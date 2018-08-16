 Donald Trump denies wrongdoing after ex-lawyer plea deal | News | DW | 22.08.2018

News

Donald Trump denies wrongdoing after ex-lawyer plea deal

The US president and the White House went on the defense after Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to several charges, including campaign finance violations. Trump alleged that the charges were "not a crime."

US President Donald Trump (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Everet)

The White House maintained on Wednesday that a plea deal made by US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen did not implicate the president in a crime.

"As the president has said, we've stated many times, he did nothing wrong. There are no charges against him," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a White House briefing.

"Just because Michael Cohen made a plea deal doesn't mean that that implicates the president on anything," she added.

On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges, including campaign finance violations, tax evasion and bank fraud. The guilty charges were part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Trump was also dealt a second blow on Tuesday, as his former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted of multiple counts of fraud.

Trump: Cohen charges 'not a crime'

The US president attempted to downplay the charges against Cohen, writing in a tweet that the two criminal charges for campaign finance violations were "not a crime."

"If you're looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Cohen!" Trump wrote in one tweet.

As part of the plea deal, Cohen admitted to using campaign funds to pay porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal in exchange for their keeping silent about their alleged affairs with Trump.

Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that he knew of the payments that Cohen made, but only "later on." He also alleged the payments came from his personal finances and not from the campaign.

While lashing out at his former lawyer, Trump praised his former campaign manager for not cooperating with federal authorities. He described Manafort as "a brave man," saying that he "refused to 'break' — make up stories in order to get a 'deal'."

The White House said that the option of Trump pardoning Manafort was not currently being discussed.

  • Michael Cohen (picture alliance/Zuma Wire/Go Nakamura)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Take a bullet for Trump

    For years, Michael Cohen described himself as being staunchly loyal to President Trump, going as far as saying that he would "take a bullet" for him. But according to The New York Times, Trump treated Cohen "poorly, with gratuitous insults, dismissive statements and, at least twice, threats of being fired."

  • Kombi-Bild - USA Russland-Affäre - Donald Trump, Michael Cohen und Stormy Daniels (picture alliance/AP)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Hush money

    In February, Cohen (middle) admitted to paying $130,000 (about €112,000) to porn star Stormy Daniels (right) to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump (right). Prosecutors had been trying to ascertain whether Cohen violated any campaign-finance laws by making the payment ahead of 2016 election.

  • Michael Cohen (picture alliance/Zuma Wire/Go Nakamura)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    FBI raid

    In April, FBI agents raided Cohen's office, apartment and hotel room on a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in swaying the 2016 presidential election. They took away millions of electronic files from his various devices and reams of documents, including pieces of paper from a shredder.

  • US President Donald Trump (Getty Images/AFP/N. Kamm)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    You're fired!

    In June, Trump said Cohen was no longer his attorney, adding that he hadn't spoken to him in a long time. Trump's new attorney Rudy Giuliani had said earlier that Cohen was not representing the US president after the FBI raids on his home and office.

  • Michael Cohen (Reuters/B. McDermid)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Public break up

    In July, Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, released a secret audio recording in which Trump was seemingly heard admitting to knowledge of a hush-money payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had an affair with him. It was Cohen, who had made the recording that Trump said was "perhaps illegal."

  • Michael Cohen (Reuters/J. Rosenberg)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Plea deal

    On Tuesday, Trump's former fixer entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to tax and bank fraud charges and campaign finance violations.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


Democrats call for Supreme Court nominee to be blocked

Following Tuesday's developments, Democrat lawmakers called for confirmation hearings to be delayed for Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Democrats argued that the Cohen's guilty pleas concerning the payments to Daniels and McDougal implicate Trump in a federal crime.

They also argued that Kavanaugh should also answer questions about executive power, including whether a president can be forced to comply with a subpoena.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate shouldn't confirm a Supreme Court judge who believes that presidents "are virtually above the law."

Impeachment or indictment?

The case has also raised questions about the legal consequences for Trump. His role, however, as the country's chief law enforcement officer could block a possible indictment.

"It's not even clear whether or not you can indict that person because he is, essentially the guardian of the constitution," Tyson Barker, a political analyst at the Berlin-based Aspen Institute told DW.

"The avenue for addressing this is not a criminal avenue, it's a political avenue," Barker said, adding that impeachment proceedings were the most likely route — but only if Republicans lose seats in Congress at November's midterm elections.

rs/rc   (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 02:32
Now live
02:32 mins.

Ex-Trump aides could be facing prison sentences

DW recommends

Trump ex-lawyer Michael Cohen admits campaign finance violations

Donald Trump had directed Cohen to pay a porn star and Playboy model with campaign money, Cohen's lawyer said. With talk of impeachment in the air, lawmakers said Cohen's plea adds to the "president's legal jeopardy." (21.08.2018)  

Trump's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort guilty of fraud

Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight counts of tax evasion and fraud. The judge has declared a mistrial on 10 other counts, on which the jury was hung. (21.08.2018)  

Trump discussed Playboy model payment 'on tape'

Donald Trump was taped ahead of the 2016 election discussing a payment to hush up an alleged affair with a Playboy model, reports say. The FBI seized the recording during a raid on the office of Trump's former lawyer. (21.07.2018)  

Donald Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court seat

The confirmation of Trump's extremely conservative pick would move the Supreme Court to the right for decades. A heated confirmation battle is set to dominate politics ahead of November's mid-term elections. (10.07.2018)  

The fall of Michael Cohen

Lawyer Michael Cohen once was a man who would "take a bullet" for US President Donald Trump. After pleading guilty in a New York court, he may now implicate the American president in campaign finance violations. (22.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ex-Trump aides could be facing prison sentences  

