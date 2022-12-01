  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | #142
Image: DW

Droughts and Climate Change

15 minutes ago

We examine the impacts of climate change across the continent, and uncover the impacts of Kenya's brutal drought and examine the outcomes of COP27. Also: Kenya's most off-grid tech campus is offering new opportunities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KM3F

Protecting Kenya's precious water amid a brutal drought

After years of severe drought, the situation in northern Kenya is desperate. Animals are dying, fields have dried up and people have little to eat. A women's initiative is hoping to turn their community's fortunes around with the help of new wells.

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | #142
Image: DW

Street Debate: Climate change hits rural Kenya

As communities in northern Kenya buckle under a brutal drought, consequences of a warming world are becoming more acute than ever in the region. With the government vowing that climate change will be a central issue in the years to come, what kind of challenges lay ahead for Kenyans and how is the youth affected? Edith Kimani went to Turkana County to hear it straight from locals on the ground.

 

Did COP27 meet Africa's expectations?

The effects of climate change are visible across the globe and Africa is no exception. It's a continent with a young population, which has a stake in securing the future of the planet. But many young people still remain unaware of the exact extent of the issue.

 

Kenya's most remote tech hub

We visit Kenya's most northern — and possibly most off-grid IT campus — on the shores of Lake Turkana. It's a training and start-up incubation hub all in one and is already drawing attention for its visionary ideas. We meet three young start-up founders and find out how the campus hopes to offer them alternative livelihoods.

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | #142
Image: DW

Meet Rwanda's next generation of environmentalists

To boost environmental awareness in Rwanda, the Biodiversity Conservation Organization has launched a project for young people — AKA the future caretakers of the region's pristine wilderness. It is aimed at students in schools, from early childhood to university.

 

Giving the Earth a spotlight in Zimbabwe

A one-man show in Harare is putting the environment centerstage. In "An Act of Man," a rain diviner comes to terms with his personal misfortunes and natural disasters while teaching children about the impacts of climate change.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 03.11.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 03.11.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 03.11.2022 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 04.11.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 04.11.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 05.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 06.11.2022 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

MON 05.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man speaks on a phone in front of a police bus

China fights lockdown protests by targeting smartphones

Society3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Congolese youth join the army to fight rebels

Congolese youth join the army to fight rebels

Conflicts6 hours ago01:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves his hand

India: How will Narendra Modi shape the G20 presidency?

India: How will Narendra Modi shape the G20 presidency?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deportee being led onto a plane

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Human RightsNovember 30, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Natalia Gavrilita, prime minister of Moldova, in the Treaty Room at the State Department, Washington, US, July 19, 2022

Moldova PM: 'Greatest threats relate to energy security'

Moldova PM: 'Greatest threats relate to energy security'

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian Coptic Christian human rights activist Patrick Zaki on the street with his mobile phone

Egypt: Political activists silenced with legal battles

Egypt: Political activists silenced with legal battles

PoliticsNovember 30, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

An employee of HTMT Global Solutions speaks to an overseas client from the call center in Bangalore

US job cuts: Asian tech workers left in limbo

US job cuts: Asian tech workers left in limbo

Business2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 30, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage