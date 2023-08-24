  1. Skip to content
Trump booked in Georgia election interference case

August 25, 2023

Scores of people gathered at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia as former US President Donald Trump surrendered on charges of interfering in the 2020 election. It's the fourth time he has been booked since leaving office.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VYGy
Donald Trump
Donald Trump has been charged in two state and two federal courts since leaving officeImage: Seth Wenig/AP/picture alliance

Former US President Donald Trump has been booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on charges that he conspired to overturn the outcome of 2020 presidential election.

Being booked at the jail meant that his fingerprint and a booking photo or a mugshot was also taken, marking a historic first.

The Fulton County prosecution is the fourth criminal case against Trump since March, when he became the first former president in US history to be indicted.

Since then, he's faced charges in Florida and Washington, and this month, in Atlanta.

Trump and 18 co-defendants surrender at Georgia jail

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted earlier this month in the southeastern state of Georgia over their efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in the state.

They were charged under a racketeering statute, the same laws normally used to prosecute gang members and organized crime.

In 2020, while voting was underway in the state, Trump was recorded putting pressure on Georgia officials to find him new votes in the battleground state.

Many of his co-defendants are accused of illegitimately claiming to be official electors and signing fake election certificates in favor of Trump.

More to follow...

rm/sri (Reuters, AP)

