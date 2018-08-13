 After Trump ′betrayal′, ex-White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman touts warts and all book | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 14.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

After Trump 'betrayal', ex-White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman touts warts and all book

More trouble for Donald Trump — a new book by former aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman describes the US president as racist and misogynist. The former Apprentice contestant also made a secret recording of her firing.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman (Imago/ZumaPress)

An explosive new tell-all book by US President Donald Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman is set to fly off the shelves after she dished the dirt on what she says are the inner workings of the White House and the Commander in Chief.

Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House describes the billionaire president as a "racist, a bigot and a misogynist," according to British daily The Guardian, which previewed an early copy of the book.

Manigault Newman, the most prominent African-American woman in Trump's administration until she was fired in December 2017, claims Trump used the "N-Word," a derogatory term for black people, "several times" during the recording of the US reality TV show The Apprentice.

Read more: Paul Manafort: Trial of ex-Trump aide begins

The 44-year-old, who met Trump when she became a contestant on the entrepreneur-themed show, also claims the then future president made disparaging remarks about women, singling out one comment targeted at the model Carol Alt, who appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice.

Revelations about Trump and team

Manigault Newman, who was paid $180,000 (€158,000) a year as Trump's liaison with black voters, claims inside knowledge about many of the president's senior staff.

Other concerns highlighted in the book are a lack of racial diversity among senior Trump officials, inadequate security in the executive mansion, and a culture that some White House staffers feel borders on paranoia.

Unhinged also maintains that there is now a tanning bed in the White House.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman (Imago/ZumaPress)

Manigault-Newman was hired to be the president's liaison with black voters on a salary of $180,000

While the book alone could have been dismissed as just another account of a disgruntled ex-employee seeking to profit from her association with Trump, the 44-year-old onetime reality TV star is clearly planning to remain a thorn in Trump's side after he brushed aside their longtime relationship, which she describes as a "betrayal.”

Recordings broadcast

In the run-up to the book's release, Manigault Newman released a recording she made of her firing, which she claims took place in the White House Situation Room, where all electronic devices are forbidden.

Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly is heard saying: "It's come to my attention over the last few months that there's been some pretty, in my opinion, significant integrity issues related to you."

He then adds that if she makes it a "friendly departure" then she can "go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation."

Read more: Will Donald Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame be removed?

A recording of a phone call with Trump was also made public over the weekend where he appeared to be surprised at the ex-reality star's firing.

More to come

Manigault Newman hinted that she was prepared to make further revelations, telling US TV network NBC that there are "absolutely" more audio files.

"There's a lot of very corrupt things happening in the White House and I am going to blow the whistle on a lot of them."

Some of Manigault Newman's controversial claims have already quickly rebuffed by Trump, who tweeted over the weekend that a TV producer had assured him "there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa."

He went on to say that Manigault Newman "begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard really bad things."

Security questions

Her recordings are certain to reignite questions about White House security — some legal experts have warned that the former reality TV star is certain to have violated national security regulations. Her claims are also likely to prompt scrutiny from former FBI director Robert Mueller, who is carrying out an investigation into the Trump campaign's links to Russia.

Read more: Donald Trump denies collusion, says Russia probe 'a disaster' for US

Meanwhile, several critics have pointed to Manigault-Newman's credibility problem. She was once reported to be working on Trump rival Hillary Clinton's pre-election campaign, before being courted by Trump's campaign team. Following her appointment as a White House aide, several administration employees said they were unclear what exactly her role was.

In its review, the Washington Post said Unhinged doesn't provide enough evidence for some of its most serious allegations.

  • Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    'Fire and Fury'

    Excerpts published by US and British news outlets from American journalist Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" about US President Donald Trump's administration have offered a look into the inner workings of the White House. From finding comfort in McDonald's hamburgers to Ivanka's presidential dreams, here are some excerpts from the book.

  • Melania Trump

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    'Melania was in tears'

    "Shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Night, when the unexpected trend – Trump might actually win – seemed confirmed, Don Jr. told a friend that his father, or DJT, as he calls him, looked as if he had seen a ghost. Melania was in tears – and not of joy. There was, in the space of little more than an hour ... a befuddled Trump morphing into a disbelieving Trump and then into a horrified Trump."

  • Ivanka Trump

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Ivanka Trump the 'first woman president'?

    "Balancing risk against reward, both Jared (Kushner) and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew ... Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she'd be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump."

  • Screenshot of Donald Trump's Instagram page, showing a post of him eating a BigMac from McDonald's

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Finding comfort in fast food

    "He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's – nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made."

  • Steve Bannon

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Bannon's theories

    "The real enemy, (Bannon) said, was China. China was the first front in a new Cold War. China's everything. Nothing else matters. We don't get China right, we don't get anything right. This whole thing is very simple. China is where Nazi Germany was in 1929 to 1930. The Chinese, like the Germans, are the most rational people in the world, until they're not."

  • Donald Trump Jr.

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Bannon: Donald Jr. was 'treasonous'

    "(Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and campaign manager Paul Manafort) thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers … Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," Bannon said.

