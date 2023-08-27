US: Trump campaign raises over $7 million since mug shot

The former US president's campaign has collected nearly $20 million in the past three weeks, when he was indicted over false claims regarding the 2020 election. Trump is polling highest among Republican candidates.

US former President Donald Trump's election campaign has raised some $20 million (approximately €18.5 million) in roughly the time since his indictment in federal and state cases connected to false claims on the 2020 election.

Of the sum, $7.1 million have been collected since Thursday alone, when Trump had his mug shot taken in a fraud case in Atlanta, Georgia, his spokesman Steven Cheung said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Friday was the highest-grossing day of the former president's campaign so far, Cheung added. Trump brought in $4.18 million that day.

Meanwhile, in the Republican presidential primary projections, Trump is ahead of his rivals by 30 to 50 points.

What charges does Trump face?

The former president has been indicted this year in four separate cases. The indictments, nevertheless, have so far failed to derail his plans to run for president next year.

Trump is accused in the latest indictment of conspiring to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

He was charged alongside 18 co-defendants under a racketeering statute, the same laws normally used to prosecute gang members and organized crime.

Trump arrived at the jail on Thursday to have his fingerprints and mugshot taken, in a historic first.

Trump agreed to a $200,000 bond and other conditions for release and had until Friday, as was the case for all his co-defendants, to turn himself over to authorities.

