DRC women launch agricultural project to feed prisoners

Kabare prison is notorious for deaths in custody caused by hunger. Now, women are changing it with a food project.
Low wages, water shortage and acidified landscapes: Mining critical raw materials endangers human rights and the environment. Yet the industry is expanding.
Jean Bamanisa Saidi, the governor of Ituri Province in northeastern Congo, tells DW he has called for international troops to the troubled region. Thousands have been killed by militia in the past three years.
