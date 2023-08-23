Ex-Trump lawyer Giuliani surrenders at Georgia jail

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer of ex-President Donald Trump, said he was "honored" to fight the case. He was booked at an Atlanta jail for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential outcome in Georgia.

Rudy Giuliani, who served as ex-President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, turned himself over to authorities on Wednesday in the Georgia election case.

The former top federal prosecutor and New York mayor walked in to an Atlanta jail shortly after his release bond was set at $150,000 (€138,027), next only to Trump's at $200,000 (€184,000).

Giuliani was indicted last week along with Trump and 17 others for conspiring to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the southeastern state of Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters after Trump lost to Joe Biden in November 2020 presidential elections.

Donald Trump, advisers indicted over Georgia election scheme To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Giuliani says indictment an attack on 'American people'

Outside the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, Giuliani laughed when asked if he regretted allying himself with Trump.

"I am very, very honored to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life," Giuliani told reporters.

"It's an attack on not just me, not just President Trump," he said, adding, "This is an attack on the American people."

Trump to also give himself up

Other high-profile defendants also surrendered Wednesday, including Jenna Ellis, a former Trump campaign lawyer, and Sidney Powell, another lawyer accused of making false statements about the election in Georgia among other things.

Georgia was one of several key states Trump lost by slim margins, prompting the Republican and his allies to proclaim, without evidence, that the election was rigged in favor of his democratic rival Joe Biden.

Trump, the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has said he plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rm/jsi (Reuters, AP)