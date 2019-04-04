 Der Klassiker: DW writers′ predictions | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Der Klassiker: DW writers' predictions

The 100th meeting of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund is one of the most significant, with the title in the balance. Some of DW's Bundesliga writers put their necks on the line with predictions for Saturday's game.

Lukasz Piszczek and Franck Ribery compete for a loose ball (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

After a draw with Freiburg that cast fresh doubt on their quest to win a seventh straight Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Allianz Arena with a two point deficit. A repeat of Dortmund's 3-2 win in the first meeting of the sides this season would leave Bayern needing to make up five points in six games and BVB likely to win their first title since 2012. Here's how our writers think it will go.

Michael Da Silva - Returning Reus to inspire Dortmund

Dortmund have struggled when Marco Reus is not there, as seen only last week when they limped over the line with two late goals against Wolfsburg. Reus is not only a goal threat himself, but brings the best out of Jadon Sancho, and that attacking axis will be key for Dortmund.

While Bayern have done well to even make it into a title race, Dortmund's ceiling has been higher than Bayern's all season and they are more than capable of pulling a big performance out of the bag on the big night. Dortmund are vulnerable at the back, but could welcome back Lukasz Piszczek, which would be huge boost. The Pole has been missed since getting injured in February. 

Going out of the Champions League early seems to have knocked Bayern's confidence, and it's worth noting that Sven Ulreich has conceded five goals in the two games he has been deputizing for the injured Manuel Neuer in goal for Bayern. Should he play, his confidence won't be high, and neither will Bayern's.

Prediction: Bayern 1-3 Dortmund

Sven Ulreich has conceded five in two games (Imago-Images/GEPA pictures/T. Bachun )

Sven Ulreich has conceded five in two games

Matt Pearson - Weakness out wide will cost Dortmund

Although few in the Dortmund camp will say it out loud, Lucien Favre and his players must know this is their chance, not just for this season, but perhaps for the foreseeable future, with Bayern ramping up their squad overhaul even before 2018-19 has ended.

The freedom and verve of BVB's early season displays have been replaced with nervy wins, often secured in the dying moments of games and it's difficult to see that as sustainable. While Bayern have had their own problems in the last week, it just feels like their experience might prove critical. The injury problems that leave Dortmund desperately short at fullback — even if he returns Piszczek can't possibly be match fit — could well be exposed by Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and/or Franck Ribery and will prove decisive on Saturday.

Prediction: Bayern 2-1 Dortmund

Jonathan Harding - Dortmund squad too thin

With neither side looking particularly strong defensively, this will be as goal rich as the first fixture. At home, and knowing in some respects the pressure is off them, Bayern will have the edge.

This is a chance for Dortmund to open a five point gap — the kind of cushion that might allow for a sloppy draw or loss somewhere else — and potentially seal a title they might not otherwise see for a while if Bayern's transfer work is considered.

Watch video 02:47

EXCLUSIVE: Lewandowski previews 'Der Klassiker'

This Dortmund side is young and only recently put together. Bayern might be creaking and be under the stewardship of a new head coach, but so many players have been here before. They know what is needed, and that will prove the difference on Saturday and down the stretch.

Whatever the result, with six games left after this, the title will likely not be decided by the outcome of this game. Both teams have shown too often this season that they are capable of dropping points unexpectedly. But for Dortmund, it's a chance to land the rarest of things — a psychological blow to Bayern's title hopes.

Prediction: Bayern 3-2 Dortmund

Davis VanOpdorp - Valuable away point for BVB

No, Dortmund are not in top form. Yes, their squad depth, especially in defense, is very thin. But the Bundesliga leaders have a very good chance of getting at least a point from Saturday's Klassiker.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen Torjubel 3:1 (Imago/DeFodi)

Dortmund could extend their Bundesliga lead to five points with victory in the Klassiker.

To assume Bayern are going to rise to the occasion in the Allianz Arena is risky based on recent results. They put in a drab performance in their second leg against Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 — a match where there was everything to play for. On Wednesday, they were nearly eliminated by second-tier side Heidenheim in the German Cup on their own turf.

