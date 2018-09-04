Donald Trump slams Bob Woodward book

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book that describes scenes of chaos in the White House left US President Donald Trump fuming on Wednesday.



The book draws on hundreds of hours of taped interviews with current and former aides and officials to paint a damning portrait of the Trump administration.

Read more: Bob Woodward's book describes a dysfunctional Trump White House

What the book claims

Excerpts from the 420-page book, to be released next week, have been published by various US news outlets. In the book, Woodward reports:

Top administration staff enacted an "administrative coup d'etat" by frequently hiding documents, or secretly preventing Trump from acting on impulses and causing disaster.

Chief of staff John Kelly doubted the integrity of Trump's mental faculties, declaring during one meeting, "We're in Crazytown" and calling Trump an "idiot."

Trump wanted to order the assassination of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Defense Secretary James Mattis assured Trump he would get right on it but then told a senior aide they'd do nothing of the kind.

Mattis told "close associates that the president acted — and had the understanding of — a fifth- or sixth-grader," after Trump raged about the cost of the US military presence in South Korea.

Trump's former lawyer in the Russia probe, John Dowd, thought the chances of Trump perjuring himself during an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller were so high that he told him not to testify.

"Don't testify. It's either that or an orange jumpsuit," Dowd is quoted as saying. He later called Trump "a fucking liar."

Trump called Attorney General Jeff Sessions "mentally retarded" and "a dumb southerner."

Read more: Donald Trump makes Ohio's Youngstown great again

Trump responds

Trump insisted he's "the exact opposite" of the book's portrayal of him, complaining on Twitter that people can "get away with" such depictions and suggested changing libel laws.

He later told conservative outlet The Daily Caller: "It's just another bad book. He's had a lot of credibility problems." He then suggested Woodward could have made the whole thing up.

Several officials quoted in the book issued denials, with Kelly calling the book "total BS" and Mattis labeling it "fiction." Dowd denied saying Trump would end up in an orange jumpsuit.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, cast doubt on the account about Assad.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad."

In a statement to The Washington Post, Woodward said, "I stand by my reporting."

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Marc Short The White House director of legislative affairs announced he will leave his post effective July 20. Short, one of the administration's longest-serving members, was also one of its most visible, pushing Trump's legislative agenda on TV. His work, however, was frequently undercut by the POTUS, who complained about deals the team had negotiated, preferring instead to go it alone without them.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Scott Pruitt It remained a mystery to many how Pruitt could hang on for so long, but the president seemed to like him. Many on the left cringed at his every move as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. He was also embroiled in various ethics scandals. Nevertheless, Trump took to Twitter to thank Pruitt for doing an "outstanding job" at the EPA.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Ty Cobb One of Trump's top lawyers in the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, Cobb said he simply wanted to retire. But many believe he was forced out by Trump and others in his legal team for his lack of aggression in Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Cobb was said to have been increasing uneasy about Trump's Twitter attacks on Mueller.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Tom Bossert White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, who had worked for George W. Bush, was reportedly pushed out of his post in the shake up that occurred after John Bolton replaced H.R. McMaster as national security adviser. It is said that Bolton had no issues with Bossert, but that he wanted his own team in place. The White House thanked him for his "patriotic service" and wished him well.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties David Shulkin Though the White House said Shulkin resigned, he says he was fired. A holdover from the Obama administration, he was appointed to run the Department of Veteran's Affairs by Trump. His downfall came amid a travel expense scandal involving his wife. He criticized the atmosphere in the administration as, "toxic, chaotic, disrespectful and subversive," claiming he was the victim of political intrigue.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties H.R. McMaster In a tweet on March 22, US President Trump announced he was replacing H.R. McMaster with John Bolton as his national security adviser. A respected general, McMaster said he would retire from the US army and public service. McMaster's departure was not a complete surprise, as he and Trump are reported to have had conflicting views on a number of US policies.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Rex Tillerson A former Exxon executive, Tillerson had served as secretary of state for a little over a year. Donald Trump ousted Tillerson in order to form a "new team" ahead of talks with North Korea, adding that he and Tillerson "disagreed on things." The relationship between them is said to have deteriorated after Tillerson reportedly called Trump a "moron" in October 2017.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Gary Cohn A Goldman Sachs veteran, Gary Cohn served as Donald Trump's top economic adviser at the head of the National Economic Council. He helped push through controversial tax reforms in 2017. However, Cohn stepped down in March 2018 after failing to persuade Trump to give up his idea of imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Hope Hicks Hope Hicks resigned from her post as the White House Communications Director in late February 2018. A day before resigning, she testified before US lawmakers on Russian interference. She admitted to telling "white lies" for Donald Trump, but not related to Russia. The White House insisted her resignation was not linked to the testimony. The 29-year-old was among Trump's closest aides.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Rob Porter The White House staff secretary handed in his resignation after his ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse. Despite resigning, Rob Porter denied the allegations as "simply false." Trump initially defended Porter, and the US media questioned how Porter passed his background check for the job. Recently, reports surfaced of a romance between Porter and Trump's longtime aide Hope Hicks.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Stephen Bannon He played a key role in getting Donald Trump into the White House, but even chief strategist Stephen Bannon was ousted within a year. Bannon was a champion of economic nationalism and Trump's "America First" strategy. After the fallout of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville mid-August, Bannon agreed to leave the administration.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Anthony Scaramucci The 53-year-old former hedge fund investor nicknamed the "Mooch" was communications director for just 10 days. The colorful New Yorker filled a dream role that had been vacant for months, but was forced out on the same day that straight-shooting former Marine Corps general John Kelly became chief of staff. Trump was displeased with his infamous expletive-laden rant against other senior staff.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Walter M. Shaub Jr. Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, resigned in July 2017 after clashing with the White House over Trump's complicated financial holdings. Shaub reportedly called Trump's administration a "laughing stock."

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Reince Priebus Reince Priebus, the former White House chief-of-staff, was forced out just six months into his tenure after a public feud with Anthony Scaramucci, the White House communications director. Priebus was reportedly among those West Wing staffers who opposed the hire of Scaramucci.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Sean Spicer Sean Spicer, who had a fraught relationship with the president and the press, resigned after telling Trump he vehemently disagreed with the selection of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Michael Dubke Michael Dubke, the former White House communications director, was asked to leave in May 2017 over what was perceived as his poor handling of the allegations about Russian involvement in the US election.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties James Comey US President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey — allegedly over how he handled the Clinton emails investigation. Critics, however, believe the FBI's probe into Trump's campaign ties with Russia was the real reason.

'You're fired' — Trump administration casualties Michael Flynn Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned in February 2017 after revelations that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the US before Trump took office, and then misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.



Trusted source: Woodward is one of America's most respected journalists, with his reporting on the Watergate scandal bringing down President Richard Nixon. Trump himself had previously endorsed his credibility, saying in 2013 "Only the Obama WH can get away with attacking Bob Woodward."

Damage control: Several damaging accounts of chaos in the White House have been published in recent months, most notably Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." But Woodward's account will be particularly difficult to counter as it is based on recorded interviews and comes from a highly respected investigative reporter.

Release date: The book, titled Fear: Trump in the White House, is scheduled for release on Tuesday, September 11.