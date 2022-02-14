Do chimpanzees have the right to life?

In a referendum on Sunday, people in the Swiss canton of Basel voted against giving non-human primates the right to life and physical and mental integrity.

Almost 75% rejected a plan to give non-human primates similar rights to humans.

It was a contentious referendum, as referendums often are. But in this specific case the question of whether non-human primates should be given or deserve basic rights, such as human rights, was contentious because of where it took place.

Basel is the third-most populous city in Switzerland. It is also home to two large, international pharmaceutical companies, Roche and Novartis. Both have used animals in their research to develop drugs.

Neither company current works with primates, and as private companies, Roche and Novartis would have been exempt from any local law on basic rights for primates. It would only have applied to public institutions, such as hospitals and the university in town.

A world first

"It's the first time, globally, that an electorate got to vote on whether non-human primates should have basic rights," said Tamina Graber, head of the campaign for primates' rights at Sentience, the group that initiated the Basel referendum.

Speaking before the vote, Graber told DW they hoped that other cantons in Switzerland and indeed other countries would also "consider whether we humans are the only ones who can have rights."

Switzerland's animal welfare law aims to "protect the dignity and welfare of animals." But Graber said it does not offer sufficient protection to animals.

The law, Graber said, places the interest of humans, no matter how small, over the interests of non-human primates, no matter how big.

Monkey Island: Home of the Liberian lab chimps Medical tests on chimpanzees In 1974, researchers from the US nonprofit blood bank, the New York Blood Center (NYBC), opened an experimental laboratory on the west coast of Liberia. Working with the Liberia Biomedical Research Institute, they trapped wild chimpanzees and used them to conduct research and drug trials.

Monkey Island: Home of the Liberian lab chimps Kept in cages The animals were kept outside the capital, Monrovia, confined in cages like these at the Vilab II research facility. Researchers infected them with various diseases, such as hepatitis B and river blindness, an eye sickness caused by a parasite, so they could study the effectiveness of different treatments.

Monkey Island: Home of the Liberian lab chimps Only accessible by boat The total population was 85 chimpanzees. However, work at the research laboratory was disrupted during the two Liberian civil wars in the 1990s and early 2000s. In 2005, the facility was closed for good and the apes were gradually relocated to six uninhabited islands in the Farmington River estuary. Today, animal rights activists go out regularly by boat to ensure the animals are fed.

Monkey Island: Home of the Liberian lab chimps Expensive care Staff from the Humane Society regularly bring buckets of fruit and drinkable water — both are scarce on the islands. Although it pledged to pay for the chimps' care for the rest of their lives, the NYBC cut this funding in 2015. After an outcry, it gave another $6 million (€5.3 million) in 2017 — not nearly enough, said the Humane Society. On average, chimps can live some 30 to 40 years.

Monkey Island: Home of the Liberian lab chimps Defending the clan The colony currently numbers around 65 apes, including babies. They often react aggressively when people approach their island. Strangers to the animals may be splashed with water or screamed at. The alpha chimps keep a close eye on everything. Releasing the apes elsewhere would be too risky, especially for other animals, because they still carry infectious diseases.

Monkey Island: Home of the Liberian lab chimps Maintaining a safe distance As chimpanzees are not naturally able to swim, they never venture very far into the water. The volunteers bringing the food wear protective clothing and maintain a safe distance. Only a few of the animal welfare workers have established a close bond with the apes over the years. Once the chimps have gotten hold of their fruit, things are a bit more relaxed.

Monkey Island: Home of the Liberian lab chimps Bitter success The research conducted by NYBC on the chimpanzees led to successes: It contributed to the development of a hepatitis B vaccine, and a diagnostic procedure for hepatitis C. But in an interview in 2014, Betsy Brotman, the researcher who was in charge of the lab until 2005, said: "The animal rights activists were right. Chimpanzees really shouldn’t be used in experiments. I really do feel this way." Author: Claudia Dehn



That's why they are campaigning for more fundamental rights — specifically for non-human primates, apes, such as chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans.

"They are our closest relatives. We know the most about what they want," said Graber. "Science has taught us that they want to live, that they plan for the future and that they want to remain physically and mentally unharmed."

'Animals experience feelings'

Switzerland is not the only country where animal rights have been in the news lately.

The UK government introduced an Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill in 2021, which is still passing through Parliament. But with it, the UK would formally recognize animals as sentient beings.

That means that "any new legislation [would] have to take into account the fact that animals can experience feelings such as pain or joy," the government wrote in a press release last year.

The measures would stop most live animal exports and stop people from keeping primates as pets. But it would not ban animal testing.

A ban on animal testing would have disastrous consequences, said Understanding Animal Research, a British nongovernmental organization that says it advocates for the humane use of animals in research.

"A ban on using animals in research would remove the only way of deriving information that's vital for medical, veterinary and environmental science," said Chris Magee, the organization's head of policy and media.

It's not just about avoiding suffering

As for the situation in Germany, some say there's a problem with implementing the law.