  • Two people sitting before a Trump rally

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    'Losing was winning'

    "Once he lost, Trump would be both insanely famous and a martyr to Crooked Hillary. His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared would be international celebrities. Steve Bannon would become the de facto head of the tea-party movement ... Melania Trump, who had been assured by her husband that he wouldn't become president, could return to inconspicuously lunching. Losing was winning."


DW recommends

Donald Trump cast as lying 'mafia boss' in James Comey book

Ex-FBI chief James Comey in his new book has blasted Donald Trump as a mobster-like figure who is "untethered to the truth." Tweeting back, the president said Comey was a "slime ball" who should be prosecuted for leaks. (13.04.2018)  

Ivanka Trump rebukes Donald: Media is not the enemy

Ivanka Trump rejected her father's accusation that the media is "the enemy of the people." Hours later, Donald Trump doubled down on his attacks at a fiery rally, calling the media "fake, fake disgusting news." (03.08.2018)  

Trump's fourth communications chief Hope Hicks resigns

After admitting she told white lies on behalf of the president, Donald Trump's communications chief Hope Hicks has resigned. She had worked for the billionaire since before his run for the White House. (01.03.2018)  

Donald Trump claims to be a 'stable genius' on Twitter

US President Donald Trump has praised his own mental state and described himself as a "very stable genius." The comments come as a response to the 'Fire and Fury' book, which portrayed him as intellectually limited. (06.01.2018)  

Will Donald Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame be removed?

The West Hollywood City Council wants the US president's star taken out of Hollywood's famous sidewalk because of his "disturbing treatment of women." But the initiators told DW that the decision isn't entirely theirs. (07.08.2018)  

Russian meddling: US intelligence heads warn 'Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs'

The leaders of the US intelligence community have gathered at the White House to present a united front. Donald Trump has faced massive criticism for failing to act on Russian election interference. (02.08.2018)  

Donald Trump denies collusion, says Russia probe 'a disaster' for US

Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a private meeting for a little over two hours. Trump said he had "no reason to believe" that Russia had interfered with the 2016 presidential election. (16.07.2018)  

Paul Manafort: Trial of ex-Trump aide begins

The trial of Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has begun in Alexandria, Virginia. He is charged with 18 criminal counts in the first case to be brought to trial by special counsel Robert Mueller. (31.07.2018)  

'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

Even before publication, a new book by American journalist Michael Wolff has triggered anger in Washington. Based on interviews with high-ranking officials and Trump himself, it offers a rare view into the White House. (04.01.2018)  

Related content

USA Walk of Fame Stern von Donald Trump

Will Donald Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame be removed? 07.08.2018

The West Hollywood City Council wants the US president's star taken out of Hollywood's famous sidewalk because of his "disturbing treatment of women." But the initiators told DW that the decision isn't entirely theirs.

USA Wahlkampf Republikaner Donald Trump & Nigel Farage

Opinion: Donald Trump's coordinated assault on Theresa May's Brexit plans 13.07.2018

Nigel Farage says the British government blocked any contact between him and Donald Trump during the president's visit. But a face-to-face meeting wasn't necessary. Mark Hallam says they did their damage via the press.

USA Donald Trump und James Comey

Donald Trump cast as lying 'mafia boss' in James Comey book 13.04.2018

Ex-FBI chief James Comey in his new book has blasted Donald Trump as a mobster-like figure who is "untethered to the truth." Tweeting back, the president said Comey was a "slime ball" who should be prosecuted for leaks.

Film

Filmstill Catch Me If You Can (imago/EntertainmentPictures)

Airports and the movies

Delays, cancellations, strikes, long waits and chaos at security checks: European air travel can be tasking this summer. Here are the best movies set at airports or with unforgettable airport scenes.  

Books

Germany | Street Art in Berlin - Image of Karl Marx by artist Emess (picture-alliance/Wolfram Steinberg)

How hip is Karl Marx?

His bushy gray beard and determined look are his trademarks. Marx has long since morphed into an icon – and a marketable commodity! The image of the radical revolutionary can sell almost anything, from cars to pop music. 

Music

Deutschland Wacken Festival 2018 (ICS Festival GmbH)

Wacken Open Air: Sweepstakes

Join our prize drawing to win an official Wacken Open Air 2018 t-shirt. Write us and let us know why you deserve to call this cult object your very own! 

Arts

Frankfurt, Museum Liebighaus zeigt William Kentridge (Liebieghaus Skulpturensammlung / Norbert Miguletz)

Art vs. colonialism

Frankfurt’s Liebieghaus Sculpture Collection is showcasing works by South African artist William Kentridge. They expose and reflect on colonialism. Kentridge’s oeuvre is both poetic and disturbing.  

Digital Culture

Historic record turntable in a darkened room with mirrors conjures up a club atmosphere at the exhibition Nineties Berlin (nineties berlin)

Taking visitors back to "Nineties Berlin"

What went on in Berlin in the 90s? An exhibition in the city's storied "Alte Münze" has the answers. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  