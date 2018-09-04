Bob Woodward's book describes a dysfunctional Trump White House

According to a new book by famed Watergate reporter Bob Woodward, the White House under President Donald Trump is mired in a perpetual "nervous breakdown" with staff constantly seeking to control a leader whose anger and paranoia can paralyze operations for days.

In his book "Fear: Trump in the White House," Woodward claims that President Donald Trump's chief of staff privately called Trump an "idiot" and that aides sometimes plucked sensitive documents off the president's desk, hoping to keep him from taking rash actions.

The book paints a dysfunctional picture of Trump's White House

Details from the book were published by the Washington Post on Tuesday. The book is an examination of Trump's first 18 months in office.

In the book, Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly is quoted as having doubted Trump's mental faculties, declaring during one meeting, "We're in Crazytown."

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis is quoted as explaining to Trump why the US maintains troops on the Korean peninsula to monitor the North's missile activities. "We're doing this in order to prevent World War III," Mattis supposedly said.

Woodward writes that Mattis told "close associates that the president acted like — and had the understanding of — 'a fifth- or sixth-grader.'"

File photo of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis who had to explain to Trump why we were in South Korea

Woodward also claims that Gary Cohn, the former director of the National Economic Council, boasted of removing papers off Trump's desk to prevent their signature, including efforts by the president to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed the upcoming release when asked in Tuesday's press briefing.

"This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many be former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad," Sanders said.

A major publishing event

The publication of Woodward's book has been anticipated for weeks, and current and former White House officials estimate that nearly all of their colleagues cooperated with the noted journalist. Woodward was largely responsible, along with his colleague Carl Bernstein for bringing down Richard Nixon's presidency by uncovering the Watergate scandal.

The two reporters brought down the Nixon presidency

Trump did not speak to Woodward until after the book's manuscript was completed. The Washington Post also released audio of Trump and Woodward discussing the failure to arrange an interview at some length.

Woodward does not name his sources. However, he apparently had extensive access to many White House insiders, and describes some of Trump's top aides and cabinet members as having deep disdain for him.

The book is being released after former "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman published an expose on her time in the West Wing.

Trump has been increasingly critical of anonymous sources used by reporters covering his administration.

The coming release of Woodward's book, according to reports, has had the White House on edge for weeks.

av/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)

