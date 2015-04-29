Their encounter on Matchday 28 of the 2017/18 season, was memorable only for Bayern fans. Dortmund were down by three after 23 minutes, and never pulled themselves off the canvas. By the break it was 5-0. Robert Lewandowski waited until the 87th minute to complete his hat trick for a final score of 6-0. Top of the table Bayern were running away with it, 21 points ahead of BVB in third.