 Donald Trump pushes Supreme Court to rule on transgender military ban | News | DW | 24.11.2018

News

Donald Trump pushes Supreme Court to rule on transgender military ban

The Trump administration has requested the US top court rule on cases involving his ban on transgender people serving in the military. Critics have accused Trump of enacting discriminatory policy in the armed forces.

Silhouette of a soldier

The White House has formally asked the US Supreme Court to intervene and review lower court rulings that have blocked President Donald Trump's attempts to bar transgender people from serving in the military.

The Trump administration had given a federal appeals court until Friday to rule on the case after it heard one of the cases last month.

Trump's second attempt at a ban on transgender people serving in the US armed forces specifically targets those who experience a condition call gender dysphoria. Trump has named Defense Secretary James Mattis as the architect of the ban.

Read more: Gay, lesbian, queer — What is LGBT and LGBTQQIAAP?

Undoing Obama

Critics have accused the Trump administration of attempting to discriminate against transgender people by establishing strict legal definitions of gender based on biological features.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, gender dysphoria "is not the same as gender nonconformity, which refers to behaviors not matching the gender norms or stereotypes of the gender assigned as birth."

Instead, "gender dysphoria involves a conflict between a person's physical or assigned gender and the gender with which he/she/they identify." The association opposes the ban.

Former President Barack Obama's administration loosened the definitions of gender, triggering a heated debate across the country. The Supreme Court is unlikely to review the cases before federal appeals courts have ruled on them.

Read more: Transgender refugees in Greece reclaim their dignity

  • Playboy-Cover with Giuliana Farfalla (Playboy/Christopher von Steinbach)

    Transgender models on magazine covers

    Giuliana Farfalla, German Playboy

    A first for the German edition of Playboy: Reality television star and model Giuliana Farfalla made it to the cover of the magazine, published a week ahead of her appearance in the show "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!" The 21-year-old also appeared on "Germany's Next Top Model" in hopes to "encourage other transgender and transsexual people," she said.

  • Playboy - Caroline Tula Cossey

    Transgender models on magazine covers

    Caroline 'Tula' Cossey, Playboy

    Playboy's first-ever transgender model, Caroline "Tula" Cossey, starred in a pictorial feature in 1981 (the above picture shows her on a later cover, from the 1990s). She, too, was fighting for recognition transgender rights. Hugh Hefner's son Cooper, now the creative director of Playboy Enterprises, said featuring transgender models was "the right thing to do."

  • Laverne Cox - Time Magazine June 2014

    Transgender models on magazine covers

    Laverne Cox, Time Magazine

    A trailblazer for the transgender community, Laverne Cox became the first openly transgender person to appear on the cover of Time magazine in 2014. Cox is known to a wider audience for her role as a trans woman prisoner, the hairdresser Sophia Burset, on the popular Netflix series "Orange is the New Black."

  • National Geographic January 2017 - Special Issue Gender Revolution

    Transgender models on magazine covers

    National Geographic special issue on gender

    Featuring a nine-year-old transgender person on its cover, the January 2017 special issue looked at how young people from around the world, "old enough to have sage views on gender," are affected by gender issues. The issue also examined challenges for girls today — including anonymous bullying and body-shaming — and how "society makes a man."

  • Caitlyn Jenner - Vanity Fair June 2015

    Transgender models on magazine covers

    Caitlyn Jenner, Vanity Fair

    Former Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner publicly announced the name change to Caitlyn and her identity as a trans woman in a July 2015 Vanity Fair cover story. She also starred in the docu-series "I Am Cait," which documented her gender transition and subsequent new life as a woman.

  • Amelia Gapin  - Women's Running Magazine

    Transgender models on magazine covers

    Amelia Gapin, Women's Running

    In July 2016, marathon runner Amelia Gapin was featured on the cover of Women's Running. "Being a transgender woman on the cover of a magazine dedicated to women says people like me are not just being seen, but being seen for who we are," she told the magazine in an interview. "It's a feeling of acceptance, inclusivity and being welcomed."

