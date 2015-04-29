'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund is one of the most watched fixtures in German football. Here are some of the most memorable meetings between the two, in both the Bundesliga and beyond.
Glimmer of hope
The 2022/23 season was one of the most dramatic in league history. Anthony Modeste's 95th-minute equalizer in October gave Dortmund a point at home against Bayern despite having been 2-0 down. It was a sign of things to come as the two battled it out for the title throughout the season. On a dramatic final day, Dortmund could only manage a draw, handing Bayern the title on goal difference.
One way street
After their home win in 2018, Dortmund have suffered since in the country's top billing. They lost the next three meetings and despite the best of Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus and Erling Haaland, Dortmund still couldn't stop the Bayern train at the start of the 2020/21 season. After the 3-2 home defeat, a 4-2 loss in Munich followed as the fixture became more and more one sided.
No. 99 - a true classic
The 99th Bundesliga edition of 'Der Klassiker lived up to its billing. In late 2018, Bayern twice took the lead through Robert Lewandowski, but Marco Reus twice equaled the score. In the end, Dortmund's summer signing, Paco Alcacer sent the BVB fans home with smiles on their faces as the hosts ran out 3-2 winners. It remains the last time Dortmund won the fixture in the Bundesliga.
No. 98 - just one side showed up
Their encounter on Matchday 28 of the 2017/18 season, was memorable only for Bayern fans. Dortmund were down by three after 23 minutes, and never pulled themselves off the canvas. By the break it was 5-0. Robert Lewandowski waited until the 87th minute to complete his hat trick for a final score of 6-0. Top of the table Bayern were running away with it, 21 points ahead of BVB in third.
All-German final at Wembley
Bayern Munich have usually had the upper hand, and not just in the Bundesliga. Germany's record champions took home the biggest prize in club football when the two teams met in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley. Arjen Robben scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in one of the most exciting finals in the competition's history.
On the way to the treble
Robben also scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the German Cup in 2013. Bayern would go on to win the competition, completing the treble - Jupp Heynckes' last hurrah, until he was called back into action for Bayern following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.
Changing of the guard?
Dortmund, though, did win the 2012 German Cup final, beating Bayern 5-2 to complete the double. At the time, some thought this was a sign that BVB were about succeed Bayern as Germany's top team. But it took until 2017 for Dortmund to add to their silverware collection - with another German Cup. Not until 2018-19 did BVB mount another credible challenge for the Bundesliga title.
Clean sheet
Jan Koller was actually a striker, but in November 2002, the Czech national team player was pressed into action between the sticks. Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had been sent off after Dortmund had used up all of their subs. Koller kept a clean sheet, at one point stopping a powerful shot from Michael Ballack. Depite his heroics, Bayern won 2-1.
Meeting of minds
The rivalry between the teams has often been heated. Munich's Brazilian striker Giovane Elber (left) was usually quite laid back. However, agent provocateur Jens Lehmann even managed to get under his skin. Just before this meeting of minds, in another 2002 match, the Dortmund goalkeeper had knocked Elber to the ground.
Cry me a river!
Dortmund midfielder Andreas Möller was another player who was capable of getting under an opponent's skin - sometimes with theatrical swan dives. In this 1997 contest, Bayern's Lothar Matthäus seemed to think he was nothing more than a crybaby.
Kung fu
No, this isn't Jackie Chan, but Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. In this match in April 1999, "King Kahn" seemed to be close to losing it as he charged way beyond his penalty area and lunged at Dortmund striker Stephane Chapisat with an outstretched right leg. Chapuisat managed to get out of the way in the nick of time and lived to tell the tale.
Busy referee
This April 2001 match was perhaps the most heated of all the battles between two clubs. Referee Hartmut Strampe sent off two Bayern players (Bixente Lizarazu, Stefan Effenberg) and one of their Dortmund opponents (Evanilson) while issuing a total of 13 yellow cards. Between all the fouling that went on, Roque Santa Cruz and Fredi Bobic each managed to score to make it a 1-1 draw.
How could he miss?
In August of 1986 Dortmund striker Frank Mill walked around Bayern keeper Jean-Marie Pfaff for what looked to be a certain goal. It remains a mystery to this day how he managed to miss the open goal, but he saw his close-range shot hit the post in a game that ended 2-2.
Müller-fueled blowout
Gerd "Der Bomber" Müller (second from left) helped lay a beating on Dortmund in November 1971, scoring four goals as Bayern won 11-1. This remains Bayern's highest margin of victory in any Bundesliga game.