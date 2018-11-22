Donald Trump pushes Supreme Court to rule on transgender military ban

The Trump administration has requested the US top court rule on cases involving his ban on transgender people serving in the military. Critics have accused Trump of enacting discriminatory policy in the armed forces.
The White House has formally asked the US Supreme Court to intervene and review lower court rulings that have blocked President Donald Trump's attempts to bar transgender people from serving in the military.
The Trump administration had given a federal appeals court until Friday to rule on the case after it heard one of the cases last month.
Trump's second attempt at a ban on transgender people serving in the US armed forces specifically targets those who experience a condition call gender dysphoria. Trump has named Defense Secretary James Mattis as the architect of the ban.
Read more: Gay, lesbian, queer — What is LGBT and LGBTQQIAAP?
Undoing Obama
Critics have accused the Trump administration of attempting to discriminate against transgender people by establishing strict legal definitions of gender based on biological features.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, gender dysphoria "is not the same as gender nonconformity, which refers to behaviors not matching the gender norms or stereotypes of the gender assigned as birth."
Instead, "gender dysphoria involves a conflict between a person's physical or assigned gender and the gender with which he/she/they identify." The association opposes the ban.
Former President Barack Obama's administration loosened the definitions of gender, triggering a heated debate across the country. The Supreme Court is unlikely to review the cases before federal appeals courts have ruled on them.
Read more: Transgender refugees in Greece reclaim their dignity
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/cmk (Reuters, AP)
The meaning of LGBTQQIAAP can be tricky to keep up with. Here is a simple guide to all the main sexual and gender identity acronyms. (06.09.2018)
On the back of a groundbreaking court decision, two transgender refugees have found the freedom to start a new life in Greece. Marianna Karakoulaki and Dimitris Tosidis report from Thessaloniki. (08.07.2018)
In a revised directive, US President Donald Trump has said transgender troops are a considerable risk to military effectiveness. His latest attempt to ban trans military personnel has been labeled "despicable." (24.03.2018)
A US judge has denied a bid by the Trump administration to delay the introduction of transgender military recruits. Openly transgender recruits will be able to join the military as of January 1. (12.12.2017)
US Defense Secretary James Mattis has said transgender troops will remain in service until he advises US President Donald Trump on executing the ban. Several lawsuits have already been filed over Trump's directive. (30.08.2017)
Two LGBTQ-rights organizations have filed a lawsuit against the US president over his proposed ban on transgender military personnel. Trump announced the ban on Twitter, seemingly without consulting the Pentagon. (09.08.2017)
The US president has removed federal guidelines on the use of restrooms for transgender students. Critics have lashed out at the White House's move, saying it puts children at risk of harassment and abuse. (23.02.2017)
President Trump's ban on transgender people from serving in the military, announced via a series of tweets, features sketchy math and may not have been coordinated with the Pentagon. But it could affect thousands. (27.07.2017)