  • Hari Nef - Elle UK - September 2016

    Transgender models on magazine covers

    Hari Nef, Elle UK

    Featured on the cover of Elle UK in September 2016, US actor and model Hari Nef would rather not be defined by gender. "'In an ideal world, I wouldn't have to change my body," she told the magazine. "I wouldn't have to do all this stuff, I wouldn't have to be pretty, or 'feminine' and people would respect that."

  • Carey Mulligan - Vogue Magazine

    Transgender models on magazine covers

    Valentina Sampaio, Vogue Paris

    Vogue Paris put a transgender model on its cover for the first time in March 2017: Brazil's Valentina Sampaio. "The day when a transsexual poses for a magazine cover and it will be no longer necessary to write an editorial on the subject, we will know that the fight has been won," said the fashion magazine's editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt.

  • Men's Health Cover

    Transgender models on magazine covers

    Ben Melzer, Men's Health Germany

    Muscle-packed arms, a six-pack and a beard: Ben Melzer, the first openly male transgender model to star on the cover of Men's Health, also hopes he can change attitudes. He underwent the change from woman to man at age 23. He's now, he says, "the person I always wanted to be." He wants to be an example for others who feel they were "born in the wrong body," adding, "it is 100 percent worth it."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


ls/cmk (Reuters, AP)

Gay, lesbian, queer — What is LGBT and LGBTQQIAAP?

The meaning of LGBTQQIAAP can be tricky to keep up with. Here is a simple guide to all the main sexual and gender identity acronyms. (06.09.2018)  

Transgender refugees in Greece reclaim their dignity

On the back of a groundbreaking court decision, two transgender refugees have found the freedom to start a new life in Greece. Marianna Karakoulaki and Dimitris Tosidis report from Thessaloniki. (08.07.2018)  

Trump reissues ban on nearly all transgender troops serving in the US military

In a revised directive, US President Donald Trump has said transgender troops are a considerable risk to military effectiveness. His latest attempt to ban trans military personnel has been labeled "despicable." (24.03.2018)  

US judge clears way for transgender military recruits

A US judge has denied a bid by the Trump administration to delay the introduction of transgender military recruits. Openly transgender recruits will be able to join the military as of January 1. (12.12.2017)  

Pentagon chief James Mattis says transgender troops may continue to serve for now

US Defense Secretary James Mattis has said transgender troops will remain in service until he advises US President Donald Trump on executing the ban. Several lawsuits have already been filed over Trump's directive. (30.08.2017)  

Donald Trump faces lawsuit over ban on transgender military personnel

Two LGBTQ-rights organizations have filed a lawsuit against the US president over his proposed ban on transgender military personnel. Trump announced the ban on Twitter, seemingly without consulting the Pentagon. (09.08.2017)  

Trump reverses Obama directive on transgender bathroom use in schools

The US president has removed federal guidelines on the use of restrooms for transgender students. Critics have lashed out at the White House's move, saying it puts children at risk of harassment and abuse. (23.02.2017)  

Donald Trump's transgender ban leaves service members in limbo, creates backlash

President Trump's ban on transgender people from serving in the military, announced via a series of tweets, features sketchy math and may not have been coordinated with the Pentagon. But it could affect thousands. (27.07.2017)  

Transgender models on magazine covers

Transgender models on magazine covers are no new phenomenon in an increasingly diverse world. These athletes and actresses have already hit the newsstands with a splash. (11.01.2018)  

Donald Trump Präsidentschaftswahlkampf 2016

Donald Trump backs Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi murder row 20.11.2018

The US president has defended relations with Saudi Arabia, saying he will not punish Riyadh for assassinating a US-based journalist. Citing "America First" policy, he vowed not to touch arms deals worth $110 billion.

Donald Trump spricht über Einwanderungspolitik

Can Donald Trump use force against the 'migrant caravan'? 14.11.2018

Just ahead of the midterms, the US president deployed thousands of soldiers to the southern border, curtailed asylum law, and threatened the use of military force against an approaching "migrant caravan." Is that legal?

Paris US-Präsident Trump und Macron

Donald Trump hits back at Emmanuel Macron for European army proposal 10.11.2018

The US president has said his French counterpart's comment about the need to create an EU army was "very insulting." Trump is set to take part in ceremonies in France to mark the 100 years since the end of World War I.

