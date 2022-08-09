You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Mitima Delachance
Skip next section Stories by Mitima Delachance
Stories by Mitima Delachance
Using ashes to paint Congo's history
Using ashes to paint Congo's history
Twins Cikuru and Cito Cirimwami are painting the history of their country with ashes, sand, ribbons and garbage.
Arts
09/08/2022
September 8, 2022
02:11 min
DRC women launch agricultural project to feed prisoners
DRC women launch agricultural project to feed prisoners
Kabare prison is notorious for deaths in custody caused by hunger. Now, women are changing it with a food project.
Society
05/27/2022
May 27, 2022
01:24 min
Congo: Making valuable electronics from scraps
Congo: Making valuable electronics from scraps
A group of young innovators are building electronic gadgets from scratch using scrap metal and e-waste in the DRC.
Science
10/07/2021
October 7, 2021
02:04 min
Go to homepage