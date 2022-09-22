 Dodging Putin′s war | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 29.09.2022

Focus on Europe

Dodging Putin's war

President Vladimir Putin has announced an emergency partial mobilization because of the war in Ukraine, but many Russians are refusing to join.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 22, 2019: A flight information display at the Vnukovo International Airport. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree temporarily banning passenger flights to Georgia as of July 8, 2019, amid unrest in Georgia sparked by the visit of a Russian lawmaker. Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Russian reservists rush to leave the country 22.09.2022

21.9.2022, Moskau***** Russian police officers detain a protester during an unsanctioned rally, after opposition activists called for street protests against the mobilisation of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia September 21, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Russia cracks down on protests against mobilization 21.09.2022

Cars queue to cross the border from Russia to Finland at the Nuijamaa border check point in Lappeenranta, Finland, September 22, 2022. Lauri Heino/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FINLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN FINLAND.

Men of draft age leave Russia to avoid conscription 23.09.2022

Kozacha Lopan, Ukraine, nahe der russischen Grenze Ort: Kozacha Lopan, Ukraine Sendedatum: 21.09.2021 Rechte: AP (For editorial use only. Story ID: 4398071) Sandsäcke vor einem Gebäude im zurückeroberten Grenzdorf Kozacha Lopan, Ukraine.

International community condemns Russian military call-up 21.09.2022

Fokus Europa

A village for pessimists 29.09.2022

(220816) -- BRUSSELS, Aug. 16, 2022 (Xinhua) -- A burning ring on a gas cooker is seen in Manchester, Britain, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

Rising energy prices causes winter worries in Britain 29.09.2022

View of a destroyed house in Las Manchas, Los Llanos de Aridane, La Palma, Canary Islands (Spain). After 85 days of activity, on December 25, 2021, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which began to roar on September 19, came to an end. At least 1,241.1 hectares were destroyed by lava and 2,988 buildings were destroyed. Some 1,170 families lost their only home. The Canary Islands Government put the losses caused by the volcano at 842 million euros. The volcano caused a loss of 842 million dollars. Photo by Kike Rincon/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM

La Palma struggles to recover post volcano 29.09.2022

Fokus_Griechenland_Reeder Ist ein Still aus einer DW-Eigenproduktion. Tags: Griechenland, Öl, Embargo, Russland, Ukraine-Krieg, Sanktionen, Reeder

Greek tankers racing to move Russian oil before the ban? 29.09.2022

09.2015 DW Focus on Europe (Sendungslogo)

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 29.09.2022

Fokus Europa Frankreich Cabaret

Cabaret on the farm 22.09.2022

DW Fokus Tschechien Glashütte

Czech Republic: no glass without gas 22.09.2022

Es handelt sich um ein Videostill aus einem DW-Eigendreh

Iranian refugee in Germany becomes a train operator 22.09.2022

21.09.l2022****In this image made from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Russia: Vladimir Putin announces partial mobilization of reservists 21.09.2022

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of Russia's armed forces set to begin later on Wednesday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the move an "act of desperation."

26.09.2022 *** Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation line up outside a recruitment office in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region, Russia September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ukrainians in Germany oppose asylum for Russian deserters 27.09.2022

A growing number of Russian men are trying to leave their country to avoid being drafted into the army. Many in Germany are willing to grant them asylum. But the Ukrainian community is more than skeptical.

25.09.2022 Russische Rekruten stehen in der Nähe eines militärischen Rekrutierungszentrums. Der russische Präsident Putin hat am Mittwoch eine Teilmobilisierung von Reservisten angeordnet, um seine Streitkräfte in der Ukraine zu verstärken. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russia's army: An overestimated power in the war against Ukraine 28.09.2022

At the outset of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin believed in a quick victory that did not come to pass. How strong is Russia's army really?

21.9.2022, Moskau***** DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 21, 2022: Police officers detain a protester during an unauthorised rally against a partial mobilisation announced by Russia's President Vladimir Putin on September 21, 2022. The Russian Armed Forces are carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests from the leaders of the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic for help. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS]

Russia: Panic, protests follow Putin's call for 'partial mobilization' 21.09.2022

Many in Russia fear a "partial mobilization" of the military is the first step in a move that would see more and more men fight – and die – in Ukraine. Some have tried to escape and others have even dared to protest.