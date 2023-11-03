  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
The Oscars
Migration
8 images
Nature and EnvironmentEurope
Nele Jensch
9 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4OXA4
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Liberia flagged bulk carrier Asl Tia en-route to China transits the Bosphorus carrying 39,000 metric tons of sunflower meal from Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia agrees to extend grain deal 60 days

Conflicts44 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A construction site at the University of Ghana, Legon, sports complex

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

Sports9 hours ago02:38 min
More from Africa

Asia

Elderly people playing games at Tianzhushan Nursing Home in Shenyang, capital of northeast China s Liaoning Province

East Asia grapples with an aging society

East Asia grapples with an aging society

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Film still All Quiet on the Western Front, soldier sits on a muddied battlefield, looking stunned

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

Film10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Gondolas moored side by side by posts at the edge of a wide canal in Venice, with buildings visible on the far side. They are sitting on mud, with only a little water lapping at their base.

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Nature and Environment9 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in California

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

Business2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business6 hours ago02:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage