Staaten über zwei Wochen hinweg darum, wie das Ziel, die Erderwärmung auf 1,5 Grad zu begrenzen, noch erreicht werden kann. Die derzeitigen Pläne der Staaten reichen bei weitem nicht aus, um die verheerende Folgen einer deutlich stärkeren Erderwärmung abzuwenden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

COP26: Activists decry carbon markets as 'unicorns' 10.11.2021

Coal pollution in South Africa Schlagwörter: Eco Africa, environment, air pollution, energy, coal, mining

African Energy Week accompanied by climate protests 10.11.2021

DW Business – Africa 10.11.2021

Zimbabwe's energy self-sufficiency takes shape 10.11.2021

01.03.2019, Niedersachsen, Wolfsburg: Ein Mitarbeiter zeigt ein VW Logo kurz vor Einbau in einen Volkswagen Touran in der Endmontage im VW Werk. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Volkswagen plans Trinity plant — whatr's behind it? 10.11.2021

August 23, 2021, Manikganj, Bangladesh: A boy is seen climbing a tree that has fallen due to the flooding of the Padma river at Manikganj, outside of Dhaka in Bangladesh. Floods in parts of Bangladesh are likely to worsen with rains continuing in the upstream of major rivers and central regions of the country, the authorities have said. (Credit Image: Â© Fatima-Tuj Johora/ZUMA Press Wire

COP26: How to close the emissions gap and keep global warming to 1.5 C 01.11.2021

There are clear pathways for world leaders to honor their pledges to stop global heating at the UN climate summit this week.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke billows from the chimneys of Belchatow Power Station, Europe's biggest coal-fired power plant, in this May 7, 2009, photo. REUTERS/Peter Andrews/File Photo

COP26: 'Not yet where we need to be' on climate, Merkel says — as it happened 01.11.2021

More than 120 world leaders are outlining their countries' plans to tackle climate change at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Follow the day's developments as they happened

Leaders begin a round table meeting at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

G20: Climate crisis, COVID lead Rome talks 30.10.2021

World leaders are gathering in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic. Thousands of protesters marched to demand climate action.

Climate activists protest on the first day of the ExxonMobil trial outside the New York State Supreme Court building on October 22, 2019 in New York City. - Charges that Exxon Mobil misled investors on the financial risks of climate change will be heard in court after a New York judge gave the green light for a trial. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

COP26: Lobbying threat to global climate action 05.11.2021

Lobbyists are pushing the climate to dangerous extremes by blocking or diluting policies that would reduce the burning of fossil fuels.