  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China

Mitima Delachance

Skip next section Stories by Mitima Delachance

Stories by Mitima Delachance

Demokratische Republik Kongo l Kunst, Künstler, DW Videostill

Using ashes to paint Congo's history

Using ashes to paint Congo's history

Twins Cikuru and Cito Cirimwami are painting the history of their country with ashes, sand, ribbons and garbage.
Arts
September 8, 2022
02:11 min
DR Kongo | Frauen landwirtschaftliches Projekt zur Versorgung von Gefangenen

DRC women launch agricultural project to feed prisoners

DRC women launch agricultural project to feed prisoners

Kabare prison is notorious for deaths in custody caused by hunger. Now, women are changing it with a food project.
Society
May 27, 2022
01:24 min
DRK Kongo Designer Bukavu

Congo: Making valuable electronics from scraps

Congo: Making valuable electronics from scraps

A group of young innovators are building electronic gadgets from scratch using scrap metal and e-waste in the DRC.
Science
October 7, 2021
02:04 min
Go to homepage