Karsten Brensing, a biologist and behavioral scientist, said Germany's animal welfare laws are good.

But he said people don't fully adhere to the laws, such as in providing ethical practices in animal farming, known as husbandry.

"Biologically, adequate husbandry isn't just about avoiding pain and suffering for the animals," said Brensing. "It's about actively ensuring that the animals have joy in their lives."

Studies on empathy in animals

Brensing said the initiative for primates' basic rights in Switzerland is "fully reasonable, scientifically speaking."

Primates have a sense of self, he said — they exhibit cognitive abilities, such as logical thinking, and they display empathy. Other animals, such as rodents, have also demonstrated care for one another.

For example, in one study, rats were given the choice of either freeing other rats from a cage or getting a chocolate treat. And the results seemed to suggest that the rats preferred helping others than treating themselves. They were even observed cuddling each other after the caged rats were freed.

"They do experience empathy," said Brensing. "And if rats have that, primates definitely have it, too."

Rats are willing to give up sweet treats in order to free other rats

Human vs. animal experiences

Some researchers question whether animals truly experience empathy or whether our observations are a case of researchers transferring their own human experiences and emotional needs onto non-human animals.

Peter Kunzmann, a professor of ethics in veterinary medicine, said it's dangerous to ascribe rights to animals based on human attributes.

Kunzmann, who teaches at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Hannover, is against initiatives like the one started by Sentience in Basel.

"I am a big defender of the principle of human dignity and of the concept that there are certain things humans deserve by sheer virtue of being human," said Kunzmann. "And I get very, very concerned when there are attempts to dilute this. Humans have rights and dignity simply because they are human."

Sentience said it's not calling for human rights as they apply to people, "but fundamental rights adjusted for non-human primates."

But he remains concerned.

"If you're consistent with this, a number of people would lose the status that grants them rights," said Kunzmann. "Newborns would have different rights from adults because they [lack] intelligence and don't have plans for the future yet. Mentally ill people could lose their rights, dementia patients would lose them, people in a coma would, too."

Kunzmann does, however, believe that animals deserve to be treated in a respectful way.

How animals heal themselves ― and get high Magic of zoopharmacognosy Being sick is a drag. Animals think so, too. Many different species use remedies found in nature to take care of their wounds or get rid of parasites (or, in some cases, to get high). The process of animals healing themselves is called zoopharmacognosy. Recently, researchers observed how chimpanzees in Gabon treat their wounds.

How animals heal themselves ― and get high Healing power of insects Several chimpanzees in Loango National Park, the researchers noted, caught insects in the air, squeezed them between their lips and then applied the insect to open flesh wounds. What stood out — they didn't just treat their own wounds, but also those of other chimpanzees, as seen here. This suggests that the primates are capable of pro-social behaviors that benefit others.

How animals heal themselves ― and get high Learning from bears The American black bear knows about the healing powers of the osha root. Biologist Shawn Sigstedt, who observed the animals in northern New Mexico, found that they use the root to treat their arthritis pain. He says the region's Indigenous people first learned about the root's healing powers from the bears after observing them use the plant hundreds of years ago.

How animals heal themselves ― and get high How dogs use natural laxatives If you own a dog, you've seen self-medication in action. Dogs eat grass when they have an upset stomach. They'll usually vomit it back up or excrete it undigested shortly after ― for them, the grass is a way to get rid of pathogens or parasites.

How animals heal themselves ― and get high A nice bird bath in formic acid Researchers are aware of more than 200 bird species who like to sit in anthills and make bathing-like movements with their wings to attract ants. Through this process of "anting," the birds cover themselves with formic acid, which rids their feathers of microorganisms like fungi and bacteria.

How animals heal themselves ― and get high Chewing bark for prenatal health Pregnant lemurs in Madagascar nibble on bark and leaves from fig and tamarind trees, which contain components that help with the lemurs' milk production, kill parasites and increase the chances of the animal giving birth successfully.

How animals heal themselves ― and get high Naturally inducing birth An elephant is pregnant for 22 months ― longer than any other animal. No wonder they're ready to get the baby out by the end of that! In Kenya, heavily pregnant elephants were seen deviating from their usual routes to chomp on trees from the boraginaceae family, and then giving birth shortly after. Kenyan women also use the plant to induce birth.

How animals heal themselves ― and get high Getting high on mushrooms Along with self-healing, animals also turn to Mother Nature for intoxication. Reindeer in Finland and Siberia get high by eating Amanita muscaria, also known as fly amanita. Shamans of the Sami people used the hallucinogenic mushroom when herding the reindeer, allowing them to reach a prophetic trance in which they said they could communicate with the animals.

How animals heal themselves ― and get high Trance by puffer fish While filming a BBC documentary, researchers observed dolphins "playing" with a puffer fish, nudging it back and forth between them for up to half an hour. The puffer fish was spared, unlike the fish caught as prey, which the dolphins tore into quickly. The puffer fish, under distress, released a toxin that put the dolphins into a trance that saw them drifting just under the water's surface. Author: Carla Bleiker