Dortmund's potent attack has kept them competitive in many games this season, especially when Marco Reus is in the fold. Just look at the reverse fixture: BVB turned a 2-1 second-half deficit into a 3-2 win. Even if they fall behind in Munich, they are more than capable of at least leveling the score.

They know how important this game is to their season. A draw may seem anti-climatic in this tightly contested title race, but such a result would certainly feel like a victory for Dortmund in the bigger picture.

Prediction: Bayern 2-2 Dortmund

  • Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern München Paco Alcacer und Niklas Süle (Imago Images/T. Bielefeld)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    No. 99 - a true classic

    The 99th Bundesliga edition of 'Der Klassiker,' last November in Dortmund, lived up to its billing. Bayern twice took the lead through Robert Lewandowski, but Marco Reus twice equaled the score. In the end, Dortmund's summer signing, Paco Alcacer sent the BVB fans home with smiles on their faces. This put first-placed BVB seven points ahead of fifth-placed Bayern - 11 matches into the season.

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga (Getty Images/S. Widmann)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    No. 98 - just one side showed up

    Their encounter on Matchday 28 of last season, was memorable only for Bayern fans. Dortmund were down by three on 23 minutes, and never pulled themselves off the canvas. By the break it was 5-0. Robert Lewandowski waited until the 87th minute to complete his hat trick for a final score of 6-0. Top of the table Bayern were running away with things in the table, 21 points ahead of BVB in third.

  • Champions League Finale 2013 Robben Pokal

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    All-German final at Wembley

    Bayern Munich have usually had the upper hand, and not just in the Bundesliga. Germany's record champions took home the biggest prize in club football when the two teams met in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley. Arjen Robben scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in one of the most exciting finals in the competition's history.

  • FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    On the way to the treble

    Robben also scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the German Cup in 2013. Bayern would go on to win the competition, completing the treble - Jupp Heynckes' last hurrah, until he was called back into action for Bayern following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.

  • BVB-Spieler feiern Pokalsieg

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Changing of the guard?

    Dortmund, though, did win the 2012 German Cup final, beating Bayern 5-2 to complete the double. At the time, some thought this was a sign that BVB were about succeed Bayern as Germany's top team. But it took until 2017 for Dortmund to add to their silverware collection - with another German Cup. Not until 2018-19 did BVB mount another credible challenge for the Bundesliga title.

  • Bildergalerie Borussia Dortmund FC Bayern München (imago/MIS)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Clean sheet

    Jan Koller was actually a striker, but in November 2002, the Czech national team player was pressed into action between the sticks. Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had been sent off after Dortmund had used up all of their subs. Koller kept a clean sheet, at one point stopping a powerful shot from Michael Ballack. Depite his heroics, Bayern won 2-1.

  • Giovane Elber (li., Bayern) mit einem Nasenstüber für Torwart Jens Lehmann (BVB) (Foto: imago)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Meeting of minds

    The rivalry between the teams has often been heated. Munich's Brazilian striker Giovane Elber (left) was usually quite laid back. However, agent provocateur Jens Lehmann even managed to get under his skin. Just before this meeting of minds, in another 2002 match, the Dortmund goalkeeper had knocked Elber to the ground.

  • Du Heulsuse! - Kontroverse zwischen Matthäus und Möller nach einem Foul (Foto: imago)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Cry me a river!

    Dortmund midfielder Andreas Möller was another player who was capable of getting under an opponent's skin - sometimes with theatrical swan dives. In this 1997 contest, Bayern's Lothar Matthäus seemed to think he was nothing more than a crybaby.

  • Torwart Oliver Kahn (Bayern) verliert die Beherrschung und gefährdet vorsätzlich mit gestrecktem Bein die Gesundheit von Stephane Chapuisat (BVB, li.) (Foto: imago)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Kung fu

    No, this isn't Jackie Chan, but Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. In this match in April 1999, "King Kahn" seemed to be close to losing it as he charged way beyond his penalty area and lunged at Dortmund striker Stephane Chapisat with an outstretched right leg. Chapuisat managed to get out of the way in the nick of time and lived to tell the tale.

