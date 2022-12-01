Droughts and Climate Change

We examine the impacts of climate change across the continent, and uncover the impacts of Kenya's brutal drought and examine the outcomes of COP27. Also: Kenya's most off-grid tech campus is offering new opportunities.

Protecting Kenya's precious water amid a brutal drought

After years of severe drought, the situation in northern Kenya is desperate. Animals are dying, fields have dried up and people have little to eat. A women's initiative is hoping to turn their community's fortunes around with the help of new wells.

Image: DW

Street Debate: Climate change hits rural Kenya

As communities in northern Kenya buckle under a brutal drought, consequences of a warming world are becoming more acute than ever in the region. With the government vowing that climate change will be a central issue in the years to come, what kind of challenges lay ahead for Kenyans and how is the youth affected? Edith Kimani went to Turkana County to hear it straight from locals on the ground.

Did COP27 meet Africa's expectations?

The effects of climate change are visible across the globe and Africa is no exception. It's a continent with a young population, which has a stake in securing the future of the planet. But many young people still remain unaware of the exact extent of the issue.

Kenya's most remote tech hub

We visit Kenya's most northern — and possibly most off-grid IT campus — on the shores of Lake Turkana. It's a training and start-up incubation hub all in one and is already drawing attention for its visionary ideas. We meet three young start-up founders and find out how the campus hopes to offer them alternative livelihoods.

Image: DW

Meet Rwanda's next generation of environmentalists

To boost environmental awareness in Rwanda, the Biodiversity Conservation Organization has launched a project for young people — AKA the future caretakers of the region's pristine wilderness. It is aimed at students in schools, from early childhood to university.

Giving the Earth a spotlight in Zimbabwe

A one-man show in Harare is putting the environment centerstage. In "An Act of Man," a rain diviner comes to terms with his personal misfortunes and natural disasters while teaching children about the impacts of climate change.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 03.11.2022 – 05:30 UTC

SAT 03.11.2022 – 14:30 UTC

SAT 03.11.2022 – 17:30 UTC

SUN 04.11.2022 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 04.11.2022 – 11:30 UTC

MON 05.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

TUE 06.11.2022 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 05.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3