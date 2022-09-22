Dodging Putin's war

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
President Vladimir Putin has announced an emergency partial mobilization because of the war in Ukraine, but many Russians are refusing to join.
President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of Russia's armed forces set to begin later on Wednesday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the move an "act of desperation."
A growing number of Russian men are trying to leave their country to avoid being drafted into the army. Many in Germany are willing to grant them asylum. But the Ukrainian community is more than skeptical.
At the outset of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin believed in a quick victory that did not come to pass. How strong is Russia's army really?
Many in Russia fear a "partial mobilization" of the military is the first step in a move that would see more and more men fight – and die – in Ukraine. Some have tried to escape and others have even dared to protest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version