  • Bildergalerie Borussia Dortmund FC Bayern München

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Busy referee

    This April 2001 match was perhaps the most heated of all the battles between two clubs. Referee Hartmut Strampe sent off two Bayern players (Bixente Lizarazu, Stefan Effenberg) and one of their Dortmund opponents (Evanilson) while issuing a total of 13 yellow cards. Between all the fouling that went on, Roque Santa Cruz and Fredi Bobic each managed to score to make it a 1-1 draw.

  • Fußball FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund Frank Mill (picture-alliance/Sven Simon)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    How could he miss?

    In August of 1986 Dortmund striker Frank Mill walked around Bayern keeper Jean-Marie Pfaff for what looked to be a certain goal. It remains a mystery to this day how he managed to miss the open goal, but he saw his close-range shot hit the post in a game that ended 2-2.

  • Es stehen sich am 27. November 1971 der FC Bayern München und Borussia Dortmund gegenüber. Das Spiel endete 11:1 für Bayern München. Der Münchener Gerd Müller (2.v.l.) während dem Spiel. (Foto: dpa)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Müller-fueled blowout

    Gerd "Der Bomber" Müller (second from left) helped lay a beating on Dortmund in November 1971, scoring four goals as Bayern won 11-1. This remains Bayern's highest margin of victory in any Bundesliga game.

    Author: Chuck Penfold, Jonathan Harding


DW recommends

The battles that will define Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

While tactics and selection will play their part, Saturday's title clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will truly be decided on the pitch. DW takes a look at how the key players match up in Der Klassiker. (04.04.2019)  

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski: 'I am not sure the winner will be champions'

Robert Lewandowski is one of the world's most prolific footballers. Ahead of the Bundesliga showdown between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the Polish striker spoke to DW about quality, pressure and big games. (04.04.2019)  

Jadon Sancho is the type of player England has and Germany wants

A goal eluded Jadon Sancho on his first competitive start for England at Wembley on Friday night, but the Borussia Dortmund forward nevertheless showed why he is in such demand - at home and abroad. (22.03.2019)  

Bayern Munich edge past Heidenheim in nine-goal thriller

Bayern Munich are out of the Champions League, but they are still vying for two domestic trophies. They were nearly left with only one trophy left to fight for after an incredible German Cup game. (03.04.2019)  

Manuel Neuer hands Liverpool victory and highlights his terminal decline

Manuel Neuer's error lent Liverpool a big hand in knocking Bayern Munich out of the Champions League. Germany's number one is no longer world class, writes DW's Michael Da Silva from Munich. (14.03.2019)  

Opinion: Luck still on Borussia Dortmund's side ahead of 'Klassiker'

Paco Alcacer scored two late goals as Borussia Dortmund saw off Wolfsburg to return to the top of the Bundesliga. But such victories are unsustainable if they're to be crowned champions, writes DW's Michael Da Silva. (30.03.2019)  

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

The rivalry between Bayern and Dortmund is one of the fiercest in German football and Saturday marks their 100th encounter in the Bundesliga. Here are some memorable moments from both the Bundesliga and beyond. (29.04.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

EXCLUSIVE: Lewandowski previews 'Der Klassiker'  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern München Paco Alcacer und Niklas Süle

The battles that will define Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund 04.04.2019

While tactics and selection will play their part, Saturday's title clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will truly be decided on the pitch. DW takes a look at how the key players match up in Der Klassiker.

Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund v Bayern München

Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund: Who will win the Bundesliga title? 29.03.2019

With eight games to go, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are level on points in the tightest Bundesliga title race for years. But who will finish on top? DW's Bundesliga writers make their predictions.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund FC Bayern München Robben Tor

Arjen Robben set to miss Der Klassiker but hopeful of final Bayern Munich appearance 28.03.2019

Clashes with Borussia Dortmund have been pivotal in Arjen Robben's long Bayern Munich career, with memories good and bad. But the Dutchman admits injury is likely to deny him a last chance to face Bayern's title rivals.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  